Auburn City Council will vote to rename Mike Hubbard Blvd. on Tuesday night.
The renaming issue appeared before the planning commission on April 29 after Hubbard was convicted of violating state ethics law. Hubbard was originally convicted in 2016 with 12 out of a total of 23 violations.
After Hubbard appealed, however, the Alabama Supreme Court upheld six of the convictions in April.
Hubbard has asked the Supreme Court to review the decision. Auburn has decided to rename the road regardless.
“What became Mike Hubbard Blvd. was dedicated in 2008 when the Auburn University Regional Airport was preparing to build its new terminal, constructed in 2010, on the eastern side of its runway,” the city’s council e-packet said.
The street that leads into the Mike Hubbard Blvd. is already named Bent Creek Road, and the planning commission approved the continuation of the name.
The council will also consider a commercial development agreement with the County Club of Auburn, LLC.
“The Country Club of Auburn LLC is redeveloping and renovating a commercial retail facility (restaurant) located at 1120 South College Street,” the e-packet said. “The new restaurant will be known as The Country Club of Auburn, complete with an executive putting green and improved outdoor space.”
The project will cost approximately $205,000. The Rebated Improvements Cap is approximately $60,000. The e-packet specified that roughly 22 jobs will be created, equaling a rebate amount of $2,727 per job.
The Commercial Development Authority approved the incentive and rebate cap of $60,000. This will be paid back over six years, the authority said in its recommendation.
“This rebate will be used to offset costs incurred by the owner for the redevelopment and renovation,” the e-packet said.
“This redevelopment will provide additional recreational opportunities for the citizens of Auburn, offer an additional component to the tax base, and help create jobs in the Auburn economy. Equally as important, the project represents redevelopment along the South College Street corridor, which is a targeted commercial area of the City.”
The council will meet Tuesday at 6:55 p.m. via Zoom, and the meeting can be viewed on Zoom on the city’s website (https://www.auburnalabama.org/agenda), the city’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CityofAuburnAL) or the city’s YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/CityofAuburnAL).
