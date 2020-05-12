This a running update compiled by the Opelika-Auburn News concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus locally, nationally and worldwide.
EAMC
Update: Tuesday, May 12, 4:45 p.m.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are back on the rise at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) after nine straight days of decline.
The hospital saw two straight days of increased hospitalizations due to patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
There are 34 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, the most since May 7 when there were 36 patients hospitalized, according to hospital data.
Additionally, there are five patients requiring ventilation due to COVID-19, EAMC said.
The increase in hospitalizations comes about 10 days after retail stores and beaches reopened in Alabama once Gov. Kay Ivey’s Stay-at-Home order expired and a Safer-at-Home order was put in its place.
Flyover
Update: Monday, May 11, 5:37 p.m.
The Air Force Reserves will salute Alabama’s frontline heroes Tuesday by flying over 10 Alabama cities, including one in Lee County.
The 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery will conduct a flyover of East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) on Tuesday between 1:25 – 1:35 p.m., the hospital announced Monday.
“We wanted to show our support for all of the great Alabamians doing everything they can in this fight against COVID-19,” said Col. Craig Drescher, commander of the 908th Airlift Wing. “We continue to hear all these amazing stories of people stepping up and going above and beyond their civic duty and we wanted to find a way to say thank you.”
Two C-130 Hercules aircrafts from the wing will flyover 10 cities throughout the state Tuesday, the 908th Airlift Wing said.
The planes will also fly over Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Muscle Shoals, Florence, Decatur, Huntsville, Birmingham, Troy and Selma.
Opelika will reopen SportsPlex
Update: Friday, May 8, 3:12 p.m.
The Opelika SportsPlex will be resuming normal hours on Monday, May 11. Activities will be restricted to weight room, cardio equipment and the indoor track, according to a city press release.
Key changes to normal operations include:
* Locker rooms and showers will not be open.
* All patrons are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
* All patrons will be asked to use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving the SportsPlex.
* All equipment and machines will be spaced 6 feet apart.
* Patrons are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and avoid the use of water fountains.
* Staff will conduct regular cleaning and sanitizing of all equipment and high touch areas.
Mayor Fuller
Update: Friday, May 8, 12:08 p.m.
Opelika's mayor said he is pleased with Gov. Kay Ivey's amended Safer at Home order.
"I know that our businesses look forward to opening and serving our community," Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said.
Fuller asks that the community continue to follow the CDC's and Alabama Department of Public Health's guidelines.
"Practice social distancing of 6 feet, maintain good hygiene and stay at home if you can," Fuller said. "Let’s do this right so we can continue to see things open and life bet back to normal. We’re in this together. I want to thank you for doing your part in the fight against COVID-19."
Opelika High
Update: Friday, May 8, 11:13 a.m.
Opelika High School is set to hold a private graduation ceremony for the school’s class of 2020, Opelika City Schools announced Friday.
The ceremony will be held in multiple sessions on May 22 in Bulldog Stadium.
“We have worked hard to develop a graduation plan that will celebrate our seniors while keeping the current health guidelines in place,” Mark Neighbors, Opelika City Schools superintendent, said. “It is focused on social distancing and limiting the number of guests participating at any certain time.”
There will be six sessions with 50 seniors per session to maintain social distancing guidelines. Each graduating senior and up to nine family members will be allowed to process through the ceremony, Opelika City School said.
Seniors will receive their diploma on stage as family embers watch from the end zone. Each family group will then exit the stadium.
Sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m.
The ceremony will not be open to the public and there will be no seating available at the stadium, the school system said.
However, the ceremony will be live-streamed through a link that will be posted on the Opelika City School website.
“We hope this event will be a meaningful experience to the members of the OHS Class of 2020,” Dr. Farrell Seymore, Opelika High School Principal, said. “They are an outstanding group of students and deserve to be celebrated.”
Safer-at-Home
Update: Friday, May 8, 11:06 a.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey is expanding the state’s Safer-at-Home order and is adding to the list of businesses that are able to open under the order.
The order remains in effect until May 22, one week longer than the current “Safer-at-Home” order. The current “Safer-at-Home” order was set to expire on May 15.
Restaurants, bars and breweries are able to open beginning May 11. These businesses may open with limited table seating and there must be 6-feet between tables. The businesses are subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines.
Athletic facilities, such as fitness centers and gyms, are also able to open beginning May 11. They are subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. However, specified athletic activities are still not allowed.
Close-contact service providers, such as barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo services, are able to open May 11 under the Safer-at-Home order and are subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines.
Although already open, there are no limits on gatherings on Alabama’s beaches. Six-feet of separation, however, must be maintained.
Additionally, all non-work related gatherings of any size are allowed. However, six-foot distance between persons from different households must be maintained in order for the gathering to take place.
Organizers of religious gathers are encouraged to read an implement the Alabama Department of Public Health's "Guidelines for Places of Worship."
Ivey
Update: Friday, May 8, 9:50 a.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey is set to hold a news conference with state health officer Dr. Scott Harris at 11 a.m. Friday.
The news conference will be streamed live on Ivey's Facebook page.
Show support for Downtown Opelika on your chest
Update: Tuesday, May 5, 11:20 a.m.
Opelika Main Street has launched a Keep Opelika On Track t-shirt to help assist our downtown merchants during this time.
The shirts, made locally by Victory Designs, are $20 each with $12 going directly to Opelika Main Street’s downtown member restaurants, entertainment venues and retail shops.
“This is a great way for us to get much needed dollars into the hands of our small businesses,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “We hope this will be a way for the Opelika and Lee County community to show their support for our great local businesses during this unprecedented time.”
The shirts feature the Lee County Courthouse, a downtown Opelika landmark and historic site. Shirts can be purchased online at opelikamainstreet.org and will be available for pickup or delivery.
Dixie World Series called off
Update: Tuesday, May 5, 11:15 a.m.
Dixie Youth Baseball Commissioner William Wade sent this statement to the Opelika-Auburn News this morning:
“Last night we made a very hard decision regarding the 2020 Dixie Youth Baseball season. For the first time in our 64-year history, the National Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series tournaments.
“With all of the uncertainty and disruption that the COVID-19 virus has caused across our country, we did not feel that attempting to play a world series would be the prudent thing to do. The health and well-being of all of the participants, parents and fans outweigh the value of series play.
“Hopefully by removing the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series from our postseason schedule, the states and leagues that are cleared to begin activities can have substantial regular season play, which is the foundation of Dixie Youth Baseball.
“We encourage all leagues to follow guidance from the federal, state and local governments and the CDC as they make plans to play this season. “
Stay safe,
William Wade
Commissioner
Auburn changes Memorial Day plans
Update: Monday, May 4, 3:25 p.m.
Auburn’s annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast has been postponed. Instead, the public is invited to watch a livestreamed Memorial Day ceremony honoring the U.S. military and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
The ceremony will be held on Monday, May 25, at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on Facebook, facebook.com/CityofAuburnAL, and YouTube, youtube.com/CityofAuburnAL.
Mayor Ron Anders will deliver remarks. He will be joined by Lisa Tabor, who will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Nathan Landers who will play “Taps” on the bugle. The ceremony will conclude with a bagpipe performance of “Amazing Grace” by Dan Drummond.
The city plans to hold a breakfast on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, honoring this year’s Distinguished Veteran Lt. Col. James Witte, U.S. Army, and the Hero Remembered Col. Gregory S. Townsend, U.S. Army, along with all of the Auburn community’s veterans.
For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/veterans.
National Guard
Update: Monday, May 4, 9:15 a.m.
The 187th Fighter Wing division of the Alabama Air National Guard will flyover hospitals and communities Tuesday to honor the state's frontline heroes in the COVID-19 response.
F-16s will flyover seven cities, including Auburn, Tuesday afternoon.
The planes will fly over these cities during the following times Tuesday:
- Auburn, Tuskegee, Montgomery: Noon - 12:15 p.m.
- Tuscaloosa: Noon - 12:15 p.m.
- Mobile: 12:10 p.m. - 12:20 p.m.
- Decatur: 12:15 p.m. - 12:25 p.m.
- Dothan: 12:30 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
Opelika court extends restrictions
Update: Friday, May 1, 3:00 p.m.
Due to continued concerns with COVID-19, Opelika Municipal Court has extended its March 13 emergency order until May 15, or until such time as the Supreme Court of Alabama issues further orders related to the COVID-19 outbreak as it relates to the state’s judicial branch.
During this order and to limit in-person contact, only inmates who have not made bond will appear in court.
Opelika Municipal Court will implement any required restrictions on occupancy and comply fully with the recommendations and requirements of the Safer at Home Order concerning protections for employees and other individuals.
The Court will reschedule all non-jail hearings previously scheduled for May 1-15. Court employees will be mailing continuance letters.
If no further orders are issued, court will resume on May 20.
For more information, call 334-705-5196.
Auburn graduates
Update: Thursday, April 30, 11:55 a.m.
Auburn University is planning to honor its spring 2020 graduates despite graduation being postponed until August.
“We are proud of this graduating class and appreciate their resilience throughout the many uncertainties and challenges resulting from this global pandemic,” said Provost Bill Hardgrave. “It is important that we recognize their scholarly achievements and do all we can to honor their hard work."
Auburn President Jay Gogue is sending all spring 2020 graduates a commemorative gift box that includes a mortarboard, tassel, two printed commencement programs, an official Alumni Association pin, an academic honor cord for those students who met the criteria, a copy of the Auburn Creed and a graduate gameday button, the university announced Thursday.
Graduates can expect to start receiving gift boxes via mail beginning next week.
Auburn spring graduates can also contribute to a photo mosaic available on Auburn’s commencement website beginning Thursday. Graduates can upload one personal image from their time at Auburn to the university’s photo mosaic platform that will combine all submitted photos and take the shape of an interlocking AU when finished.
Students will be able to download the completed Spring 2020 mosaic image and share it on their personal social media accounts beginning May 22.
Graduates can still upload images of themselves in three iconic campus locations using virtual backgrounds even though students won’t be on campus this weekend for commencement ceremonies as originally planned. The virtual backgrounds can be accessed by visiting Auburn’s commencement website and clicking on the “Virtual Backgrounds” box.
This semester, Auburn is transitioning from rental cap and gowns to keepsake regalia that will ship to students. The order deadline for August commencement is June 1. Regalia can be ordered by visiting https://www.aubookstore.com/t-graduation-caps-gowns.aspx.
Auburn’s Board of Trustees conferred degrees for all spring graduates earlier in April, which allows those students to pursue employment or continue their education with the completion of their degrees.
All totaled, 4,538 degrees were awarded for the spring graduating class, the university said.
That breaks down to 124 doctoral degrees, 708 master’s degrees, 12 specialist degrees, 136 pharmacy degrees, 115 veterinary medicine degrees and the following bachelor’s degrees by college and school: Raymond J. Harbert College of Business, 838; College of Liberal Arts, 635; Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, 723; College of Sciences and Mathematics, 376; College of Education, 292; College of Architecture, Design and Construction, 199; College of Agriculture, 138; College of Human Sciences, 181; and the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, 61.
The university announced in March the decision to host the spring and summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 8-9. Final August commencement event decisions are contingent on public health circumstances surrounding the global pandemic, Auburn added.
Traditionally, Auburn’s summer commencement program recognizes 1,500 graduates across two ceremonies. The university will extend the event to multiple ceremonies across two days due to combining spring and summer exercises, provided the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
Opelika prom
Update: Wednesday, April 29, 4:03 p.m.
Opelika High School is cancelling its prom due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The dance was scheduled for May 9.
We are saddened to announce that the Opelika High School Prom scheduled for May 9, 2020, has been cancelled due to the continued need for social distancing and health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus. There will not be a makeup date for this event.— Opelika High School (@OpelikaHigh) April 29, 2020
Auburn housing move-out to continue
Update: Wednesday, April 29, 12:10 p.m.
Auburn University housing announced Wednesday morning that it will begin allowing move-outs on campus on Friday.
Students will be allowed on campus to move out their belongings on any weekend (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) from May 1 - June 28, according to an Auburn press release.
Property Management will be cleaning the dorms during the week between move-outs. The dorms will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the release said.
Some gloves will be provided at residence hall desks, as well as hand sanitizer.
Students cannot bring more than two people with them and should limit their time in the residence halls to two hours, the release added.
Specifics on the move-out process can be found at: https://auburn.edu/administration/housing/alert.php.
Auburn mayor responds to Ivey order
Update: Tuesday, April 28, 1:45 p.m.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders responded Tuesday afternoon to Gov. Ivey's Safer at Home order. He said he had hoped more businesses would be able to reopen this weekend.
"I'm very pleased that [Ivey] has reopened some of the businesses that were closed ... I look forward to the day that all our businesses can be reopened," Anders said.
Opelika
Update: Tuesday, April 28, 1:45 p.m.
The city of Opelika is canceling its Memorial Day Service and fireworks for the Fourth of July due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Gary Fuller announced Tuesday.
Summer Swing and Noon Tunes have also been canceled for May. City officials will reevaluate at the end of May regarding other summer dates, Fuller added.
Opelika will follow Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home Order which is in force through May 15 at 5 p.m.
“While Gov. Ivey has lifted some restrictions due to COVID-19, we understand that we must continue to see a flattening of cases,” Fuller said. “It is still imperative that people maintain social distancing, less than 10 people gathered and good hygiene. We are encouraged that the governor opened retail and look forward to all businesses being open soon.”
City parks and walking trails will open Friday at 7 a.m. This includes disk golf, pickleball courts, dog parks and tennis courts, Fuller said.
However, playground equipment at all city parks and outdoor city basketball courts will remain closed until May 15 at 5 p.m.
In addition to the state order and the items mentioned above, Opelika announced the following changes and information effective Friday at 7 a.m. through May 15 at 5 p.m.:
- City buildings, except for the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library, will remain closed. Employees will continue to serve the public online, by phone or by email.
- The Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will be open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the following restrictions and limitations in place:
- The Avenue A door by the fountain is the only entrance to the library open;
- Only 30 people are allowed in the building at one time;
- The computer lab is limited to five people with 20 minutes of use, non-renewable;
- Children’s room is limited to five people at a time;
- Genealogy room is closed;
- Newspapers are unavailable;
- No meeting space or study space available;
- No programs or special events;
- Printing, faxing and notary service are available but a 6-foot distance must be maintained during all transactions. Customers should call ahead to verify notary service is available at 334-705-5380;
- Curbside pickup service is available. Customers can place holds online at www.cooperlibrary.com or call 334-705-5380 to request items. Customers should call 334-705-5380 when they arrive and the items will be brought out to them.
