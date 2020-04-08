Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN MACON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... SOUTHEASTERN TALLAPOOSA COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 500 PM CDT. * AT 424 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES SOUTHWEST OF WAVERLY TO NEAR ECLECTIC, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AUBURN, OPELIKA, TUSKEGEE, TALLASSEE, NOTASULGA, FRANKLIN, REEVES AIRPORT, LAKE TUSKEGEE, AUBURN UNIVERSITY, TUSKEGEE NATIONAL FOREST, BEAUREGARD, BLEECKER, LIBERTY CITY, TALLAPOOSA CITY, SOCIETY HILL, GRIFFEN MILL, LOACHAPOKA, UPHAPEE CREEK, CHEWACLA STATE PARK AND ROBERT G. PITTS AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.25IN; WIND...60MPH