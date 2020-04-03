The Opelika-Auburn News published an article Friday morning, “Deaths, cases rise in east Alabama,” that incorrectly stated the Food Bank of East Alabama would be holding a drive-through food distribution on Saturday. The distribution will be held Sunday, April 5.
