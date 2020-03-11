Numerous colleges and university throughout the United States have announced temporary closures to transitions to online-only classes in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Auburn University is moving online instruction beginning March 16 until at least April 10.
“The Auburn Family faces many unknowns about this virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. “We are taking these unprecedented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff. In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Coronavirus information for the following university can be found here:
SEC universities closing
Several other South Eastern Conference schools are making changes to how classes will be conducted in response to the coronavirus.
Here’s a look at the schools that have made changes:
- University of Kentucky – Classes moved to online or other alternatives March 23 – April 3
- University of South Carolina – Classes and campus events canceled March 16 – 22, classes moved to online March 23 – April 3
- University of Florida – Class moved online March 16 until at least March 30
- Texas A&M University – Classes canceled March 16 – 17 for planning and logistics
- Vanderbilt University – Classes canceled March 11 – 13, classes moved online March 16 until at least March 30
- University of Arkansas – Recommending faculty to prepare and practice conducting courses online
- University of Missouri - Classes suspended March 11 - 15, online classes March 16 - 20
- University of Tennessee - Classes moved to online until at least April 3
- Mississippi State University - Spring break extended until March 23
- University of Mississippi - Classes cancelled march 16 - 20, classes online March 23 until further notice
- University of Georgia - Classes cancelled March 16 - 29
