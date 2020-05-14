Lee County commissioners met in person Monday night to make adjustments to this year’s budget.
The county took a while to recover financially after the 2019 tornadoes ripped through it and Beauregard, County Administrator Roger Rendleman told commissioners, but it recently received reimbursements from FEMA and the state of Alabama for those tornado expenses.
“When we received all of our reimbursement funds from FEMA and the state regarding the March 3 tornadoes from last year, we had some plans obviously,” Rendleman said.
He said the county had plans to use the money in the capital projects fund but soon became aware of other financial obligations.
Previously, Lee County decided to use those funds for projects such as the replacement of the communications tower at Salem Hill Project and the EMA Center expansion, he said.
Rendleman asked the commission to move some of that money back into the general fund for other obligations.
The county owes several sheriff’s offices and police departments for their contributions to the tornado relief. It also entered into a new contract for animal control, which needs a budget adjustment of $45,000.
All told, the commissioners voted to put $315,000 back into the General Fund from the Capital Projects Fund.
Quarry fight expensesBefore the coronavirus pandemic began, Lee County and surrounding governments were dealing with another issue: a potential quarry.
CreekWood Resources, LLC, proposed a quarry in Lee County, specifically in Opelika, in January. Although CreekWood has since withdrawn its permit requests to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Opelika still incurred a lot of expenses fighting the quarry.
At the time, several surrounding agencies stood with Opelika in opposition to the quarry, including Auburn University, Auburn City Council and Lee County Commission.
Lee County Commissioners met with Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Rendleman to discuss the possibility of providing financial resources to Opelika.
“Back in February, the city of Opelika came asking for your support, and not just in opposition, the resolution, but also whatever potential financial support we could possibly help with,” Rendleman said.
However, the issue never came before the commission officially.
Opelika has recently asked if Lee County would provide 10 percent of the costs that Opelika incurred, not to exceed $15,000, Rendleman said.
“Right now, as it stands, if we agree to that, right now, when we talk about in terms of bills that they have received that they have shared with me is only $4,200 to us, basically,” he said. “And they don’t expect a whole lot more.”
The proposed documents from Opelika caused confusion among the commissioners, however, on how much exactly the county will pay. The commissioners disagreed on whether the county needed to reimburse Opelika.
“They picked the lawyers, they picked the experts, they made all the decisions and now want us to pay 15 percent of the bill,” said Probate Judge Bill English.
Commissioner Johnny Lawrence asked whether Opelika would be willing to help the county should CreekWood come back and propose another quarry — whether it would affect Opelika or not.
“When we look back on the quarry, with everything that we have going on right now, it may seem that it wasn’t that important,” said Commissioner Richard LaGrand. “But it was a part of good people, good community, good government working together to stop the quarry and I sat right here and said that I was opposed to it 100 percent.”
Commissioner Robert Ham said: “It’s got to be an after-effect thing, because they put up the white flag. But I still think it’s in good community leadership body for a one shot, one time deal, one time thing, is to say OK … I’d be in favor of trying to contribute.”
Ultimately the issue was pushed back until the county gets more information and an official dollar amount from the city of Opelika.
Other business
The commission approved the purchase of a US-1 Impossible or DJI MATRICE 200 V2 Series Aerial Vehicle Drone from Vector Solutions Inc, Niceville, Fla., for over $23,000 for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The commission approved the county to hire two civil engineering college students to work for Lee County’s Highway Department as interns. The students will be paid $14 an hour.
The commission approved the creation of a new county position: Parks Manager. Beulah Sports Park and Beauregard Sports Park will both soon be completed and Rendleman requested the creation of a parks manager to oversee these parks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.