- Retail should still allow no more than 20 percent of stated fire capacity in the store at a time. The 20 percent capacity limit does not apply to employees;
- May city council meetings will be limited to 10 city officials and will be live-streamed through Facebook. There will be no citizen communications or public hearings.
Local reactions to Ivey order coming in
Update: Tuesday, April 28, 1:26 p.m.
Local government and business officials are reacting to Gov. Kay Ivey's Safer at Home order, which loosens retail and some tourism restrictions but keeps dining rooms and churches closed for now.
Pastor Clifford Jones at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika said his church won't fully reopen until he's sure it's safe to do so.
“That’s going to have to be a decision by the spiritual leaders of the congregation. Greater Peace will not come back together in a formal meeting, congregational wise, unless I feel certain that the people are safe," Jones told the Opelika-Auburn News. "I have a responsibility to protect the flock that God has placed me over. While I miss the congregation and my people, I just don’t think it wise to make a decision without all the facts pertaining to it.”
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller was hoping for more easing of restrictions, but said he supports Ivey's cautious approach.
"I was pleased with it, but I wish more things could be open, like barber shops, because I need a hair cut," Fuller quipped.
Some downtown Opelika shops could start reopening when Ivey's new order goes into effect Friday.
"I think it's going to be great for our retail businesses ... but it's going to take time for some," said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward, who added later, "We could have 4 or 5 retailers, at least, who will be able to open up pretty soon."
Safer at home
Update: Tuesday, April 28, 11:20 a.m.
Alabama’s stay-at-home order will expire on April 30 at 5 p.m. but a new order is being put in place until mid-May, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.
Ivey is issuing a Safer at Home Order that goes into effect on April 30 at 5 pm. It will expire on May 15.
“Threat of COVID-19 is not over,” Ivey said.
Ivey and state health officials are also encouraging residents to wear face coverings while in public.
The order also recommends state residents minimize travel outside their home, especially if they are sick, wash hands frequently, refrain from touching their face, sneeze or cough into a tissue or inside elbow and disinfect frequently used or touched surfaces.
The following are items new under the safer at home order:
- People are encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitization practices
- Businesses may open subject to sanitization and social-distancing guidelines; certain higher-risk businesses and activities remain closed.
- All retail stores may open but must have a 50 percent occupancy rate and follow social-distancing and sanitization rules.
- Beaches are open, however, gatherings of 10 or more people are not allowed. People must maintain 6 feet of separation.
- Medical procedures are allowed unless prohibited in the future by the state health officer to preserve resources necessary to treat COVID-19.
The following items are staying the same under the safer at home order:
- Non-work gathers are still limited to fewer than 10 people with 6 feet of distance between people. Drive-in gathers are allowed if participants stay in cars with people from their own households.
- Regular programming at senior citizen centers is suspended except meals will be available through curbside pick-up or delivery.
- Educational institutions will remain closed to in-person instruction.
- Child daycare facilities still may not allow 12 or more children in a room.
- Hospitals and nursing homes must continue to implement policies to restrict visitation.
- Restaurants, bars and breweries are still limited to take-out, curbside and delivery.
- Entertainment venues, athletic facilities and activities, and close-contact service providers are still closed.
The following businesses must remain closed under the Safer at Home Order:
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas
- Adult entertainment venues
- Casinos
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
- Fitness centers and commercial gyms
- Spas
- Yoga, barre and spin facilities
- Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
- Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
- Barber shops
- Hair salons (other than hair restoration centers)
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body art facilities and tattoo services
- Massage therapy establishments and services (other than for medically prescribed services)
EAMC
Update: Tuesday, April 28, 9:45 a.m.
Monday marked the lowest number of positive and pending COVID-19 cases hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center since April 2, the hospital announced.
There were 55 people with either confirmed or suspect COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier as of Monday, the lowest number since April 2.
There were seven patients on ventilators as of Monday as well.
The highest number of patients hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 came on April 9 when there were 84 people hospitalized at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, according to hospital data.
Yesterday's COVID-19 census, which was 55, is the lowest number of positive and pending cases we have had in the hospital since April 2. We hope to see the trend continuing downward. pic.twitter.com/7Iv9UVMmGD— EAMC (@EastAlabamaMed) April 28, 2020
Auburn University
Update: Monday, April 27, 5:42 p.m.
The Auburn University campus will stay closed through the end of June, according to a statement issued by university officials late Monday.
“Remote delivery of instruction will continue through Summer 2020 Sessions 1 and 2. A decision regarding course delivery for Session 3 (remotely or on-campus) will be made by June 1, 2020,” the statement read. “All university events are canceled through June 30.”
Current employees will be paid through May 9 at their regular rate of pay, even if they are unable to perform their normal job responsibilities; however, beginning on May 10:
- All Auburn employees working via remote should continue to do so through June 30;
- Employees who can’t do their jobs remotely and aren’t working on campus will have to address their individual situations with their supervisors. Employees are expected to communicate with supervisors and seek approval of any absences during which they will not be available for work.
The university medical clinic will remain open. Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should not come to work and should immediately call the Auburn Medical Clinic at 334-844-9825 before visiting the clinic.
Ivey
Update: Monday, April 27, 1:04 p.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference Tuesday to provide further updates on COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Monday.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and members of the Executive Committee of Ivey’s Coronavirus Task Force will be joining the governor.
The news conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Plasma
Update: Thursday, April 23, 6:55 p.m.
A Chambers County resident and East Alabama Medical Center employee became the first COVID-19 plasma donor in Alabama for LifeSouth Blood Center Thursday.
Eryn Morris, RN, a care coordinator at EAMC was one of the first COVID-19 patients in Chambers County. She became the first plasma donor for LifeSouth in Alabama Thursday after recovering from COVID-19, EAMC said.
Morris was tested at HealthPlus in Auburn on March 20 and was quarantined in her home for 17 days. She decided that she wanted to donate plasma as soon as she could during her time in quarantine.
“I had a lot of time at home to think about the patients in the hospital who were so sick with COVID-19,” said Morris during her plasma donation Thursday in Opelika.
“My body was strong enough to fight off COVID, but somebody else may not be able to and could benefit from the antibodies in my plasma.”
Plasma is type-specific, like blood, meaning that Morris’ A-positive plasma will have to be matched to an A-positive patient. Processing takes only about 24 hours, so her plasma donation will be available as early as Friday night, EAMC said.
Eligible donors can register at https://lifesouth.bio-linked.org/, and LifeSouth will contact those who register directly. For questions regarding donation, email LifeSouth at medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707. Let them know you are donating to East Alabama Medical Center.
ADVA
Update: Thursday, April 23, 4:38 p.m.
Eight residents at an Alabama state veterans home in Alexander City have died from complications attributed to COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) said Thursday.
The Bill Nichols State Veterans Home has seen eight residents die from the virus. Testing confirmed that 64 residents and 23 employees of the home have the virus, ADVA said.
Testing of all the residents at the home was completed on Saturday.
“For several weeks, we have advocated for more testing at the state veterans homes, but test kits have been limited. Now that we’re able to increase testing, this significantly improves our capability to contain and reduce the risk of the virus from spreading,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.
The Alabama National Guard deployed a specialized unit to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home Saturday. The unit disinfected residents’ rooms, hallways, common areas and administrative offices, ADVA said.
Residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolation areas inside the home for further care and treatment. Employees who show symptoms of the virus are not allowed to enter the home, said ADVA.
ADPH
Update: Thursday, April 23, 3:12 p.m.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) changed how its recording deaths related to COVID-19.
Deaths are now listed on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard and table in one death category, COVID-19 Deaths, instead of two, ADPH announced Thursday.
“Last week, the CDC’s National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) provided updated guidance regarding reporting COVID-19 related deaths,” the department said.
The criteria for COVID-19 death counts include people who died with a positive COVID-19 test as well as patients whose death certificates list COVID-19 or an equivalent as the cause of the death, according to ADPH.
“As expected, the numbers moved closer to the ‘Reported Deaths’ count and cases increased in some counties as part of the update,” ADPH said. “Most of these changes in numbers are due to cases that have died but were not previously marked as died from COVID-19.”
Auburn Payment Plan
Update: Thursday, April 23, 2:05 p.m.
Students at Auburn University can spread out their tuition payments in installments for the Fall of 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made education costs a burden on many students. Auburn University announced its payment plan in a Thursday afternoon release.
The payment plans will be available for Fall 2020 and Spring 2021. For the fall semester, the payments will begin on either June 5, July 5 or August 5.
The spring payment plans begin on either October 5, November 5 or December 5. Plans can be divided between two, three or four payments.
A $45 registration fee applies to the plans, the release said.
Students can enroll through: https://auburn.afford.com or call tuition management systems at 800-722-4867.
Additionally, the school has dropped the student service fee for summer classes.
Local cases
Update: Wednesday, April 22, 5:45 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases in east Alabama slightly increased Wednesday, according to data provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Chambers and Lee counties saw nine new cases of COVID-19 each as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the Lee County’s total to 328 confirmed cases and Chambers County’s to 268, according to ADPH
Tallapoosa County saw 14 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 242.
Russell County saw four new cases and Macon County saw one new case, according to ADPH.
There are 52 confirmed cases in Russell County and 28 in Macon County.
There are 5,572 confirmed cases, 195 reported deaths and 178 confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Looking at local death tolls, numbers stayed relatively the same Wednesday.
There are 16 reported deaths in Chambers County, 19 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 15 in Tallapoosa County.
Tallapoosa County was the only local county as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to report that another resident with COVID-19 died.
EAMC
Update: Tuesday, April 21, 5:11 p.m.
The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 is slowly decreasing at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC).
There are 56 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, three less than Monday night’s total, the hospital said Tuesday.
There are 39 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 17 suspected, EAMC said.
Additionally, there are 16 patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 but have since tested negative.
Sixty-eight patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, EAMC said.
Death toll
Update: Tuesday, April 21, 4:35 p.m.
The death toll in east Alabama continues to rise, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Chambers County reported three new deaths Tuesday, bringing the county's total reported deaths to 16. Lee County reported three new deaths Tuesday. There are now 18 reported deaths in the county, according to ADPH.
Tallapoosa County also reported two new deaths Tuesday, bringing the county's total reported deaths to 14.
ADPH has confirmed that 13 deaths in Chambers County, 16 in Lee County and 11 in Tallapoosa County were due to COVID-19.
The only counties with more reported deaths than Chambers, Lee and Tallapoosa counties are Jefferson and Mobile.
There are 5,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 180 reported deaths and 147 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Stay at home
Update: Tuesday, April 21, 11:42 a.m.
Alabama’s stay at home order will remain in effect until April 30, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.
She said this week is the projected peak of COVID-19 in the state.
EAMC
Update: Tuesday, April 21, 10:50 a.m.
Hospitalizations remain steady at East Alabama Medical Center when it comes to COVID-19 patients.
There are 59 hospitalized patients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, of those 39 are positive and 20 are pending results, EAMC said Monday night.
Thirteen hospitalized patients tested negative for the virus and 68 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, EAMC added.
AU Update
Update: Monday, April 20, 5:32 p.m.
An Auburn University faculty member has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Senior lecturer Roger Rice, who taught in Auburn’s McWhorter School of Building Science, died after contracting the virus.
“Auburn University is deeply sadden by the recent passing of senior lecturer Roger Rice, who taught in Auburn’s McWhorter School of Building Science,” Auburn University said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”
The death has not been confirmed as being from COVID-19, Dr. Fred Kam, the medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic, told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Nine Auburn University employees and 11 students have tested positive, Kam added.
There are 311 confirmed cases in Lee County and 15 reported deaths, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Case update
Update: Monday, April 20, 10:25 a.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in east Alabama and the state.
There are 247 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 307 in Lee County, 26 in Macon County, 45 in Russell County and 194 in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 4,946 confirmed cases, 165 reported deaths and 113 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
East Alabama counties also continue to report deaths of resident that died after contracting the virus.
There are 14 reported deaths in Chambers County, 14 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 12 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed 11 deaths in Chambers County, 11 in Lee County, two in Macon County and nine in Tallapoosa County.
EAMC hotline
Update: Friday, April 17, 4:37 p.m.
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is seeing a decrease in calls to its COVID-19 hotline despite Lee County surpassing 300 confirmed cases Friday.
EAMC received more than 1,000 phone calls to its 334-528-SICK hotline in 24 hours at times, but routinely averaged 700-1,000 calls a day, the hospital said.
The number of calls per day has decreased along with hospitalized patients. The call volume dropped this week to about 400 a day and weekend call volumes are usually half of weekday call volumes, EAMC said.
The call center is issuing new hours to the lower demand. The new hours are as follows:
- Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CDT)
- Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (CDT)
There are 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County, 236 in Chambers County, 24 in Macon County, 35 in Russell County and 159 in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There are 4,568 confirmed cases, 148 reported deaths and 96 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
National Guard
Update: Friday, April 17, 4:11 p.m.
The Alabama National Guard is being deployed to designated nursing homes in the state in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday.
Specially trained and equipped National Guard teams will disinfect nursing homes that have COVID-19 positive residents and employees and will train staff on the techniques of donning and doffing personal protective equipment.
The Alabama National Guard is here to serve our citizens, and I'm glad Governor Ivey asked us to take on this important mission," said Major General Sheryl Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. "Our specially trained soldiers are prepared to assist nursing homes as they fight the spread of COVID-19."
Auburn Oil Co Booksellers
Update: Friday, April 17, 11:25 a.m.
Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers has begun offering delivery to the Auburn community.
Not only is Auburn in luck, but Opelika and Beauregard as well, according to a Facebook post by the Booksellers.
Customers can call 334-246-3003 to place an order.
Reopening Alabama
Update: Friday, April 17, 10:38 a.m.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and State Representative Danny Garrett (R - Trussville) released the “Reopen Alabama Responsibly: Phase I” report Friday, which is a series of recommendations requested by Gov. Kay Ivey for reopening the state’s economy in the coming weeks.
“Our report provides an effective roadmap for safely reopening businesses, restoring commerce, and recharging Alabama’s economy while, at the same time, protecting the public health,” Ainsworth said. “It allows stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, and businesses of all sizes to once again open their doors because when it comes to restarting our economy and putting people back to work, every business is an essential business.”
Ivey asked the Small Business Commission, which is statutorily led by Ainsworth, to submit the recommendations for putting Alabama back to work in a safe and responsible manner.
A subcommittee of business leaders and members of the Alabama Legislature drafted the “Reopen Alabama Responsibly Phase: I” report that has been submitted to the governor, and the full commission ratified its contents. Rep. Garrett, who led the subcommittee, reached out to business owners across all industry sectors in order to provide the most comprehensive recommendations possible.
