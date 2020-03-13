This a running update compiled by the Opelika-Auburn News concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus locally, nationally and worldwide.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 11:30 a.m.:
Smiths Station softball’s game against Pinson Valley on Friday has been postponed. Meanwhile, Tallassee High School’s track meet at Troy University has been canceled.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 10:25 a.m.:
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released a statement Friday morning updating the association’s plans for spring sports due to the coronavirus. The AHSAA plans for all sanctioned sports to continue but with stipulations regarding crowd size.
“As explained within previous correspondence, the AHSAA is closely monitoring statewide conditions regarding COVID-19 with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), and the Center of Disease Control (CDC),” the statement read. “Based on the ADPH’s recommendation and in accordance with information sent to public schools from the ALSDE, events with 500 or more in attendance from outside the school’s student body should be cancelled or limited to the recommended number.
“Compliance regarding this recommendation is the responsibility of local schools and school boards.”
Additionally, the AHSAA provided answers to several questions regarding spring sports.
If schools have canceled all extra-curricular activities, the association emphasized that practice and competition for any sport are a school and school system decision and should be based on recommendations from the ADPH. Presently, the AHSAA plans on spring sports to have their regularly-scheduled championships but have formed a Spring Sports Contingency Committee to develop alternative options for championship play if necessary.
Once those contingency plans have been developed, schools will be notified of championship qualifications to ensure all teams have equal opportunity to participate. If one team in a contest opts to not play due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, the AHSAA will not count that as a forfeit.
The association’s statement comes four days after initially saying it was “closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state and surrounding states. While there has not been a confirmed case of this new virus within our state, we are in constant contact with state officials who are monitoring the situation and providing updates.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 10:06 a.m.:
The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday morning.
A Montgomery county resident tested positive for the virus. The patient is someone who traveled out of state and came in contact with the virus, the City of Montgomery announced.
ADPH confirms Coronavirus case in Montgomery County. Someone who travelled out of state came in contact with the virus. @GovernorKayIvey will address at 9:45AM today.— City of Montgomery (@CityofMGM) March 13, 2020
Ivey released the following statement:
“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.
“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.
Alabama has confirmed its first #Coronavirus case. Please see my full statement below. Learn more here: https://t.co/ZLxo0FasyT. @ALPublicHealth will have a live press conference at 10 a.m. today. @CDCgov @WhiteHouse #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/z8yzcSNKPt— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 13, 2020
Updated: Thursday, March 12, 7:32 p.m.
The Auburn football team has postponed the start of spring practices and suspended all football-related activities, with the university saying that the program will continue to assess the situation moving forward.
Practice was originally scheduled to open Monday. The annual spring game, scheduled for April 11, is surely in limbo.
Updated: Thursday, March 12, 7:21 p.m.
Auburn men's basketball legend Charles Barkley announced on TNT that he has been feeling sick and has gone into self-quarantine while he awaits coronavirus testing results.
He said on Thursday night that he is staying in self-quarantine for 48 hours. He said he was in New York earlier in the week.
"I haven't been feeling great and they didn't want me to take any chances, so he told me to quarantine myself for 48 hours," Barkley said on TNT. "I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon. I have not gotten the results back. I'm just kind of in limbo right now.
"I'm hoping — I'm really hoping — it was just a bug."
Updated: Thursday, March 12, 6:08 p.m.
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) will enforce new visitor restrictions from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily, starting Friday:
Per a Thursday press release, only one person per patient will be allowed for patients in the following areas:
- EAMC and EAMC-Lanier patient rooms (overnight stays)
- EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Emergency Departments
- EAMC and EAMC-Lanier elective procedures (outpatient surgeries, colonoscopies, diagnostic tests, etc.)
- EAMC Skilled Nursing Facility
- EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home
- Oak Park Nursing Home
- Spencer Cancer Center
All persons are subject to a screening consisting of a temperature check and questions regarding any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Other visitors, including clergy members, will not be permitted. Exceptions may be granted in certain extreme situations, but routine visits will not be allowed.
