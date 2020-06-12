Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center \remain steady despite rising cases throughout the state.
There were 23 hospitalized COVID-19 patients between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Wednesday and 25 on Thursday, according to hospital data.
Wednesday and Thursday’s numbers show a similar trend in June with hospitalizations ranging between 23 patients and 29 patients, data shows.
Alabama saw it’s highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per day on Wednesday with 849 new cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Chambers County had 16 new cases and Lee County had 19 new cases Wednesday. There were 417 confirmed cases in Chambers County and 625 in Lee County as of 5:40 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
Macon County saw five new cases and Russell County had 15 new cases Wednesday. There were 110 confirmed cases in Macon County and 250 in Russell County as of 5:40 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
Meanwhile, Tallapoosa County had the lowest number of new cases on Wednesday with three new cases. There were 454 confirmed cases in the county as of 5:40 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
There were 22,474 confirmed COVID- 19 cases and 750 reported deaths in Alabama as of 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.