“We have worked to create a detailed and thorough plan that considers all variables and allows businesses to resume operations if they follow strict health and safety guidelines for the foreseeable future,” Garrett said. “The numbers indicate that Alabama successfully minimized the health damage that COVID-19 posed to its citizens, so now we must begin to repair the serious and crippling economic damage that the virus inflicted.”
While many recommendations are specific to various industries listed within the report, some guidelines that broadly apply to all economic concerns operating within Alabama include:
- Strictly monitoring the health of employees and placing any employee who displays symptoms of COVID-19 on sick leave
- Limiting the number of people allowed inside the place of business at one time
- Increasing the frequency of all sanitizing and cleaning measures and requiring additional sanitizing measures for certain circumstances
- Enforcing social distancing in all areas of the place of business, specifically high-traffic areas where markings will be required to ensure safe spacing at all times
- Establishing measures to limit interaction between employees and customers
Other recommendations within individual -but not all - business sectors include limiting cash transactions, requiring the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves and face masks, and requiring temperature checks of customers before entering some businesses.
Ivey has said the economic resumption plan will be weighed alongside the recommendations of State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and other medical professionals working to ensure that COVID-19 numbers continue to stabilize and decline. She expects to join Dr. Harris in issuing a new and updated State Public Health Order “on or before April 28.”
EAMC
Update: Thursday, April 16 8:52 p.m.
Nearly 60 people are hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, the hospital said Thursday night.
There are 45 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 12 patients hospitalized with suspected coronavirus.
Sixty patients have been discharged that were previously hospitalized with COVID-19. Additionally, 17 hospitalized patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative.
Arbor Springs
Update: Thursday, April 16, 3:40 p.m.
An Opelika nursing home is being hit hard by COVID-19 with residents dying and more than 50 residents testing positive for the virus.
Arbor Springs Health & Rehab Center has 56 residents who tested positive for the virus, including 42 in the very first round of testing, Annie Swanson, administrator of Arbor Springs, said Thursday.
Some of the residents who tested positive for the virus required hospitalization.
Nine residents of the home have died since the first case was confirmed in late March. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) determined two of the deaths were not the result of the virus, Swanson said.
ADPH has not made determinations with regard to the other deaths. Three residents who died were on hospice care before the virus outbreak, Swanson added.
“Despite our best efforts, the virus found its way into Arbor Springs,” Swanson said. “Since a resident and an employee tested positive in late March, we have followed all state and federal protocols to protect our other residents and staff, and we have taken every possible step to determine the extent of infections and to contain the virus.
“Still, east Alabama has been hit particularly hard in this outbreak, and we have experienced a significant impact as well.”
The home also had 23 of its 231 employees test positive for the virus, Swanson said.
Arbor Springs has 21 active cases currently, which includes 15 residents who have never exhibited symptoms. All residents with the virus are being isolated and monitored closely for any change in their condition, Swanson said.
The home has been in constant contact with ADPH and the Lee County Health Department.
“We believe our efforts to combat the virus are showing results, and we will continue to do everything necessary to make sure we keep moving in the right direction,” Swanson said. “Our full attention is focused on the safety of our residents and our team, and we will continue to take every precaution to protect them.”
ADOC
Update: Thursday, April 16, 1:12 p.m.
Six Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) employees have tested positive for COVID-19, ADOC said Thursday.
The staff members have all self-reported positive tests for COVID-19. There are no inmates who have tested positive for the virus, ADOC said.
ADOC has tested 50 inmates to date for COVID-19.
Inmates who show signs or symptoms of the virus are evaluated by a physician, who will order a test for COVID-19 if appropriate CDC testing criteria are met, ADOC said.
ADOC has tested inmates for COVID-19 at the following facilities:
- Bibb – 6
- Bullock – 5 (1 test result pending)
- Donaldson – 5 (1 test result pending)
- Easterling – 1
- Elmore – 2
- Fountain – 3
- Holman – 1
- Kilby – 7
- Limestone – 5 (2 test results pending)
- North Alabama – 1
- St. Clair – 3
- Staton – 5 (1 test result pending)
- Tutwiler – 1
- Ventress – 5
Chambers County
Update: Thursday, April 16, 11:51 a.m.
Chambers County is reporting that another resident has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The death was reported Thursday and brings the total number of reported deaths in Chambers County to 11.
There are 4,317 confirmed cases, 129 reported deaths and 82 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
EAMC
Update: Thursday, April 16, 7:13 a.m.
The East Alabama Medical Center COVID-19 patient who was featured in a viral video became the 47th COVID-19 patient to be discharged Tuesday.
Tony Thornton, of Auburn, was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular bed on April 7. Hospital staff celebrated his milestone with a pep rally.
The 48-year-old became EAMC’s 47th patient to be discharged home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.
Thornton was admitted to EAMC on March 20 and was put on a ventilator. He was removed from the ventilator on April 5 and was wheeled out of the ICU on April 7.
EAMC-Lanier
Update: Wednesday, April 15, 3:43 p.m.
One of the first COVID-19 patients at East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital was discharged from the medical nursing unit Tuesday.
Myrtis Chappell, who is 88-years-old, was discharged from the hospital’s medical nursing unit Tuesday and will now begin a 20-day physical therapy rehab regimen before returning home, EAMC said.
When Chappell arrived at EAMC-Lanier, she was Flu A and Flu B positive in addition to being COVID-19 positive.
Chappell has been re-tested since her recovery and is now COVID-19 negative, EAMC added.
Hospital employees lined the hallway cheering her on.
Myrtis Chappell, who is 88 years old, was one of the first COVID-19 patients at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. She was discharged from the medical nursing unit yesterday, and will now begin a 20-day physical therapy rehab regimen before returning home. Way to go Ms. Chappell #SomeGoodNews pic.twitter.com/f7yxrWapNs— EAMC (@EastAlabamaMed) April 15, 2020
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Update: Wednesday, April 15, 2:30 p.m.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.
The office received word Tuesday night that the employee tested positive for the virus. The officer is self-quarantined at home.
Jones believes the protocols his office has in place restricted exposure to others in the office. Employees who came in contact with the officer are self-isolating and are being monitored for symptoms.
No inmates at the Lee County Jail have tested positive for the virus.
Jones believes it is possible the employee contracted the virus through another part-time job and not while working at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Lee County deaths
Update: Wednesday, April 15, 12:25 p.m.
Lee County is reporting that another county resident has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Wednesday’s reported death brings the county’s total reported deaths to 12. ADPH has confirmed eight deaths in the county.
There are 4,043 confirmed cases, 117 reported deaths and 75 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
The number of confirmed cases also continues to rise in east Alabama.
There are 217 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 267 in Lee County, 19 in Macon County, 30 in Russell County and 127 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 620 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Local deaths
Update: Tuesday, April 14, 6:06 p.m.
Chambers, Lee and Macon counties are reporting that more county residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Chambers County reported Tuesday that two more residents have died after contracting the virus, bringing the total of reported deaths to 10. ADPH has confirmed eight deaths in the county.
Lee County reported Tuesday that another resident has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the county’s total reported deaths to 11. ADPH has confirmed eight deaths in the county.
Macon County reported Tuesday that a resident has died after contracting the virus, bringing the county’s total reported deaths to two. ADPH has confirmed one death in the county.
There are 3,953 confirmed cases, 114 reported deaths and 73 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
EAMC update
Update: Tuesday, April 14, 5:40 p.m.
There are nearly 60 patients hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center.
There are 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, the hospital said Tuesday.
Forty-seven patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have since been discharged, the hospital added.
There are an additional 20 patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 but have since tested negative.
Southern Union
Update: Tuesday, April 14, 4:18 p.m.
Southern Union State Community College will continue online or alternative delivery instruction through the summer semester, the school announced Tuesday.
There will be limited face-to-face offerings in specialized courses in the health science and technical divisions later in the summer as allowed.
Summer classes for Southern Union begin May 18.
“We have made this decision in an effort to continue to do our part to fight the spread of the coronavirus,” said Southern Union President Todd Shackett. “Southern Union has a longstanding successful record in online instruction, so we are fully equipped to handle this challenge. We stay committed to supporting our students and urge them to take advantage of resources such as online tutoring through our success center, or other campus resources to help them be successful. We encourage our students, faculty and staff to continue to take proper precautions and stay well.”
Death county
Update: Tuesday, April 14, 2:38 p.m.
Lee County is reporting that another county resident has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Lee County now has 10 reported deaths. ADPH has confirmed that eight of those deaths were due to COVID-19.
The only other counties in Alabama with more reported deaths than Lee County are Jefferson and Mobile counties, according to ADPH.
There are 3,876 confirmed cases, 110 reported deaths and 73 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
Bill Nichols State Veterans Home
Update: Tuesday, April 14, 1:07 p.m.
Two residents at the Bills Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have died due to COVID-19 as more residents and employees at the facility test positive for the virus.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) announced Tuesday that since the first reported cases of COVID-19 on April 8 at the Bills Nichols State Veterans Home, an additional 25 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive.
The two residents that died after testing positive were ages 89 and 99. Both residents also had multiple comorbidities, ADVA said.
“We want to assure the families of those veterans entrusted in our care, and to the communities, that our professional and dedicated staff at the state veterans homes are following all necessary precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by screening and testing residents and employees of the COVID-19 virus,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.
Two employees of the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette have also tested positive, ADVA said.
Residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolations areas inside the homes for further care and treatment. Home employees who exhibit symptoms of the virus are not allowed to enter the facility, ADVA said.
Food Bank of East Alabama
Update: Tuesday, April 14, 12:34 p.m.
The Food Bank of East Alabama is hosting another drive-through food distribution on Friday.
The distribution will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Bags will contain fresh and frozen produce and some frozen meat. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Reservations are not required.
Participants must stay in their vehicles while a staff member loads the food in their trunk.
The food bank is located at 355 Industry Drive, Auburn.
Federal airport funding
Update: Tuesday, April 14, 12:15 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $53,969,530 in airport aid to 73 airports in Alabama, including the Auburn University Regional Airport, in response to COVID-19, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday.
The grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
The Auburn University Regional Airport is set to receive $69,000 in funding, according to the FAA.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said Chao.
The funding will support continued airport operations and replace lost revenue due to the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to coronavirus. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
Press conference
Update: Tuesday, April 14, 10 a.m.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m. today.
The news conference will be live-streamed on Ivey’s Facebook page.
Local deaths
Update: Monday, April 13, 6 p.m.
Lee and Tallapoosa counties are reporting that more residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Lee County has reported that nine residents have died after contracting the virus. ADPH has confirmed six deaths in the county.
Tallapoosa County has reported that seven residents have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Two deaths in the county have been confirmed by ADPH.
There are 3,803 confirmed cases, 103 reported deaths and 62 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed deaths in the following counties:
- Autauga – 1
- Chambers – 8
- Colbert – 1
- Etowah – 6
- Jackson – 2
- Jefferson – 8
- Lauderdale – 1
- Lee – 6
- Macon – 1
- Madison – 3
- Marengo – 1
- Marion – 3
- Marshall – 1
- Mobile – 9
- Montgomery – 1
- Randolph – 2
- Shelby – 5
- Tallapoosa – 2
- Washington – 1
Opelika Mayor extends city closures
Update: Monday, April 13, 2:00 p.m.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller signed an executive order this morning extending city closures through April 30, according to a city release.
The closures includes all city parks, recreation department activities, municipal court trials and city events, the release said.
Both city council and the planning commission will be held remotely and virtually.
Case update
Update: Monday, April 13, 8:12 a.m.
Tallapoosa County hit a COVID-19 case milestone Monday morning.
There are now 100 confirmed cases in the county, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Tallapoosa County is also reporting that five residents have died after contracting the virus. ADPH has confirmed two deaths in the county.
There are 3,611 confirmed cases, 95 reported deaths and 61 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
There are 202 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 239 in Lee County, 14 in Macon County and 24 in Russell, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 597 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Case update
Update: Sunday, April 12, 5:42 p.m.
Chambers County surpassed another milestone Sunday. There are now 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The only other Alabama counties with more than 200 confirmed cases are Jefferson, Lee, Mobile and Shelby.
There are 3,579 confirmed cases, 93 reported deaths and 61 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
There are 236 confirmed cases in Lee County, 14 in Macon County, 24 in Russell and 98 in Tallapoosa County.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 597 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Case update
Update: Saturday, April 11, 11:36 p.m.
Lee County reported Saturday that two more residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Lee County has reported that eight residents have died after contracting the virus. Six of the deaths have been confirmed by ADPH.
Tallapoosa County has reported that four residents have died after being diagnosed with the virus. Two deaths in the county have been confirmed by ADPH.
There are 3,262 confirmed cases, 93 reported deaths and 60 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed deaths in the following counties:
- Autauga – 1
- Chambers – 8
- Colbert – 1
- Etowah – 5
- Jackson – 2
- Jefferson – 8
- Lauderdale – 1
- Lee – 6
- Macon – 1
- Madison – 3
- Marengo – 1
- Marion – 2
- Marshall – 1
- Mobile – 9
- Montgomery – 1
- Randolph – 2
- Shelby – 5
- Tallapoosa – 2
- Washington – 1
The number of confirmed cases in east Alabama also rose Saturday.
There are 184 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 221 in Lee County, 12 in Macon County, 22 in Russell County and 62 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 579 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Severe weather
Update: Saturday, April 11, 12:45 p.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement reminding Alabamians to be prepared for the threat of severe weather tomorrow amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Unfortunately, Alabama is far too familiar with the unpredictability of severe weather," Ivey said. "Our state stands prepared and ready to face whatever Mother Nature brings, even amidst a health pandemic. Both the National Weather Service and the State Public Health Department remind Alabamians that the use of shelters and other resources take precedent, should the need arise.
"The safety and protection of Alabama lives is paramount. Be sure to tune in to your trusted weather source, and stay weather aware throughout this holiday weekend.”
EAMC update
Update: Friday, April 10, 5 p.m.
There are 72 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, the hospital said Friday.
There are 51 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 21 with suspected COVID-19, EAMC said.
Thirty-seven patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. Additionally, 18 patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative, EAMC said.
EAMC released new COVID-19 projection models for the local community Friday.
EAMC’s Chief of Staff Michael Roberts, M.D. used the Penn Medicine CHIME tool last week to look at where East Alabama Medical Center—and its collective communities—stand regarding COVID-19 and social distancing.
Roberts says the community’s effort is making a difference but “it is not time to take our foot off the gas pedal as it’s very possible to have a second wave of cases and then have to start the whole process over again.”