“This is a very unusual time in our lives and that’s why we are taking these unprecedented measures to keep our patients and caregivers safe from this coronavirus,” said Laura Grill, EAMC’s President and CEO. "I’m proud of the way our staff and physicians have accepted this difficult challenge and are making every effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Updated: Thursday, March 12, 4:15 p.m.:
The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding a news conference at 5 p.m.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 4:10 p.m.:
The Jule Collins Smith Museum will close, along with Auburn University, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
"On March 12, 2020, Auburn University communicated new guidelines for university operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Charlotte Hendrix, communications and marketing specialist for the museum. "Per the university's plan, the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University is closed to the public from Friday, March 13, 2020, through Friday, April 10, 2020."
The museum is closed during this time, and any programs that would have been held will be canceled, Hendrix said.
"In this challenging time, all of us at the museum send best wishes to our students, faculty, visitors, supporters, artists and colleagues," she said.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 3:30 p.m.:
The NCAA is canceling the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, it announced Thursday afternoon.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 2:45 p.m.:
Opelika City Schools plan to have a regular school day Friday before dismissing for spring break. The school system released the following statement:
"The Opelika City Schools plan on having a regular school day on Friday, March 13, 2020, and dismiss for spring break. Students should plan to return to school on Monday, March 23, 2020. If for any reason those plans change due to decisions made by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the State Department of Education regarding coronavirus COVID-19, parents will be notified by school messenger and through the local media."
Opelika City Schools also noted that athletics will continue at the school as long as the school remains open.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 1:12 p.m.:
Auburn University will move to remote classes beginning Monday due to concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The remote instruction will continue through April 10, the university said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Auburn is asking for students to refrain from returning to campus after spring break, which continues this week through Friday.
“University officials will subsequently determine if students will return to campus for the remaining weeks of the spring semester,” the release reads. “Auburn faculty will contact students on steps they should take to continue their academic coursework.”
Auburn will continue its normal business operations; however, departments and units “should utilize remote work and ‘social distancing’ as appropriate,” according to the release.
“The Auburn Family faces many unknowns about this virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. “We are taking these unprecedented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff. In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The university also canceled all university events, including sporting events, through April 10. Auburn’s dining facilities, libraries and residences hall also will be closed through April 10.
“University officials will make arrangements for international students and others who are unable to return home,” the release reads. “Students who have specific questions should contact the Division of Student Affairs.
Students who live on campus and feel that it is necessary to return to campus to collect personal items are asked to contact the Office of University Housing at housing@auburn.edu.
University travels, both domestic and international, is suspended through April 10. Auburn has yet to decide on spring commencement, summer study abroad programs or other events and activities taking place after April 10.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 12:40 p.m.:
The United States Navy Band Tour’s performance at the Gogue Center has been cancelled.
“In the interest of public safety, the United States Navy Band has canceled their performance tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center, as well as the remainder of their scheduled tour,” reads a statement from the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center’s website.
There are no plans to reschedule the concert at this time.
There are no other season performances at the Gogue Center that have been affected, currently, the center added.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 11:29 a.m.:
The SEC is suspending regular-season play for all sports and all teams in the conference until March 30.
The conference made the announced Thursday morning on Twitter.
At Auburn, the teams affected include those with men's basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, track, tennis and more.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 10:50 a.m.:
Several college athletics conferences are beginning to cancel their men’s basketball championship tournaments over growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
These are the conferences that announced Thursday morning they have canceled their tournaments:
- SEC
- AAC
- Big Ten
- Big 12
- CUSA
- WAC
- ACC
- Pac-12
- MAC
- Sun Belt
- Atlantic 10
- SWAC
- Big East
- Big Sky
- America East
Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have each suspended their seasons, announced Thursday.
The NBA and other conferences made similar announcements on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.