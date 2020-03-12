This a running update compiled by the Opelika-Auburn News concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus locally, nationally and worldwide.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 1:12 p.m.:
Auburn University will move to remote classes beginning Monday due to concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The remote instruction will continue through April 10, the university said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Auburn is asking for students to refrain from returning to campus after spring break, which continues this week through Friday.
“University officials will subsequently determine if students will return to campus for the remaining weeks of the spring semester,” the release reads. “Auburn faculty will contact students on steps they should take to continue their academic coursework.”
Auburn will continue its normal business operations; however, departments and units “should utilize remote work and ‘social distancing’ as appropriate,” according to the release.
“The Auburn Family faces many unknowns about this virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. “We are taking these unprecedented steps based on our utmost concern for the health and well-being of Auburn students, faculty and staff. In the meantime, we continue working with public health and emergency preparedness officials to make decisions in the best interest of the campus community and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The university also canceled all university events, including sporting events, through April 10. Auburn’s dining facilities, libraries and residences hall also will be closed through April 10.
“University officials will make arrangements for international students and others who are unable to return home,” the release reads. “Students who have specific questions should contact the Division of Student Affairs.
Students who live on campus and feel that it is necessary to return to campus to collect personal items are asked to contact the Office of University Housing at housing@auburn.edu.
University travels, both domestic and international, is suspended through April 10. Auburn has yet to decide on spring commencement, summer study abroad programs or other events and activities taking place after April 10.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 12:40 p.m.:
The United States Navy Band Tour’s performance at the Gogue Center has been cancelled.
“In the interest of public safety, the United States Navy Band has canceled their performance tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center, as well as the remainder of their scheduled tour,” reads a statement from the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center’s website.
There are no plans to reschedule the concert at this time.
There are no other season performances at the Gogue Center that have been affected, currently, the center added.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 11:29 a.m.:
The SEC is suspending regular-season play for all sports and all teams in the conference until March 30.
The conference made the announced Thursday morning on Twitter.
At Auburn, the teams affected include those with men's basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, track, tennis and more.
Update: Thursday, March 12, 10:50 a.m.:
Several college athletics conferences are beginning to cancel their men’s basketball championship tournaments over growing concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
These are the conferences that announced Thursday morning they have canceled their tournaments:
- SEC
- AAC
- Big Ten
- Big 12
- CUSA
- WAC
- ACC
- Pac-12
- MAC
- Sun Belt
- Atlantic 10
- SWAC
- Big East
- Big Sky
- America East
Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have each suspended their seasons, announced Thursday.
The NBA and other conferences made similar announcements on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.