The following is the latest projections from EAMC:
- 0 percent social distancing
- Peak date: May 5
- Patients in hospital: 2,331
- Patients in ICU: 1,149
- Patients on life support: 1,050
- 25 percent social distancing
- Peak date: May 13
- Patients in hospital: 1,455
- Patients in ICU: 725
- Patients on life support: 668
- 50 percent social distancing
- Peak date: June 15
- Patients in hospital: 577
- Patients in ICU: 290
- Patients on life support: 268
- 75 percent social distancing
- Peak date: April 10
- Patients in hospital: 61
- Patients in ICU: 27
- Patients on life support: 23
- 100 percent social distancing
- Peak date: April 9
- Patients in hospital: 61
- Patients in ICU: 26
- Patients on life support: : 23
Camp War Eagle shifts to online sessions
Update: Friday, April 10, 3:46 p.m.
Auburn University's annual Camp War Eagle will be online this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Students will first be asked to sign up for virtual sessions. Eight sessions will be offered from late May through early July. Each session covers four days, but total engagement time is less than that. All sessions will operate Monday-Thursday with the exception of the second session, which will run Tuesday-Friday to accommodate the Memorial Day holiday.
Students will only need to sign up for one session. There is no advantage to attending an earlier session. Sign up for a session is done through the Camp War Eagle registration portal in AU Access.
Registration will open Wednesday, April 29 at 1 p.m. CST. For session dates and registration instructions, visit fye.auburn.edu/cwe/dates/.
Disaster morgue
Update: Friday, April 10, 3:12 p.m.
A disaster morgue trailer has been deployed in Lee County in an abundance of proactive preparedness, the Lee County Coroner Bill Harris announced Friday.
The trailer can hold a total of 18 bodies and was requested by East Alabama Medical Center’s (EAMC) in the event of a worst-case scenario if the hospital's morgue becomes overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris said.
EAMC requested through the coroner’s office use of the disaster morgue trailer that is part of the State Mortuary Operations Response Team assets that are stationed in Lee County, Harris said.
The coroner’s office made the official request through the Lee County Emergency Management Agency and the trailer was deployed, said Harris.
“We pray that its use is not needed but wanted to be ready in the event things progressed to the point it was,” coroner’s office said in a statement.
Death count
Update: Friday, April 10, 9:54 a.m.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed five deaths in Lee County and two in Tallapoosa County as of Friday morning.
Lee County reported Thursday that a sixth resident had died after being diagnosed with the virus. ADPH has confirmed five of the six reported deaths.
Tallapoosa County reported a second resident had died Thursday after contracting the virus. ADPH has confirmed both deaths.
There are 2,881 confirmed cases, 79 reported deaths and 58 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed deaths in the following counties:
- Autauga – 1
- Chambers – 8
- Colbert – 1
- Etowah – 5
- Jackson – 2
- Jefferson – 8
- Lauderdale – 1
- Lee – 5
- Macon – 1
- Madison – 3
- Marengo – 1
- Marion – 2
- Marshall – 1
- Mobile – 9
- Montgomery – 1
- Randolph – 1
- Shelby – 5
- Tallapoosa – 2
- Washington – 1
Death count
Update: Thursday, April 9, 5:33 p.m.
Lee and Tallapoosa counties are both reported more residents in each county have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Lee County reported that a sixth resident died after contracting the virus. Four of the deaths have been confirmed by ADPH.
Tallapoosa County reported that a second resident died after being diagnosed with the virus. One death in the county has been confirmed by ADPH.
Lee County
Update: Thursday, April 9, 4 p.m.
Lee County has surpassed 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (APDH).
There are 204 confirmed cases in Lee County.
Lee County is the third county in the state to have more than 200 confirmed cases. Both Jefferson and Mobile counties have more than 200 confirmed cases each, according to ADPH.
There are 158 confirmed cases in Chambers County, nine in Macon County, 14 in Russell County and 46 in Tallapoosa County.
There are 2,769 confirmed cases, 74 reported deaths and 48 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 517 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
State needs businesses to do COVID-19 survey
Update: Thursday, April 9, 3:33 p.m.
AlabamaWorks has lauched The Alabama COVID-19 Workforce Response Survey, which is designed to help the state gauge the impact of the pandemic on the state’s workforce, businesses, industry and state government.
Responses to the survey -- which is available at http://sm.aidt.edu/alabamaworks-survey -- will be accepted through Tuesday, April 21 at 5 p.m. All businesses are highly encouraged to participate.
For more information and resources on Alabama’s COVID-19 workforce recovery efforts please visit https://alabamaworks.com/coronavirus/.
Auburn University is testing in the parking deck
Update: Thursday, April 8, 3:20 p.m.
Auburn University Medical Clinic has set up a testing site in the South Quad Parking Deck.
This testing site is by appointment only, the med clinic specified.
By using the parking deck, there will be more room for social distancing and protection from the weather, it added.
The testing site was a joint effort by Auburn Safety, Auburn Parking, Auburn Facilities and the Medical Clinic.
Testing is now located in the SOUTH QUAD parking deck next to the clinic. This allows us more space and protection from the weather. Thank you @AuburnSafety @AU_Parking and @AU_Facilities for helping make this testing site happen pic.twitter.com/ljhBrrJ3W4— AU Medical Clinic (@AUMedClinic) April 9, 2020
Phenix City
Update: Thursday, April 9, 3 p.m.
Two Phenix City employees are facing criminal charges for violating Gov. Kay Ivey’s shelter in place order.
Phenix City police said Quadarius D. Woods, 26, and Tjai D. Bryant, 35, made available and participated in an unsanctioned sporting event at a city-owned facility.
The pair is charged with a misdemeanor. Their actions could result in the termination of their employment with the city, police said.
Phenix City officials also put additional guidelines in place for its employees that stressed the importance of following these directives for the safety of the citizens of Phenix City and its employees, said police.
The investigation into the violation of police by the employees is a separate inquiry, added police.
EAMC pay cuts
Update: Thursday, April 9, 11:45 a.m.
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) leaders are taking a temporary reduction in pay because the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the hospital's ability to generate revenue, the hospital announced Thursday.
“During this unprecedented event, the inability to do business as usual with surgical operations and physician office operations, coupled with tremendous added expenses related to COVID testing, screening expenses, increased staffing expenses, surge capacity planning and operational expenses has significantly impacted the organization’s ability to generate revenue,” EAMC said in a statement.
EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill asked the hospital’s senior leadership team to take the first cut before asking the employed physicians as well.
The hospital communicated a reduction in pay to the rest of the leadership team (managers and directors) Wednesday.
“I am very hopeful that these cuts will be temporary and that business will return to normal in the near future,” Grill said. “However, leadership starts with all of us. I am immensely proud of our team and entire organization, and thankful for the support of our community as we navigate these challenges.”
Case update
Update: Thursday, April 9, 9:46 a.m.
Lee County is nearing 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Chambers County is nearing 150 confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 190 confirmed cases in Lee County and 140 in Chambers County, according to ADPH.
There are six confirmed cases in Macon County, 14 in Russell County and 43 in Tallapoosa County.
There are 2,547 confirmed cases, 68 reported deaths and 48 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
ADPH has confirmed one death in Autauga County, eight in Chambers County, four in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, six in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, four in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Madison County, one in Marengo County, two in Marion County, one in Marshall County, seven in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 492 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
EAMC update
Update: Wednesday, April 8, 5:40 p.m.
There are more than 60 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, the hospital said Wednesday.
There are 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 18 hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, EAMC said.
Thirty-one patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. Also, 16 patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative, EAMC added.
Alexander City veterans home
Update: Wednesday, April 8, 5:10 p.m.
A resident at an Alexander City state veterans home has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) reported Wednesday that a resident of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home tested positive for the virus.
This is the first reported case of a resident testing positive at a state veterans home in Alabama.
The home tested the resident and placed them on isolation precautions while awaiting results after the residents began showing mild symptoms.
The home administrator notified the veteran’s family, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Tallapoosa County Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs after the resident’s test came back positive, ADVA said.
Nursing home deaths
Update: Wednesday, April 8, 4:52 p.m.
At least two residents at an Opelika nursing home have died due to COVID-19, the Lee County Coroner said Wednesday.
Bill Harris said he’s seen to two virus-related deaths of residents at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center, and that he’s waiting on verification on the cause of two to three other recent deaths of residents there.
Arbor Springs was notified March 23 that a resident had tested positive for the virus. An employee at the nursing home also tested positive on March 24, according to previous reports.
“Before the resident developed symptoms, Arbor Springs had implemented safety measures to limit our residents’ exposure to visitors and contact with each other to reduce infections,” a March news release from Arbor Springs reads.
“After receiving the diagnosis, we immediately contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Lee County Department of Health and had already begun implementing additional protocols to help ensure the safety of our residents and employees.”
Harris said that he has certified at least eight death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death. There are six more deaths pending confirmation.
Harris’ death count includes those who have died in Lee County. ADPH however, counts the deaths depending on where the person held residence.
ADPH says Lee County has reported that five residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Four of the deaths have been verified to be caused by the virus.
Harris said the people who died in Lee County due to COVID-19 were between their 40’s and 90’s and about 95 percent of them had other underlying health issues.
Lanett City Hall
Update: Wednesday, April 8, 4:12 p.m.
Multiple Lanett City Hall employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy said in a news release.
City Hall closed Wednesday at noon. McCoy and city council previously had scheduled City Hall to close Friday through Monday for intensive sanitizing and cleaning but the recent developments caused the McCoy to push the timeline forward.
“At the forefront of our minds is to protect the wellbeing of our employees and citizens,” McCoy said. “We have been in contact with East Alabama Medical Center regarding our positive tests and are following their directives in order to ensure the safety of our employees and citizen.”
Lee County
Update: Wednesday, April 8, 3:35 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases in Lee County skyrocketed during the day Wednesday as the county nears 200 confirmed cases.
There are 178 confirmed cases in Lee County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There were 133 confirmed cases in the county as of Tuesday night.
The only other Alabama counties with more confirmed cases are Jefferson and Mobile.
There are 2,427 confirmed cases, 66 reported deaths and 48 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
There are 126 confirmed cases in Chambers County, six in Macon County, 14 in Russell County and 40 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 490 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Mayor Fuller closes city parks
Update: Wednesday, April 8, 1:25 p.m.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has decided to close all Opelika parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The order includes baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball, golf disk and pickleball courts, picnic areas, walking trails and dog park, according to the city release.
Fuller’s order specified that city employees will still be able to continue employment within the parks.
Those who ignore the order can be charged with a misdemeanor, according to the release.
This was not an easy decision to make,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “However, our health care professionals have recommended closing parks. We hope this measure and the customer limitations at local stores will help us recover sooner than later from COVID-19. I know exercise is important to the health and well-being of everyone. I ask that you just stay close to home. Walk in your neighborhood or exercise in your yard. Let’s do what we need to do at this critical time.”
The following parks and centers are closed:
- Opelika Sportsplex
- Covington Recreation Center
- Denson Recreation Center
- Bandy Park
- Floral Park
- Miles Thomas Field
- Municipal Park
- Moore Stadium
- Ray Ward Park
- Shady Park
- West Ridge Park
- Wood Duck Heritage Siddique Nature Park
- Stern Park
- Springvilla Park
Auburn University
Update: Wednesday, April 8, 12:57 p.m.
The Auburn University Medical Clinic has received reports of both Auburn students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The clinic knows of five students and four employees who have tested positive, Dr. Fred , the medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic, told the Opelika-Auburn News.
The reports of positive virus cases came either through the clinic’s direct testing efforts or through word of mouth.
“We have directly contacted any of the names reported to us to investigate their validity and more importantly whether they posed any threat or dangers to others at Auburn,” Kam said.
The students that tested positive all contracted the virus during spring break travel. The employees got infected as a result of a household member or community spread based on their timelines, Kam said.
A non-clinical employee at the Auburn University Medical Clinic contracted the virus at home from a family member and exposed a few co-workers during the asymptomatic phase. The clinic was able to contain the virus spread.
“Because of quick and decisive action, we were able to limit the spread and prevent an outbreak within the clinic,” said Kam. “We practiced exactly what we were trained to do in such a situation.”
No patients were put at risk.
“Our entire clinic team has been diligent about daily self-monitoring and staying at home when necessary,” Kam added.
Auburn’s decision to move classes online and have employees work from home has limited the threat of the virus spreading throughout campus.
“I am pleased to say that every single patient that I am aware of did not pose any notable threat to others at Auburn because of AU leadership's decision to change to online classes and work from home capability for employees,” Kam said. “Despite being disruptive to people's daily routine and social interaction, it was absolutely brilliant from a public health and outbreak prevention status.”
Case update
Update: Wednesday, April 8, 8:32 a.m.
Lee County is reporting that five residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Four of the five reported deaths have been verified by ADPH. This means that ADPH has confirmed that four residents have died due to COVID-19.
ADPH has confirmed eight deaths in Chambers County.
There are 65 reported deaths, 48 confirmed deaths and 2,229 confirmed cases in Alabama, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed one death in Autauga County, eight in Chambers County, four in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, six in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, four in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Madison County, one in Marengo, two in Marion County, one in Marshall County, seven in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
The number of confirmed cases also rose overnight.
There are 105 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 135 in Lee County, six in Macon County, 13 in Russell County and 33 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 464 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
EAMC patient
Update: Tuesday, April 7, 6:16 p.m.
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) celebrated Tuesday. The hospital moved its first COVID-19 patient well enough to be removed from a ventilator and moved from the ICU to a regular medical room.
Tony Thornton, 48, of Auburn, was admitted to EAMC on March 20 and was put on a ventilator. He was removed from the ventilator Sunday and was wheeled out of the ICU Tuesday.
“I am still weak, but feeling pretty good,” Thornton said. “I talked to my wife for the first time and that was wonderful.”
EAMC employees were there to see him move rooms and cheer him on.
Thornton’s advice to the public is to be careful.
“People need to follow the guideline,” he said. “This is a big deal.”
Case update
Update: Tuesday, April 7, 6:02 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 130 in Lee County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 133 confirmed cases in the county.
There are 102 confirmed cases in Chambers County, six in Macon County, 12 in Russell County and 33 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
There are 2,197 confirmed cases in Alabama.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 461 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Chambers County
Update: Tuesday, April 7, 5:55 p.m.
Chambers County reported that another resident has died after contracting COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The county is reported that an eighth county resident has died after being diagnosed with the virus.
ADPH has confirmed seven of those deaths were due to the virus. The department hadn’t confirmed the death as of 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.
