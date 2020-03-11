Computer stock
Metro creative

Numerous colleges and university throughout the United States have announced temporary closures to transitions to online-only classes in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Auburn University is moving online instruction beginning March 16 until at least April 10. 

“The Auburn Family faces many unknowns about this virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. “We are taking these unprecedented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff. In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Coronavirus information for the following university can be found here:

SEC universities closing

Several other South Eastern Conference schools are making changes to how classes will be conducted in response to the coronavirus.

Here’s a look at the schools that have made changes:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments