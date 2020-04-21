Auburn’s city council will meet electronically Tuesday night to discuss taking Mike Hubbard's name off the city boulevard.
The Alabama Supreme Court upheld six of the 11 ethics convictions April 10 against Hubbard, former Lee County legislator and Speaker of the state's House of Representatives. This is the first city council meeting held since the ruling.
Hubbard owns the Auburn Network, which includes local radio stations WGZZ-FM, WANI AM/FM, WLEE-FM and ESPN 106.7 FM and East Alabama Living magazine.
City council members and area residents have been discussing the idea of renaming Mike Hubbard Boulevard - which leads to Auburn University Regional Airport - since his original conviction in 2016, according to O-A records.
The council will discuss renaming the road during the committee of the whole, which will convene at 6:45 p.m.
The council will also discuss a vacancy on the city's board of education. Incumbent Melanie Chambless is up for another term, which is set to begin on June 1, 2020 and end on May 31, 2025.
Equipment
During the official council meeting at 7 p.m., the council will vote on purchasing new video equipment for the Auburn Police Division, including 10 pro-vision HD in-car video systems for new patrol vehicles at a cost of over $59,000. The pro-vision cameras would be purchased from the Government Services Administration with a five-year warranty.
Resolutions
The council will vote on a conditional use approval for pickle ball courts and a miniature golf course for the area at the corner of East University Drive and Dekalb Street. These would be a part of a proposed restaurant.
The restaurant would be about 2,000 square feet in addition to a 1,700-square-foot covered porch. The council is only voting on the golf course and pickle ball courts, since the restaurant is already permitted.
The council will also vote on a drive-through restaurant that East Glenn Investment Property, LLC is considering for property located at the East Glenn Avenue, East Samford Avenue and Samglenn Drive intersection.
The site location is currently vacant and takes up about 2.16 acres, the planning commission report said.
The type of restaurant is not specified in the city’s e-packet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.