There are 64 reported deaths and 39 confirmed deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed seven deaths in Chambers County, three in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, five in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Madison County, one in Marion County, one in Marshall County, six in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
Auburn Housing updates plans
Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 3:10 p.m.
Governor Kay Ivey put a shelter in place order that began Sunday at 5 p.m., which affects how Auburn University Housing will help students with move-out.
The university has announced that students will not be allowed to return to campus for belongings at this time. The housing office said that students who have already made travel plans can reach out with questions or to make arrangements.
Students should email the housing office at housing@auburn.edu.
Opelika HS rounding up scholarship forms Thursday
Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2:26 p.m.
Opelika High School’s guidance staff will be in front of the school Thursday, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., to collect completed scholarship applications and hand out new scholarship applications to students. Staffers will collect the completed applications, add transcripts as needed and mail them out.
All students must have recommendation letters included with their application packet or emailed to brittney.cahela@opelikaschools.org by 1 p.m. on Thursday for all scholarships with an April 15 deadline or prior deadline.
All scholarship applications can be accessed on the OHS guidance web page. Students may scan and email all scholarship materials to brittney.cahela@opelikaschools.org if they are unable to drop them off Thursday.
Auburn water board extends bill deadlines
Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 1:55 p.m.
The city Auburn's Water Works Board will continue waiving late fees or delinquent account fees through April 30. The board will not disrupt services for late payments during this period.
All inquiries may be made by calling the Utility Billing Office at 334-501-3050 or by emailing serviceorders@auburnalabama.org.
AWWB has two drive-thru lanes to accommodate customer needs. Operating hours are 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Customers can request changes to an account, pay a bill, check an account balance and view transaction history by visiting ubservices.auburnalabama.org.
Chambers County
Update: Tuesday, April 7, 1:21 p.m.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chambers County topped 100 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 101 confirmed cases in Chambers County and 2,089 in Alabama, according to ADPH.
There are 122 confirmed cases in Lee County, five in Macon County, 11 in Russell County and 33 in Tallapoosa County.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 449 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Local cases
Update: Tuesday, April 7, 11:58 a.m.
The number of confirmed cases topped 120 in Lee County as Chambers County inches closer to 100 cases, according to ADPH.
There are 121 confirmed cases in Lee County and 99 in Chambers County.
The only counties with more cases than Chambers County are Jefferson, Lee, Madison, Mobile and Shelby counties, according to ADPH.
Chambers County has about 30 confirmed cases for every 10,000 people living in the county. Lee County, on the other hand, has about 7 confirmed cases for every 10,000 people living in the county.
Chambers County also has the second-highest number of deaths in state with seven, only behind Jefferson County, which has 11 reported deaths, according to ADPH.
There are five confirmed cases in Macon County, 10 in Russell County and 31 in Tallapoosa County.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 445 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Opelika parks
Update: Tuesday, April 7, 7:37 a.m.
Opelika has closed all of its city parks.
The parks will remain closed through April 30, according to the city.
As of today, please note that all city parks are closed to the public. Stay strong Opelika. We'll get back to normal soon! pic.twitter.com/DNfZqnWaE5— Opelika Parks (@opelikaparks) April 7, 2020
Macon County
Update: Tuesday, April 7, 7:32 a.m.
Macon County reported its first death due to COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
ADPH confirmed Tuesday morning that the Macon County resident died from COVID-19.
There are 53 reported deaths and 39 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
ADPH has confirmed seven deaths in Chambers County, three in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, five in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Madison County, one in Marion County, one in Marshall County, six in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
EAMC update
Update: Monday, April 6, 6:17 p.m.
There are 56 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) that either have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the virus, the hospital said Monday.
There are 34 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 22 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, EAMC said.
Twenty-six patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, added EAMC.
There are 17 patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of having the virus but have since tested negative.
Case update
Update: Monday, April 6, 5:32 p.m.
Alabama surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 2,006 confirmed cases in the state.
Cases in east Alabama counties also rose Monday. There are 96 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 118 in Lee County, five in Macon County, 10 in Russell County and 31 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 438 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Nursing homes
Update: Monday, April 6, 4:15 p.m.
More than 30 Alabama nursing homes that are a part of the Alabama Nursing Home Association (ANHA) have reported COVID-19 positive cases, the association said Monday.
There are 31 member nursing homes in 17 counties that have reported positive COVID-19 cases to ANHA. Those who have tested positive include residents, staff members or both at nursing homes in rural and urban locations, ANHA said.
“I predict the number of nursing homes with cases will grow as more tests are administered and the results are returned,” ANHA President & CE Brandon Farmer said. “As previously stated, the delays in receiving test kits and test results are beyond our control yet places our residents and employees at great risk.”
Opelika stores
Update: Monday, April 6, 3:32 p.m.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller signed an executive order Monday, which limits the number of customers at retail and grocery stores within the Opelika city limits.
Stores will be allowed to have no more than 20 percent of the stated fire capacity in the store at a time. Staff at the stores will be required to count the number of customers entering and exiting the store, the order said.
Stores must also clearly mark 6-foot spacing lines and other high-traffic areas. Stores may consider ways to encourage spacing if there are lines outside, according to the order.
“We started monitoring and noticed that some stores were not taking action on their own," Fuller said. "Therefore, we determined that it was necessary to put some guidelines in place. Our primary objective is to keep our citizens safe, as well as the employees working in our retail and grocery stores.
"We have incredible merchants in Opelika and expect that they will fully cooperate with these requirements."
The order also says stores should consider limiting their capacity to 10 percent of the fire capacity at any time during exclusive shopping hours for high-risk community members.
The order goes into effect Wednesday at 7 a.m. and will stay in effect until Fuller rescinds it.
Violations of the order are punishable as a misdemeanor, the city said.
Auburn City Council to convene remotely
Update: Monday, April 6, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn City Council will meet on Tuesday for its first remote meeting of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced a state-wide shelter-at-home order that began Sunday at 5 p.m. The Auburn City Council will meet remotely to help abide by this rule.
The last council meeting was held with social distancing and six feet distances. Council members sat below their typical dais with their desks spread apart. Chairs were covered with tape to make sure audience members did not sit too close together.
Citizens are invited to watch the zoom meeting here: https://www.auburnalabama.org/agenda/. Parts of the city council meeting are dedicated to citizen comment, which will still be enforced.
Anyone who wishes to discuss items on the agenda can do so by registering at this website: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N6-M-ZfwQpa7A8C9OG4Xcw.
Case update
Update: Monday, April 6, 3:15 p.m.
Chambers County is reporting that a seventh county resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
ADPH has confirmed that five of those deaths were due to the virus. The department hadn’t confirmed the death as of 3 p.m. Monday.
There are 50 reported deaths and 32 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
ADPH has confirmed five deaths in Chambers County, two in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, five in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, one in Marion County, five in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed virus cases also rose.
There are 94 confirmed cases in Chamber County, 117 in Lee County, five in Macon County, six in Russell County and 20 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
There are 1,968 confirmed cases in Alabama.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 426 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Opelika mayor agrees with Gov. Ivey
Update: Monday, April 6, 12:25 p.m.
Opelika no longer has to strongly encourage people to stay at home - it’s been state mandated.
“I applaud the governor for doing that,” Fuller said. “I appreciate her doing it. Mayor Anders and I have talked frequently in the last few days about if the state didn’t do it that there was a strong possibility that the city of Opelika and the city of Auburn would take that step.”
The state is mandating that those who can stay at home - do. Essential employees will still be out and about and residents can leave their homes for food, prescriptions and other essential business.
“Now it’s going to be a matter of enforcement to stop that gathering of large groups,” Fuller said.
Fuller said that many businesses in Opelika are going above and beyond the governor’s order. The stay at home resolution specifies that businesses, like grocery stores, should not allow in over 50 percent of capacity.
The mayor said he believes that limiting patrons in these stores will help lower the number of COVID cases in the state.
“They only way we can flatten this curve is to limit the number of people together and frankly, the problem we’ve been having the last several days are the number of people in these stores,” Fuller said.
Fuller encouraged residents of Opelika to be patient and understand that this is to help stop the spread of the disease.
“I would ask [residents] just to think about it and let’s trust the health care professionals who have recommended this, who have urged action on it, that have pressed me and Mayor Anders to do this,” he said.
Fuller said he has no right to question the health professionals, just as he has no right to question a football call by Gus Malzahn or Nick Saban.
“We’ve got to trust our health care professionals and I do and I have a great deal of confidence in Laura Grill, the CEO at East Alabama Medical Center … the folks that are telling us that the way to flatten this curve is by social distancing,” he said.
“And the more of that we do and the more successful we are at doing it, the sooner this will cease to be a major problem.”
Smiths Station
Update: Monday, April 6, 11:45 a.m.
The city of Smiths Station will impose an overnight curfew beginning tonight due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The curfew will be effective Monday at 10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CT. The curfew is during the hours of 10 p.m. ET and 5 a.m. ET, the city said.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the curfew.
LifeSouth
Update: Monday, April 6, 10:30 a.m.
LifeSouth is looking for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to help with the recovery of patients currently fighting the virus.
LifeSouth is partnering with medical centers in Alabama, Florida and Georgia to collect plasma from COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus to transfuse to patients with the virus to help with recovery, the blood center said in a Monday news release.
Plasma is the clear, straw-colored liquid in the blood that remains when red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are removed.
Recovered COVID-19 patients, who were tested and found positive of the virus, can donate plasma if they have not had symptoms for at least 14 days and test negative by a lab, or after 28 days without symptoms with no follow-up testing required, LifeSouth said.
“The treatment is considered an investigational new drug by the FDA and collected donations will be sent to medical centers to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients,” the release reads. “The plasma contains antibodies that may help fight the virus.”
Potential donors should email medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.
State cases rise
Update: Monday, April 6, 10:19 a.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 didn’t rise overnight in east Alabama counties, however, the number continues to grow throughout the state.
There are 1,852 confirmed cases, 32 confirmed deaths and 45 reported deaths in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 110 confirmed cases in Lee County, 90 in Chambers County, five in Macon County, 10 in Russell County and 30 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 418 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Opelika City Schools
Update: Sunday, April 5, 6:32 p.m.
Opelika City Schools will continue to serve free student meals to all students age 18 and younger Monday through Friday.
The meals will be handed out at Carver Primary School and Opelika High School from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Opelika Learning Center, located at 214 Jeter Ave., will serve meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the school system announced.
The distribution at the Opelika Learning Center will take place in the bus loop off of the Easy Street entrance.
Case update
Update: Sunday, April 5, 3:55 p.m.
Chambers County hit 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The only east Alabama county with more is Lee County, which has 110 confirmed cases.
There are five confirmed cases in Macon County, 10 in Russell County and 30 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
There are 1,796 confirmed cases, 45 reported deaths and 31 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 416 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Case update
Update: Sunday, April 5, 8:48 a.m.
Chambers County is reporting that another resident has died due to COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The county is reporting that six people have died after being diagnosed with the virus.
ADPH has confirmed that five of those deaths were due to the virus. The department hadn’t confirmed the death as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
There are 45 reported deaths and 31 confirmed deaths in Alabama.
ADPH has confirmed five deaths in Chambers County, two in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, four in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, one in Marion County, five in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed virus cases also rose overnight.
There are 87 confirmed cases in Chamber County, 105 in Lee County, five in Macon County, six in Russell County and 20 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
There are 1,666 confirmed cases in Alabama.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 398 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Case update
Update: Saturday, April 4, 5:50 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose in east Alabama and the state throughout the day Saturday.
There are now 102 confirmed cases in Lee County, 87 in Chambers County, five in Macon County, four in Russell County and 20 in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 1,614 confirmed cases, 26 confirmed deaths and 44 reported deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 373 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Store limits
Update: Saturday, April 4, 4:24 p.m.
Walmart and Lowe’s in Opelika began limiting the number of customers in their stores Saturday, the city of Opelika said.
Walmart will limit the number of customers to 1,098 in the store at any one time. There will be a waiting ling outside where shoppers can wait, six feet apart, to enter the store, Opelika said.
Lowe’s will limit customers to no more than 400 in shopping areas at one time and will have one entry point, added the city.
Local cases
Update: Saturday, April 4, 8:12 a.m.
Lee County now has 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Lee County is the fifth county in the state to have at least 100 confirmed cases. Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Shelby counties all have more than 100 confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
There are 83 confirmed cases in Chambers County, five in Macon County, four in Russell County and 20 in Tallapoosa County.
ADPH also confirmed the fifth death due to COVID-19 in Chambers County Saturday.
There are 1,543 confirmed cases, 26 confirmed deaths and 41 reported deaths in Alabama.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 369 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Mayor Ron Anders responds
Update: Friday, April 3, 6:24 p.m.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders was watching Gov. Kay Ivey’s shelter-at-home announcement, thinking about how it would affect his city.
The city is already preparing information for residents on how this will affect their daily lives.
“The tone of the request has changed now,” Anders said. “We have asked our citizens to conduct their life in a certain way of staying at home, keeping six feet between themselves and other people, to not be in larger groups of over ten.
"We’ve asked those things for you to do that. We’ve asked you to be mindful of your role in keeping your community healthy. Well, now the governor has told you.”
Essential businesses will remain open and essential employees will be allowed to travel as necessary. All others should abide by the stay-at-home order.
“[Gov. Ivey] said today that she believes that our state had not taken this seriously enough and that has put her in a situation that she has had to adopt a more stringent rule. From my point of view, I have made some very intentional requests of our community.”
Despite these pointed requests, Anders said that while most people seemed to have listened to the requests, not everyone has.
“This is going to be frustrating for some, it’s going to be cumbersome to some,” he said. “It is a removal of our liberties and our freedoms. But the reality is, we’re in a health crisis and for us to get past this health crisis we’ve got to take some stronger measures and I support the governor. She and her staff are doing what they feel like is in the best interest for Alabama.”
If Auburn residents want football in the fall and life as normal, this is necessary, Anders said.
“If we don’t, this is going to continue to linger as part of our lives and we’re going to continue to be fighting this and it’s going to impact all the things that we hold near and dear to our lives.”
EAMC update
Update: Friday, April 3, 5:52 p.m.
There are 52 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) with either confirmed COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19, the hospital said Friday.
There are 32 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 20 patients hospitalized that are suspected of having the virus, EAMC said.
Nineteen patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged and there are six patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 but have since tested negative, EAMC added.
Stay-at-home order
Update: Friday, April 3, 4:02 p.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that all Alabamians will be under a stay-at-home order beginning tomorrow at 5 p.m.
“We are past urging people to stay at home, it is now a law," Ivey said.
