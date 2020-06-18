An Auburn couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday inside East Alabama Medical Center where they are both battling COVID-19.
Col. Ollie Herbert Edwards, 87, and Virginia Mitchell, 83, were able to have a lunch date to celebrate their anniversary Thursday thanks to the help of EAMC staff.
Four rooms at EAMC separate the couple but EAMC employees were able to move them into the same room to have a special lunch after not being able to see each other since June 5 when Virginia was admitted to the hospital, said EAMC.
The couple was given chocolate cake and was showered with balloons, flowers, decorations and an anniversary card signed by EAMC employees by nurses and an MCT dressed in full personal protective equipment, EAMC said.
The couple was also able to video chat with their three children and some of their five grandchildren during lunch.
The Edwards family believes Virginia got COVID-19 when she was out of town and was still asymptomatic when she returned home. Ollie had contacted the virus by the time Virginia began to show symptoms. He was admitted to EAMC on June 14, the hospital said.
About
The Edwards, both originally from West Point, Miss., married less than one month after Virginia graduated high school. Ollie was already a lieutenant in the Air Force at the time, EAMC said.
The couple’s honeymoon consisted of driving to Little Rock, Ark. where Ollie was stationed at the Air Force Base just outside the city. They stopped at a burger joint for a wedding night dinner of hamburger and milkshakes on their drive, said EAMC.
Ollie graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in math and master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He served in the military for 24 years, which included wartime flights over Vietnam while based in Thailand, according to EAMC.
The majority of his military years were spent at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Virginia graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in education while Ollie was stationed in Ohio, added EAMC.
The couple had three children, two daughters and son.
Ollie retired from the military in 1977 at the rank of colonel. The coupe then moved back to Auburn.
Ollie flew a private jet for Auburn University and then taught aviation management courses and served as an instructor pilot for the Aviation Management Department at the university. He retired in 1994, EAMC said.
Virginia obtained her master’s degree in education at Auburn University and went on to teach English at Notasulga High School. She retired in 1996.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.