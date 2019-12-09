The Lee County Commission approved a $55.3 million budget Monday night for 2020.
Earlier in the year, Lee County Commission passed a temporary 2020 Fiscal Year budget. The reason was so that the county could do a pay classification study for the first time since 2007.
“We were finally in a position, Lee County is come out strong from the great recession, and we were finally seeing growth in the tax base enough for us to address some issues, as particularly in the area of compensation that we have been lagging behind in,” said County Administrator Roger Rendleman.
This meant that the county assessed their pay scales, what they pay their employees and where changes needed to be made.
The funds for Fiscal Year 2020 will not only be appropriated to their usual agencies but Rendleman said that new positions have been added to agencies as well. The total county commission budget includes $45.8 million in revenue and a carryover of $9.5 million.
“Whether it’s being competitive in certain areas like law enforcement, some of our road crew personnel, but also addressing an issue where we were having what we call compression,” Rendleman said.
Compression refers to an employee who has been with an organization for a while and their pay is similar to that of a new hire.
Among the many new positions added are nine new law enforcement agents, two communication officers and positions for highway work and revenue commissioners.
“A lot of people like [this community], they want to live here,” said Rendleman. “Well, it means you need more people to provide the services.”
Other business
The commission also addressed the following:
An Education Reimbursement was approved for the sheriff’s department by the commission.
The Dec. 30 commission meeting was canceled and all business postponed.
Wendy Swann addressed the commission on the need to establish a complete count committee ahead of the 2020 census.
