Newly appointed Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith gave a report during Monday night’s Lee County Commission meeting on the agency’s goals and undertakings.
One of the agency’s plans for the future will be to form a strategic planning team to develop a three-year plan for the EMA, Smith said.
“Once you guys voted me in, then I went ahead and started contacting people that I thought would really make excellent people on a team for a strategic planning committee for us for that three-year plan,” she said.
The whole county is being considered, Smith said, including incorporated and unincorporated Lee County, and the group will begin meeting next week.
Since her appointment Feb. 24, Smith said she has met with two-thirds of the county’s elected officials, such as the fire and police chiefs, for one-on-one meetings.
“Just kind of getting a feel for what they would like to see in the EMA, maybe even improve upon or do differently and I’ve been taking notes and getting good information,” she said.
The Lee County EMA was working on securing individual storm shelters for county residents before Smith took the position.
Smith reported that applicants have passed through the state of Alabama’s EMA approval and that they are awaiting Federal EMA approval.
“It is taking much longer than I like, much longer than probably the citizen who’s waited since October or November would like,” Smith said.
She said she thinks that residents may hear back in the next four weeks or so, however.
These storm shelters are 25% paid for by the resident, 75% by FEMA. There is no outright cost to the county, Smith said, although she and Austin Jones, Emergency Management specialist, will put in a reimbursement request of 5% of the grant to cover the time they spent working on the process.
Finally, Smith reported that the agency is planning to hire two more employees, both emergency management planners.
“Let’s get our team built back,” she said. “Let’s get us a solid group of people in there.”
