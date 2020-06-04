East Alabama Medical Center has taken in 11 new COVID-19 patients in the past week, leading hospital officials to urge the public to stay vigilant against the disease.
EAMC and EAMC-Lanier have 27 patients hospitalized with positive cases of COVID-19, the highest combined total since May 18, according to John Atkinson, hospital spokesman.
“This is a very critical time in the pandemic,” said Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, infectious-disease specialist at EAMC. “We need all of our community to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
He says it’s important to stay informed about the pandemic.
“There are too many information sources that have a personal agenda. Our only agenda is to protect our community. We will give you the most accurate and scientific information about COVID-19 information as well as current local COVID- 19 activity,” Maldonado said.
He encourages people to stick with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“At EAMC, we have been very successful avoiding COVID-19 infection among health care workers. Do you know why? Because face masks, eye protection, surface cleaning and obsessive hand hygiene works. If it worked inside the hospital, it will also work outside the hospital.”
While the hospital can’t specifically attribute the current increase to people not wearing masks, they feel it likely contributed to the recent rise in people showing up to the emergency room with possible coronavirus symptoms.
“There’s a sense that it (COVID- 19) has gone away, but it has not,” said Dr. Michael Roberts, a hospitalist and EAMC’s chief of staff. “We are definitely better off than we were eight weeks ago, but we’ve started seeing an increase in calls, tests and hospitalizations, and so we want to sound the alarm now before it gets any worse.”
Anyone experiencing COVID- 19 symptoms, or have had an exposure that warrants testing, are asked to call 334-528-SICK to be screened.
The hours of operation for 528-SICK are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Alabama players test positive
At least five University of Alabama football players have tested positive for coronavirus, according to BamaInsider of the Rivals Network.
UA provided a statement to The Tuscaloosa News through Ryan Bradley, the interim vice president for strategic dommunications.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is a top priority. Resources and protocols are in place to ensure they receive the best medical care when returning to campus. Due to privacy laws we cannot share information specific to the health of our student- athletes.”
Players have been returning to campus in recent days preparing for the school to run voluntary workouts starting Monday under the supervision of the strength and conditioning coaching staff.
It will be the first access to the players for David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea since they were hired to replace Scott Cochran, who left to be Georgia’s special teams coordinator.
Players have been working out with each other at the Million Dollar Band practice field, on University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa near Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
UA is not alone in reportedly having positive COVID-19 tests as players return to campus. Arkansas State, Iowa State and Ole Miss have all reportedly had multiple players and/or staffers test positive as players return to campus for voluntary workouts.
