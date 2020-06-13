A couple of downtown Auburn eateries have shut down temporarily after reporting COVID-19 cases among their customers and staff, as the coronavirus reasserts itself across Lee County and the rest of Alabama.
Amsterdam Café and the Auburn Draft House are both closed temporarily due to staff members or patrons testing positive for the virus.
Draft House was notified that a restaurant patron tested positive for COVID-19, according to a sign posted outside its restaurant.
“We have been notified that someone has tested positive for COVID-19 that was at our restaurant last Saturday night,” the sign reads. “Erring on the side of caution and for the safety of our patrons and staff we have decided to close Draft House until next week.”
Amsterdam Café was notified Thursday that a staff member tested positive for the virus. The restaurant will be closed until at least Tuesday, the restaurant said in social media post.
“At that point, the staff member never returned to work,” the statement reads. “As a precaution for the safety of our customers and staff, we are closing to allow for a deep cleaning and sanitation of the restaurant.
“We are also encouraging all staff members to get tested, and we are covering the cost of the test for those who are not already covered by insurance.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since case tracking began in March.
EAMC sees uptick“Locally, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee and Chambers counties have been increasing over the past week, with each adding 15-20 in that one day,” East Alabama Medical Center spokesman John Atkinson told the Opelika-Auburn News. “Part of that can be attributed to more testing; however, I know our 528-SICK call center has seen a modest bump in call volumes in the past week and so our testing volumes have been up a little as well … nothing dramatic, but trends go up and down, and right now we are trending upward a little in cases.”
Atkinson was quick to emphasize, however, that new cases don’t necessarily mean more hospitalizations. EAMC’s daily census of patients hospitalized with a positive or pending case of COVID has remained relatively flat at 20-25, down from as high as 84 two months ago.
State: Safer at home“COVID-19 spreads quickly, and your actions affect others,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said in a statement issued Friday. “More than ever since the pandemic began, we need people to social distance, wear face coverings in public, and practice good respiratory hygiene.”
There are 22,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 750 deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.And the state has experienced outbreaks at the workplace, long-term-care facilities and as a result of large gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday and since — including recent public protests, according to the health agency.
ADPH says it is safer for Alabama residents to stay at home at the present time, wash hands ofter, clean and disinfect frequently and maintain social distancing.
“We definitely agree with the Alabama Department of Public Health issuing a reminder about the Safer At Home guidelines that Governor Ivey put in place in April,” Atkinson said. “We all want to be out and about, but we must adhere to the guidelines when we leave our households. That’s the only way we can avoid a second big wave.”
For more information, go to alabamapublic health.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.