The order will expire April 30 at 5 p.m.
Ivey also noted that the order may help give residents football in the fall.
“If you’re eager for fall football season coming up, well, what we’re doing today gives us a better chance to be able to do that as well," she said.
There are limited exceptions to the order. Residents may continue to do essential activities outlined by the order as follows:
- Obtain necessary supplies
- Food and other consumer goods necessary to maintain a person's daily routine or to maintain the safety, sanitation and routine operation of a home or residence
- Supplies needed to work from home
- Pharmaceutical prescriptions or other medical supplies
- Fuel for automobiles or other vehicles or other vehicle supplies
- Materials for distance learning or other education-related purposes
- Any other supplies necessary to maintain a person's or pet's daily routine or two maintain the safety, sanitation and routine operation of a home or residence
- Obtain or provide necessary services
- Dental, medical or surgical procedures allowed under paragraph 14 of this order
- Government-funded services or benefits
- Automobile repair services
- Services vital to the treatment or care of people with physical, intellectual or developmental disabilities, or people with substance-use disorders
- Services related to any public or private distance learning activities and education continuity, including all services under education continuity plans approved by the State Superintendent of Education
- Any other services necessary to maintain a person's or pet's daily routine or two maintain the safety, sanitation and routine operation of a home or residence
- To attend religious services. May attend a religious worship service, wedding or funeral in either of the following circumstances:
- The event involved fewer than 10 people and the people maintain a consistent six-foot distance from one another
- The event is a "drive-in" worship service that adheres to the following rules:
- All participants must remain in their vehicles for the whole service
- The participants in each vehicle all share the same place of residence
- Participants do not come within six feet of participants in other vehicles.
- The event is a "drive-in" worship service that adheres to the following rules:
- To take care of others
- To work
- To engage in outdoor activity
- To seek shelter
- To travel as required by law
- To see family members
Hazardous waste day
Update: Friday, April 3, 3:35 p.m.
The city of Auburn postponed its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day scheduled for tomorrow out of an abundance of caution.
“Since the event includes participants traveling from adjacent states to collect and process materials, the event will be rescheduled for a later date after the COVID-19 situation has subsided,” a release from the city reads.
Those who were planning to drop off materials are asked to hold onto them until the next event.
Auburn PSA
Update: Friday, April 3, 2:23 p.m.
By Auburn University
Special to the O-A News
Auburn University coaches Gus Malzahn, Bruce Pearl and Butch Thompson want you to join the team in the ongoing fight against coronavirus. The head coaches of Auburn football, basketball and baseball have launched a public service announcement that calls for “teamwork” in keeping one another safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the world of athletics, we know all too well the importance of teamwork in order to achieve a greater good. It’s imperative to use the same approach in our fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene.
In their PSA, Malzahn, Pearl and Thompson promote that message of teamwork by asking all to wash their hands often for 20 seconds, disinfect frequently touched surfaces and continue to practice social distancing
“We must all rally as one in the fight against this virus,” said Auburn President Jay Gogue.
The PSA is being released by the university throughout the state and beyond as a unifying message that, in addition to promoting good hygiene, asks the public to “stay home, stop the spread and save lives.”
Case update
Update: Friday, April 3, 1:45 p.m.
Chambers County hit 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 97 confirmed cases in Lee County, five in Macon County, four in Russell County and 18 in Tallapoosa County.
There are 1,414 confirmed cases, 21 confirmed deaths and 34 reported deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 345 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Beauregard employee
Update: Friday, April 3, 12:45 p.m.
Lee County Schools was informed today that an employee assigned to Beauregard High School tested positive for COVID-19 in a test administered earlier this week.
“The employee was advised by the Alabama Department of Public Health to notify everyone that the employee may have come in contact with over the last two weeks,” according to a Friday press release from the school district. “Because Lee County Schools were closed on March 13, the employee has not been in school and is not believed to have been in contact with students or staff within the two week period before the test was administered.
“However, to keep the public fully informed Lee County parents and students have been notified of this positive test.”
The press release goes on to urge anyone experiencing fever, cough, body aches or shortness of breath to call their doctor or urgent care facility. Any Lee County parent, student, faculty or staff member who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, is requested to e-mail Lee County Schools at cen.webmaster@lee.k12.al.us with that information.
ANHA testing
Update: Friday, April 3, 11:07 a.m.
Delays in testing are putting the lives of Alabama nursing home residents and employees at risk, the Alabama Nursing Home Association (ANHA) said Friday in a statement.
“From listening to our members, we’ve become aware that there is an enormous volume of COVID-19 tests outstanding – at least more than 1,000,” ANHA President and CEO Brandon Farmer said in a statement. “Our members also report to us that they’re having difficulty even obtaining tests. The long delays in receiving tests and test results puts the lives of our residents and employees at risk.”
Nursing homes are listed at Priority 2 for COVID-19 testing according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Farmer said this classification must change.
“That must change. Our national organization, the American Health Care Association, has asked the CDC to elevate nursing homes to Priority 1,” Farmer said in a statement. “This makes sense because we care for people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19."
Alabama nursing homes are doing everything they can to care for their residents and keep them healthy, Farmer said, adding that the government needs to step up.
“The government needs to provide the resources they need to keep up this fight for life,” he said.
Opelika Municipal Court
Update: Friday, April 3, 10:15 a.m.
The Opelika Municipal Court has issued an extension to an emergency order put out on March 13.
The order now remains in effect until April 30 or until the Supreme Court of Alabama further orders related to COVID-19, the city announced Friday.
The court will reschedule all non-jail hearing previously scheduled March 16 - April 30. Court employees will be mailing continuance letters, the city said.
Only inmates who have not made bond will appear in court on their regularly scheduled date during this order but will keep the number of people in court at a minimum.
For more information, call 334-705-5196.
Case update
Update: Friday, April 3, 7:36 a.m.
There are more than 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chambers County as Lee County inches closer to 100 confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 74 confirmed cases in Chambers County and 96 in Lee County.
Chambers County is also reporting the fifth death of a county resident who tested positive for the virus, according to the health department.
The death has not been confirmed by ADPH as of 7:35 a.m. Friday.
A third case of the virus also was confirmed Friday morning in Russell County, according to ADPH.
There are 1,315 confirmed cases, 21 confirmed deaths and 34 reported deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed four deaths in Chambers County, one in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, one in Marion County, four in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, three in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
A reported death accounts for those who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. For the death to be added to the “died from illness” county, ADPH must review the person’s file and confirmed that the person died because of COVID-19.
The following counties are reporting deaths:
- Baldwin – 1
- Chambers – 5
- Cullman – 1
- Etowah – 1
- Houston – 1
- Jackson – 1
- Jefferson – 5
- Lauderdale – 2
- Lee – 3
- Madison – 1
- Marion – 2
- Mobile – 5
- Montgomery – 1
- Shelby – 3
- Tallapoosa – 1
- Washington – 1
For more information visit, http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 332 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Food Bank to hold distribution
Update: Thursday, April 2, 4:03 p.m.
The Food Bank of East Alabama will be hosting a food distribution on Saturday at 2 p.m., the food bank announced on its Facebook.
The drive-through distribution will consist of perishable items, fruits and vegetables, for those in need in the community, the post said.
The distribution will not require reservations and the distribution will be based on first-come, first-serve.
Attendants should not exit their vehicles, the post said. Questions can be directed to the food bank at 334-821-9006.
The food bank is located at 355 Industry Drive in Auburn.
Case update
Update: Thursday, April 2, 3:48 p.m.
Lee County has surpassed 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 91 confirmed cases in Lee County.
Chambers County also is nearing 70 confirmed cases. The county now has 67 confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
There are 1,233 confirmed cases in Alabama.
The third case of the virus was also confirmed in Macon County Thursday. There are two confirmed cases in Russell County and 17 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 314 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Case update
Update: Thursday, April 2, 12:35 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed in Chambers County Thursday.
Chambers County now has 62 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
That’s an increase of 14 cases since Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, Lee County is closing in on 90 confirmed cases. The county has 88 confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
There are two confirmed cases in Macon County, two in Russell County and 15 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
There are 1,179 confirmed cases in Alabama.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 310 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Lee County Boys and Girls Club
Update: Thursday, April 2, 12:20 p.m.
The Lee County Boys and Girls Club will soon be transitioning to a remote environment so children can still experience the club.
"Not even COVID-19 can keep us down," the Boys and Girls Club announced on Facebook. "We’re going virtual so you can experience our Boys & Girls Club from the comfort of your own home! More details coming soon but until then visit us online at www.bgcglc.org for more updates on how we are continuing to serve our community and how YOU can get involved."
Death count
Update: Thursday, April 2, 11:55 a.m.
Lee County is reporting that a third resident has died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
ADPH has not confirmed the death as of 11:50 a.m. Thursday. No other information regarding the death was made available.
“Reported Deaths and Died From Illness on the dashboard represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased,” ADPH explains on its website. “To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Died From Illness on the dashboard.”
The health department has confirmed two deaths in Lee County.
There are 86 confirmed cases of the virus in Lee County, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed four deaths in Chambers County, one in Jackson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, three in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, two in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
There are 32 reported deaths in Alabama, according to ADPH.
The following counties are reporting deaths:
- Baldwin – 1
- Chambers – 4
- Cullman – 1
- Etowah – 1
- Houston – 1
- Jackson – 1
- Jefferson – 5
- Lauderdale – 2
- Lee – 3
- Madison – 1
- Marion – 2
- Mobile – 4
- Montgomery – 1
- Shelby – 3
- Tallapoosa – 1
- Washington – 1
For more information visit, http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Case update
Update: Thursday, April 2, 8:12 a.m.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Russell County as cases continue to rise throughout the state.
The second case in Russell County was confirmed Thursday morning, according to ADPH.
There are now 48 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 85 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 14 in Tallapoosa County.
There are 1,115 confirmed cases in Alabama and 17 confirmed deaths due to the virus.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 305 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
EAMC update
Update: Wednesday, April 1, 5:40 p.m.
There are 42 patients who either have COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19 hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC), the hospital said Wednesday.
There are 30 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized and 12 patients suspected of having COVID-19 that are hospitalized, EAMC said.
Sixteen patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 been discharged.
Also, 20 patients who are hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative for the virus, EAMC added.
Local cases
Update: Wednesday, April 1, 5:30 p.m.
The second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Macon County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Cases also rose throughout the day Wednesday in other east Alabama counties.
There are now 45 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 83 in Lee County, one in Russell County and 14 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
There are 1,105 confirmed cases in the state, 28 reported deaths and 17 confirmed deaths, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 302 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Small business relief
Update: Wednesday, April 1, 3:40 p.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey is urging all small business owners in the state to take steps now to ensure their business will withstand the troubling economy.
Small businesses owner need to contact their local banker, accountant, financial advisor or credit union today to get the latest information about who is eligible, what documents are needed and how best to apply for funding relief caused by the coronavirus, Ivey said in a Wednesday news release.
“This coronavirus has disrupted life as we know it, including the critical economic role played by Alabama small businesses,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Only a few short weeks ago, our economy was the strongest it had been in the past 100 years due to the hard work and entrepreneurship of Alabama Small Business Owners. We need our businesses up and running and back at full employment as soon as possible. I urge business owners to act today and be prepared to apply for assistance designed specifically to get them in front of the line when relief checks are written.”
More information and final guideline for how the federal government will distribute financial relief to Alabama’s small businesses will be made available soon, the release said.
Attached is information from the SBA that will provide more information.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s website provides specific information regarding the resources being made available related to Coronavirus relief, including initial guidance.
Under the section entitled Assistance for Small Businesses, there are four links entitled:
This is preliminary information and additional guidance is expected.
Local case increase
Update: Wednesday, April 1, 1:06 p.m.
Lee County now has more than 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Chambers County has more than 40 confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 81 confirmed cases in Lee County, up from the 75 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night.
Chambers County is up to 42 confirmed cases, a six case increase from Tuesday night, according to ADPH.
There are now 1,060 confirmed cases in Alabama.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 292 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Opelika City Council
Update: Wednesday, April 1, 12:05 p.m.
The city of Opelika plans to hold its city council meeting next week as scheduled, however, there will be no citizen communications or public hearings, the city said Wednesday.
The meeting can be watched via live stream on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/cityofopelika/.
The following people will be the only people allowed at the meeting by the city:
- Council President Eddie Smith
- Council Pro-tem Patsy Jones
- Councilwoman Tiffany Gibson-Pitts
- Councilman Dozier Smith T
- Councilman David Cannon
- Mayor Gary Fuller
- City Attorney Guy Gunter
- City Administrator Joey Motley
- City Clerk Russell Jones
- Community Relations Officer Leigh Krehling
The change is due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s order by prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” Eddie Smith said. “These are unchartered waters for all of us and we are doing everything we can to maintain continuity of services and keep things running as smoothly as possible.”
In addition, the following meetings have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date:
- CDBG Public Hearing #1 – April 6
- CDBG Public Hearing #2 - April 8
- Historic Preservation Commission – April 9
- Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library Board – April 13
- Zoning Board of Adjustments – April 14
- Parks & Recreation Board – April 14
1,000 cases
Update: Wednesday, April 1, 9:36 a.m.
There are now 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama and 17 confirmed deaths, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 75 confirmed cases in Lee County, 36 in Chambers County, one in Macon County, one in Russell County and 13 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 282 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Death count rises
Update: Wednesday, April 1, 8:08 a.m.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed 17 deaths and nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
ADPH is reporting four deaths in Chambers County, one in Jackson County, on in Jefferson, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, two in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, two in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
There are 999 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
There are 75 confirmed cases in Lee County, 36 in Chambers County, one in Macon County, one in Russell County and 13 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 282 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Gulf Shores cancels Hangout Music Festival
Update: Tuesday, March 31, 5 p.m.
A popular Alabama beach music festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and the city council unanimously passed a resolution during a special council meeting to cancel the 2020 Hangout Music Festival, the city announced Tuesday.
“Our decision to cancel the event wasn’t taken lightly, but we are confident we have made the right decision for the health and safety of our community,” said Craft. “We have been monitoring the situation for a number of weeks to better understand the spread of COVID-19 and the public health conditions we could expect in mid-May so that we could make the most informed decision to protect everyone involved.”
Hangout Music Festival organizers posted to social media that they were notified Tuesday that the festival was unable to take place in May due to the virus.
March 31, 2020
“After our fastest sellout ever, and what was shaping up to be a banner year on the beach, we are gutted that this is the outcome for all of you, but agree that this is the right decision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” Hangout wrote in a statement.
Hangout Festival organizers added that they are exploring all options for a rescheduled festival.
