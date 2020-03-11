Computer stock
Numerous colleges and university throughout the United States have announced temporary closures to transitions to online-only classes in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Auburn University has yet to indicate whether the school will temporarily close or move to online classes. Auburn is currently out on spring break.

“Auburn University continues working to ensure campus is as prepared as possible for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including contingency planning for the possible disruption to normal operations,” said Preston Sparks, director of university communications services in a university statement.

“While there are no known cases in the state of Alabama, Auburn remains aligned with public health officials and is ready to adjust university operations as needed should conditions change. The university will continue to provide updates and other helpful information through its COVID-19 information webpage, social media and various other channels.”

Coronavirus information for the following university can be found here:

SEC universities closing

Several other South Eastern Conference schools are making changes to how classes will be conducted in response to the coronavirus.

Here’s a look at the schools that have made changes:

