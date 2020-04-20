Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... YELLOWJACKET CREEK NEAR HOGANSVILLE AFFECTING TROUP COUNTY ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 4 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 30.6 FEET...AND FALLING. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW. * AT 31 FEET...MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. LARGE PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE COMPLETELY COVERED WITH FLOWING WATER UP TO 4 FEET DEEP. FLOOD WATERS APPROACH THE MAINTENANCE DOORS UNDERNEATH THE COLUMBUS CONVENTION AND TRADE CENTER. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA WILL BE FLOODED UP TO 3 FEET DEEP. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN PHENIX CITY WILL BE UNDER ONE FOOT OF WATER AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. &&