The festival was set to take place May 15 – 17. Festival organizers say refunds will be made available.
“We will make another announcement within a couple weeks with more information, including the transfer & refund process,” the statement reads.
Opelika Giving Day pushed to June 3
Update: Tuesday, March 31, 1:11 p.m.
The Community Foundation of East Alabama has rescheduled its second annual Opelika Giving Day for June 3, and extended its application period for nonprofits to participate until April 15.
“In light of the economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, we want to make sure Opelika Giving Day is successful for the nonprofits participating, while still being good stewards of our community and understanding the impact that everyone is experiencing,” said Todd Rauch, foundation vice president, in a Tuesday press release.
Opelika Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising challenge to support non-profits in Opelika. The event raised over $30,000 for 10 different nonprofits throughout Opelika.
To fill out an application for Opelika Giving Day, visit www.opelikagivingday.org or @opelikagivingday on Facebook.
For more information, visit www.opelikagivingday.org, or email info@opelikagivingday.org. Follow Opelika Giving Day on Facebook, and Instagram for the latest news.
Lee County Commission closes county buildings
Update: Tuesday, March 31, 12:15 p.m.
Lee County buildings, facilities and services will no longer be open to the public beginning 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lee County Commission voted on the closures Monday night after a lot of debate. The commission voted to declare a state of emergency in Lee County and closed the courthouse and other county buildings.
The past couple of weeks the courthouse has been open to the public but with limited access. Additionally, an officer with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department has been posted by the doors to monitor access.
County Administrator Roger Rendleman said that right now 15 percent of employees are out due to the coronavirus or similar complications, such as not having childcare.
Rendleman has been present on some of East Alabama Medical Center’s calls and said that while the hospital is doing well for now, a big wave is coming soon.
Although the courthouse will close to the public at 5 p.m., business can be conducted online and over the phone.
The resolution that was passed also said that if the situation changes or worsens, the county administrator or the Chairman can decide to close the courthouse to staff as well.
Remember Auburn's leash law
Update: Tuesday, March 31, 11:53 a.m.
Auburn city officials want to remind dog owners to keep their dogs “under restraint at all times” for the safety of both the dog and the community
Dogs may be allowed off-leash at Auburn's dog parks, including Kiesel Park and Town Creek Park, only if the dog is “under immediate and effective voice control” of their owners. Dogs who are not voice trained should be kept leashed for their safety and for the safety of those around it.
All gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited at all City of Auburn parks through April 30, and all park visitors should remain at least 6 feet apart. All City playgrounds are closed through April 30, including the playground at Town Creek Park.
ADVA case
Update: Tuesday, March 31, 11:50 a.m.
A staff member of an Alabama state veterans home tested positive for COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) announced Tuesday.
The staff member was employed at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. The staffer was not allowed to enter the home after exhibiting a slightly elevated temperature at a screening station at the entrance to the facility on Thursday, ADVA said.
The employee was referred for further testing by an external facility. The test came back positive for the virus. The employee is expected to make a full recovery.
The staffer had not been in the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home since March 23, ADVA said.
“We are taking every precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of our veterans and employees,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “All of the Alabama state veterans homes are closely following the CDC guidelines for screening symptoms of COVID-19 and taking immediate action. Our meticulous HMR staff, our veterans, and supportive families are all in this together and we look forward to the successful completion of this fight for those who fought for us.”
“The fact that our screening procedures identified this particular staff member before entry into the facility is hopefully a testament to the effectiveness of our precautionary steps.”
AuburnBank
Update: Monday, March 30, 7:26 p.m.
An employee at the AuburnBank Bent Creek branch has tested positive for COVID-19, the bank announced Monday.
AuburnBank is temporarily closing the Bent Creek as a precautionary measure. All bank employees who have been in direct contact with the affected employee have been asked to self-quarantine by staying home for the next 14 days, said AuburnBank.
The Bent Creek branch will undergo deep cleaning in accordance with public health guidelines, AuburnBank said.
The decision on when to reopen the Bent Creek branch will be made in consultation with public health officials, the bank added.
The AuburnBank Bent Creek branch is located at 2315 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn.
Local cases
Update: Monday, March 30, 6:15 p.m.
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is reporting a seventh death due to coronavirus.
The death marks the fifth fatality of a Chambers County resident due to the virus since Friday. The hospital is also reporting two deaths of Lee County residents.
There are 20 patients hospitalized at EAMC with confirmed COVID-19. Seven patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, EAMC said.
There are 31 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19. Twenty-five patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative, EAMC added.
City of Auburn
Update: Monday, March 30, 5:55 p.m.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and City Manager Jim Buston have extended the city of Auburn’s state of local emergency through April 30 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the city announced Monday.
The city is encouraging its residents to follow the following guidelines as well as comply with orders from the governor and state health officials:
- All non-essential and non-emergency travel is strongly discouraged between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Non-work-related public and private gatherings of 10 people or more or non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons are prohibited through April 17, per a public health order from the state.
- Non-work-related public and private gatherings of 10 people or more or non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons are strongly discouraged through April 30, per the state of local emergency resolution.
- Businesses that remain open are strongly encouraged to limit numbers of patrons such that the six-foot social distancing standard can be maintained.
The following closures and cancellations have also been extended through April 30:
- All city buildings are closed to the public through April 30. The city remains operationally open, maintaining regular services supported by the city’s dedicated staff members.
- All Parks and Recreation programs and events have been canceled through April 30, including Auburn CityFest, the Auburn CityFest Juried Art Show and Preview Reception.
- All city of Auburn playgrounds, the Auburn/Opelika Skate Park, the bocce ball court at Martin Luther King Park, the Yarbrough Tennis Center, the Samford Tennis Courts, the outdoor basketball courts at Boykin Community Center and Frank Brown Recreation Center are closed through April 30.
- All reservations for gatherings of more than 10 people at city parks through April 30 will be notified by staff.
- The Auburn Public Library will remain closed through April 30 and will continue to operate as a resource center for residents looking for information and assistance. All library programs and events have been canceled through April 30. Due dates for items that are currently borrowed from the library have been extended through April 30. Patrons may use the drive-up and walk-up return slots, if they wish to return an item before the library reopens. Patrons can access the library’s extensive collection of online resources—including eBooks, video streaming, digital magazines and more—at auburnalabama.org/library/online-resources.
- All in-court proceedings at the Auburn Municipal Court have been suspended through April 30.
Mayor Anders has also postponed all Auburn 2040 efforts until further notice.
Local cases
Update: Monday, March 30, 3:58 p.m.
There are now 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County and more than 900 in Alabama.
There are 907 confirmed cases in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Confirmed cases also rose in other east Alabama counties Monday.
There are 33 confirmed cases in Chambers County, one in Macon County, one in Russell County and 11 in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 253 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
ADPH employee
Update: Monday, March 30, 3:57 p.m.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed the first case of COIVD-19 in an ADPH employee who works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery, the department announced Monday.
Laboratory testing confirmed the diagnosis.
The patient had no public interaction on the job and was not working on COVID-19 testing, ADPH said.
“The employee and staff working in close contact with the employee have been sent home for isolation,” ADPH said in a news release. “In addition to the area where the employee worked, the entire building is being cleaned and disinfected according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.”
Opelika closures
Update: Monday, March 30, 3:45 p.m.
The city of Opelika is extending its building closures until April 17, the city announced Monday afternoon.
The city will reevaluate the situation by April 16.
Opelika encourages residents who think they have symptoms of COVID-119 to call the 334-528-SICK hotline instead of call 911.
Opelika is also joining with East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) in asking that area church members to not gather until Lee County has been deemed safe for group activities.
“In addition, we are asking that funeral homes work with families during this time to possibly delay funeral services,” a release from Opelika reads. “This is another place where due to sadness and need for consolation, people tend to come in close contact with one another.”
Opelika will be locking the outdoor basketball courts at Covington Rec and Bandy Park until it is deemed safe for recreation.
Local cases
Update: Monday, March 30, 11:45 a.m.
There are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Confirmed cases also rose in other east Alabama counties overnight.
There are 28 confirmed cases in Chambers County, one in Macon County, one in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
There are 837 confirmed cases in Alabama.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 249 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Tallapoosa County
Update: Monday, March 30, 10:33 a.m.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is reporting one death in Tallapoosa County due to COVID-19.
The health department provided no further information on the death.
ADPH is reporting six deaths associated with the virus.
Major disaster
Update: Monday, March 30, 9 a.m.
President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Alabama on Sunday and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the area affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said in a news release.
“Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Alabama impacted by COVID-19,” the release reads.
“Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Gracia B. Szczech as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.”
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments, the White House added.
EAMC death
Update: Sunday, march 29, 4:45 p.m.
A sixth East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) patient died during the weekend due to complications brought on by COVID-19, the hospital announced Sunday.
Four of the six deaths were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County, EAMC said.
Only one of the Chambers County deaths was reflected on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website as of 3 p.m. Sunday because there is an official process that ADPH must complete before adding to the COVID-19 state death count, EAMC said.
There are 22 patients hospitalized at EAMC with confirmed COVID-19. Five patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, EAMC said.
Twenty-three patients are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 and 25 patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COIVD-19 have tested negative for the virus, EAMC said.
Local cases
Update: Sunday, March 29, 4:13 p.m.
The first case of COVID-19 in Macon County has been confirmed as cases continue to rise throughout east Alabama and the state.
The case was confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Sunday.
There are 59 confirmed cases in Lee County, 27 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County.
There are 820 confirmed cases in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 247 confirmed cases
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Jackson – 5
- Jefferson – 247
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 12
- Lawrence – 3
- Lee – 59
- Limestone – 16
- Lowndes – 1
- Macon - 1
- Madison – 77
- Marengo - 4
- Marion – 10
- Marshall – 4
- Mobile – 40
- Monroe - 1
- Montgomery – 21
- Morgan – 17
- Pickens – 2
- Pike – 4
- Randolph - 2
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 79
- St. Clair – 13
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 8
- Tuscaloosa – 23
- Walker – 29
- Washington – 4
- Wilcox – 2
- Winston - 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Apple donation
Update: Sunday, March 29, 9:03 a.m.
Apple donated about 63,000 N-95 masks to Alabama to help fight the coronavirus, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Saturday.
Ivey thanked Apple CEO and Auburn alumnus Tim Cook for the donation in a Tweet.
Thank you @Apple and @tim_cook for donating about 63,000 N-95 masks!My team and I will continue to pursue these needed supplies to combat #COVID19 and we will get thru this #TogetherAL pic.twitter.com/y4oCvkFayc— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 28, 2020
Cases
Update: Sunday, March 29, 8:46 a.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to more than 20 in Chambers County overnight, while Lee County is closing in on 60 confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 23 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 59 in Lee County, one in Russell County and eight in Tallapoosa County.
There are 760 confirmed cases in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 214 confirmed cases
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 14
- Blount – 5
- Bullock - 3
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 3
- Chambers – 23
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 7
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 2
- Cleburne – 4
- Colbert – 2
- Coosa – 2
- Covington - 2
- Crenshaw - 1
- Cullman – 7
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 4
- Elmore – 13
- Escambia - 1
- Etowah - 6
- Franklin – 3
- Greene - 3
- Houston – 5
- Jackson – 5
- Jefferson – 214
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 12
- Lawrence – 3
- Lee – 59
- Limestone – 16
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 71
- Marengo - 4
- Marion – 9
- Marshall – 4
- Mobile – 37
- Monroe - 1
- Montgomery – 18
- Montgomery - 20
- Morgan – 17
- Pickens – 2
- Pike – 4
- Randolph - 2
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 73
- St. Clair – 12
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 8
- Tuscaloosa – 23
- Walker – 29
- Washington – 3
- Wilcox – 2
- Winston - 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Deaths
Update: Saturday, March 28, 6:28 p.m.
Five people have died in Lee County due to the coronavirus as of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris announced.
All five had died at East Alabama Medical Center since early Friday morning. Two of the deaths were Lee County residents and three were Chambers County residents, Harris said.
As of 5 p.m., the death total is not yet reflected on the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) website because hospital officials and ADPH are working through the process for official state determination before adding them to the COVID-19 death count, EAMC said.
“Our hospital family expresses its collective condolences to the families of these five patients,” stated Laura Grill, EAMC President and CEO. “As everyone knows, this virus has taken a toll on our nation and world, and our community is not exempt from that. Our hearts and prayers are with these families at this very difficult time.”
Grill adds that “the ICU staff, respiratory therapists and physicians who worked most closely with these patients are especially struggling and we ask that the community lift them up today just as they have been lifting up our whole organization the past two weeks.”
There are currently 19 patients being treated at EAMC for the virus. Five patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, EMAC said.
There are 22 patients who are currently hospitalized with suspected COVID-19. Fourteen hospitalized patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have been ruled negative.
Case update
Update: Saturday, March 28, 6:15 p.m.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama surpassed 700 Saturday.
There are 712 confirmed cases in Alabama as of 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the ADPH.
There are now 56 confirmed cases in Lee County, 17 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and five in Tallapoosa County as of 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 206 confirmed cases
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 10
- Blount – 5
- Bullock - 3
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 3
- Chambers – 17
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 7
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 2
- Cleburne – 4
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa – 2
- Covington - 2
- Crenshaw - 1
- Cullman – 7
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 4
- Elmore – 13
- Escambia - 1
- Etowah - 6
- Franklin – 3
- Greene - 3
- Houston – 4
- Jackson – 5
- Jefferson – 206
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 13
- Lawrence – 3
- Lee – 56
- Limestone – 16
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 62
- Marengo - 3
- Marion – 9
- Marshall – 4
- Mobile – 34
- Monroe - 1
- Montgomery – 18
- Morgan – 15
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 4
- Randolph - 2
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 72
- St. Clair – 10
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 5
- Tuscaloosa – 23
- Walker – 28
- Washington – 2
- Wilcox – 2
- Winston - 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Local, state cases
Update: Saturday, March 28, 3:48 p.m.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama is nearing 700.
There are 696 confirmed cases in Alabama and cases in east Alabama are also rising, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 56 confirmed cases in Lee County, 17 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and five in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 195 confirmed cases
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 10
- Blount – 5
- Bullock - 3
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 3
- Chambers – 17
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 7
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 2
- Cleburne – 4
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa – 2
- Covington - 2
- Crenshaw - 1
- Cullman – 7
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 4
- Elmore – 12
- Escambia - 1
- Etowah - 6
- Franklin – 3
- Greene - 3
- Houston – 4
- Jackson – 5
- Jefferson – 195
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 13
- Lawrence – 3
- Lee – 56
- Limestone – 16
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 62
- Marengo - 3
- Marion – 9
- Marshall – 4
- Mobile – 30
- Monroe - 1
- Montgomery – 18
- Morgan – 15
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 4
- Randolph - 2
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 72
- St. Clair – 11
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 5
- Tuscaloosa – 22
- Walker – 28
- Washington – 2
- Wilcox – 2
- Winston - 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
War hero Bennie Adkins still fighting
Update: Saturday, March 28, 2 p.m.
Medal of Honor recipient and Opelika resident Bennie Adkins remains stable in critical condition at East Alabama Medical Center, his family said on Saturday.
Adkins, 86, a Vietnam war hero and author of the book, "A Tiger Among Us," went into respiratory arrest and was placed on a ventilator Thursday while suffering from the coronavirus COVID-19.
The family continues to request prayers, and has expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support.
Local cases
Update: Saturday, March 28, 10:01 a.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Lee County and throughout the state.
There are now 53 confirmed cases in Lee County, 15 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and five in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 644 confirmed cases in Alabama. Three deaths have been reported.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Lee County and throughout the state.
There are now 53 confirmed cases in Lee County, 15 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and five in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 644 confirmed cases in Alabama. Three deaths have been reported.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 179 confirmed cases
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 5
- Blount – 5
- Bullock - 2
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 3
- Chambers – 15
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 7
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 1
- Cleburne – 3
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa – 2
- Covington - 2
- Crenshaw - 1
- Cullman – 7
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 4
- Elmore – 12
- Escambia - 1
- Etowah - 5
- Franklin – 3
- Greene - 1
- Houston – 4
- Jackson – 5
- Jefferson – 179
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 11
- Lawrence – 3
- Lee – 53
- Limestone – 16
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 61
- Marengo - 2
- Marion – 7
- Marshall – 4
- Mobile – 28
- Montgomery – 18
- Morgan – 13
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 4
- Randolph - 1
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 70
- St. Clair – 9
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 5
- Tuscaloosa – 22
- Walker – 24
- Washington – 2
- Wilcox – 2
- Winston - 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Auburn City Schools announces online plan
Update: Friday, March 27, 6:45 p.m.
Auburn City Schools has developed a plan to begin distance learning on April 6 in accordance with Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement yesterday that no public schools will return to classes this school year.
“Although students will not return to their school building, Auburn City Schools will implement a distance learning plan for all students beginning April 6, 2020,” according to a letter from Superintendent Cristen Herring Friday evening.
“In an effort to ensure success, the school system has designed the week of March 30-April 3 as a practice week of distance learning to help both teachers and families uncover and solve as many obstacles related to distance learning as possible.”
Although there are only six weeks of school left, and the term will end March 15, objectives and goals have been set for the period, Herring said.
“An important goal is finding the appropriate balance between the distance learning workload and necessary mastery for the next level of learning,” she said.
Teachers will begin reaching out on Sunday, March 29, Herring said, to discuss course plans and the week of practice for the remote learning.
There will be assessments and checkpoints each week as well.
“Educators are working diligently to make this transition as meaningful and relevant for learning as possible,” Herring said. “While the above plan communicates an instructional approach to the current health crisis, we are mindful that the health and safety, both physical and emotional, of students and families are most important right now.
Auburn City Schools is committed to an instructional partnership and to making this plan work for our students.”
The week of May 18-22 will be set aside for the makeup of any work, missed assignments and turning in school property, Herring added.
“With gratitude for your unwavering support, we wish to express our appreciation for your assistance in implementing the ACS distancing learning plan,” Herring said. “It is our hope that students will acquire important life skills such as adaptability, perseverance, and problem solving in addition to the critical content for their subjects and courses.
Please know that our teachers, counselors, and administrative team stand ready to assist as we work together to complete our 2019-2020 school year.”
Local cases
Update: Friday, March 27, 5:50 p.m.
There are more than 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Lee County has 51 confirmed cases of the virus, up from Thursday night’s count of 47 confirmed cases.
Tallapoosa County also confirmed another case, bringing the county’s total to five confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
There are 15 confirmed cases in Chambers County and one in Russell County.
There are 627 confirmed cases in Alabama. There were 517 confirmed cases in the state as of Thursday night.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 179 confirmed cases
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 5
- Blount – 5
- Bullock - 2
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 3
- Chambers – 15
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 7
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 1
- Cleburne – 3
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa – 2
- Covington - 2
- Crenshaw - 1
- Cullman – 7
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 3
- Elmore – 12
- Etowah - 4
- Franklin – 3
- Greene - 1
- Houston – 3
- Jackson – 5
- Jefferson – 179
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 11
- Lawrence – 2
- Lee – 51
- Limestone – 15
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 60
- Marengo - 2
- Marion – 7
- Marshall – 4
- Mobile – 23
- Montgomery – 18
- Morgan – 10
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 4
- Randolph - 1
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 69
- St. Clair – 9
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 5
- Tuscaloosa – 22
- Walker – 24
- Washington – 2
- Wilcox – 2
- Winston - 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
EAMC update
Update: Friday, March 27, 5:43 p.m.
The number of patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) with COVID-19 continues to increase.
There are 20 patients hospitalized at EAMC with COVID-19. Three patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, the hospital said Friday.
Additionally, there are 21 patients who are currently hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, EAMC said.
Fourteen hospitalized patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have been ruled negative of the virus, EAMC added.
Case update
Update: Friday, March 27, 4:37 p.m.
There are now more than 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports that there are 604 confirmed cases as of 4:36 p.m. Friday.
The number of confirmed cases in Chambers County also rose to 15 confirmed virus cases, according to ADPH.
There are 49 confirmed cases in Lee County, one in Russell County and four in Tallapoosa County.
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 179 confirmed cases.
There were 47 confirmed cases in Lee County and 517 in Alabama as of Thursday night.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 5
- Blount – 4
- Bullock - 2
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 3
- Chambers – 15
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 7
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 1
- Cleburne – 3
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa – 2
- Covington - 1
- Crenshaw - 1
- Cullman – 7
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 1
- Elmore – 12
- Etowah - 4
- Franklin – 3
- Greene - 1
- Houston – 3
- Jackson – 4
- Jefferson – 179
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 9
- Lawrence – 2
- Lee – 49
- Limestone – 15
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 53
- Marengo - 2
- Marion – 7
- Marshall – 4
- Mobile – 23
- Montgomery – 18
- Morgan – 10
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 3
- Randolph - 1
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 67
- St. Clair – 9
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 4
- Tuscaloosa – 21
- Walker – 23
- Washington – 2
- Wilcox – 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Auburn closures
Update: Friday, March 27, 3:42 p.m.
The city of Auburn is closing all city playgrounds, the Auburn/Opelika skate park, he bocce ball court at Martin Luther King Park, the Yarbrough Tennis Center and the Samford Tennis Courts due to the updated statewide public health order.
The parks mentioned above are closed to the public effective immediately through April 17.
Case update
Update: Friday, March 27, 2:42 p.m.
Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lee County, bringing the county’s total to 48 confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 587 confirmed cases in Alabama and three deaths in the state.
There are confirmed cases 13 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and four in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 177 confirmed cases.
There were 47 confirmed cases in Lee County and 517 in Alabama as of Thursday night.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 5
- Blount – 4
- Bullock - 2
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 3
- Chambers – 13
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 6
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 1
- Cleburne – 3
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa – 2
- Covington - 1
- Crenshaw - 1
- Cullman – 6
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 1
- Elmore – 12
- Etowah - 4
- Franklin – 3
- Greene - 1
- Houston – 3
- Jackson – 4
- Jefferson – 177
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 9
- Lawrence – 2
- Lee – 48
- Limestone – 14
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 47
- Marengo - 2
- Marion – 7
- Marshall – 4
- Mobile – 23
- Montgomery – 18
- Morgan – 9
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 2
- Randolph - 1
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 66
- St. Clair – 9
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 4
- Tuscaloosa – 21
- Walker – 23
- Washington – 2
- Wilcox – 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Auburn University graduation
Update: Friday, March 27, 12:30 p.m.
Auburn University announced that it will combine its spring commencement ceremony with its summer commencement ceremony.
The summer graduation ceremony will be held on August 8-9 and any spring graduates can choose to participate at that time, according to a Friday afternoon release from the university.
“The announcement follows the university’s recent decision to transition all spring on-campus instruction to remote delivery and cancel campus events through the end of the semester,” the release said. “In a letter to campus last week, President Jay Gogue indicated the university would assess alternate commencement plans while still conferring degrees to those students who meet graduation eligibility."
Summer graduation could be postponed based on the coronavirus pandemic’s progression, however, the release said, though that decision would be made in the future.
“Although our spring graduates will already have their degrees conferred, we know how important this Auburn tradition is to our students,” said President Jay Gogue. “There is no academic ceremony more symbolic than commencement, and we understand what walking across the stage means to our students and their families.”
Spring graduates will receive more information from the university next week in an email.
Students who ordered regalia but will not participate in the summer graduation can request a refund, the release said.
“Traditionally, Auburn’s summer commencement program recognizes 1,500 graduates across two ceremonies,” the release said. “By combining spring and summer exercises, the university will extend the event to multiple ceremonies across two days, provided the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.”
The ceremony will be available via live-stream and more information is available here: http://www.auburn.edu/academic/provost/graduation/.
Auburn University to hold summer classes remotely
Update: Friday, March 27, 12:15 p.m.
Auburn University has announced that its summer classes will be held remotely.
Auburn University holds three sessions of summer classes. The first is a 10 week session that covers the entire summer from May 20 to July 31. The second session covers from May 20 to June 23. A third session takes place from June 29 to July 31.
Right now, the university has made the decision to hold Sessions one and two remotely, according to a Friday morning release.
Session three could be delivered in person, that decision will be made by June 1, the release said.
Registration for summer courses will open on Monday, April 6.
“The decision comes as Auburn continues to observe policies and practices aimed at mitigating public health concerns related to COVID-19,” the release said. “As students prepare to make fall and summer registration decisions, the university will continue to support programs and offer coursework designed to support students' continuous academic progress.”
The university is offering students free shipping of course materials from the Auburn University Bookstore, as well.
Additionally, the university announced that all study abroad programs for the summer have been canceled.
“The decision reflects Auburn's response to recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control recommending higher education institutions cancel abroad programs due to global concerns over the growing outbreak,” the release said.
“These concerns highlight the unpredictable circumstances students could face while abroad, such as travel restrictions, challenges in returning to the U.S., or accessing health care. This decision also aligns with the U.S. State Department's current elevation of the global health advisory level to a 4 (Do Not Travel).”
Students will receive refunds for fees paid for the spring and summer, the release said.
“While I am hopeful that the risks associated with COVID-19 will lessen in the coming weeks and months, Auburn must continue to do its part to decrease the chances of transmitting the virus and protect the health of others," said President Jay Gogue. "I know this decision is disappointing for our students and faculty who had planned to study abroad this summer. However, I am confident that limiting travel and continuing remote instruction for the foreseeable future is the best way that Auburn can actively help to slow the transmission of the virus."
Business closures
Update: Friday, March 27, 11: 12 a.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that businesses deemed non-essential are closed until at least 5 p.m. on April 17.
Rather than shutting the entire state down, I propose a different solution. Today, I join Dr. Harris in announcing a specific list of businesses that will close until April 17. View the amended State Health Order: https://t.co/2FFyNYcFDk. #alpolitics #TogetherAL @ALPublicHealth pic.twitter.com/NdrpTW6YCz— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 27, 2020
Beginning Saturday at 5 p.m., the following "non-essential" businesses, venues and activities will be closed to non-employees or not take place, according to Ivey's order:
- Entertainment venues
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts center
- Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children's play areas
- Adult entertainment venues
- Casions
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
- Athletic facilities and activities
- Fitness centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Yoga, barre and spin facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sport that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
- Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
- Close-contact service providers
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
- Retail stores
- Furniture and home-furnishings stores
- Clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores
- Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
- Department stores
- Sporting goods stores
- Book, craft and music stores
Ivey added that she does not feel that there’s a need for a shelter in place at this time.
Also, beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. all dental, medical or surgical producers must be postponed until further notice. However, procedures necessary to treat an emergency medical condition or to avoid serious harm may continue.
Deaths
Update: Friday, March 27, 7:45 a.m.
Three people have died in Alabama due to the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The deaths occurred in Jackson, Madison and Lauderdale counties, according to ADPH.
The first death was reported Wednesday.
There are now confirmed cases in Lee County, 13 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and four in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 538 confirmed cases in the state.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 173 confirmed cases.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 5
- Blount – 3
- Bullock - 2
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 2
- Chambers – 13
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 4
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 1
- Cleburne – 1
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa - 2
- Crenshaw - 1
- Cullman – 6
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 1
- Elmore – 10
- Etowah - 4
- Franklin – 3
- Houston – 3
- Jackson – 4
- Jefferson – 173
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 9
- Lawrence – 3
- Lee – 47
- Limestone – 13
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 43
- Marengo - 1
- Marion – 7
- Marshall – 3
- Mobile – 21
- Montgomery – 17
- Morgan – 9
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 2
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 53
- St. Clair – 6
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 4
- Tuscaloosa – 20
- Walker – 18
- Washington – 2
- Wilcox – 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Opelika Main Street Postpones Event
Update: Thursday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.
Opelika Main Street announced on its Twitter Thursday evening that the 'On Tap' event has been postponed.
“A new date will be announced on social media in the coming days,” the tweet said.
EAMC update
Update: Thursday, March 26, 6:41 p.m.
The number of patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) with COVID-19 has increased.
There are 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at EAMC. One patient who was previously hospitalized with the virus has been discharged, EAMC said.
There are 24 patients who are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.
Twelve hospitalized patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have been ruled negative of the virus, EAMC said.
Opelika City Schools will not meet again
Update: Thursday, March 26, 6:23 p.m.
Opelika City Schools, in according with Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement, will not reconvene for the remainder of the school year.
"We realize there are many unanswered questions at this time,” said Superintendent Mark Neighbors Thursday evening. “Once we have more information regarding items such as graduation and final grades, we will communicate that with you. We ask for your patience as we continue to navigate this process.”
Auburn City Schools Prepare
Update: Thursday, March 26, 6:07 p.m.
Auburn City Schools released a statement Thursday afternoon in response to Gov. Kay Ivey's announcement.
“With much appreciation for the work our teachers and team have already accomplished in the redesign of teaching and learning, ACS will receive further direction from the Alabama State Department of Education on Friday and continue communicating with students and parents,” the Facebook post by superintendent Cristen Herring said.
Ivey announced that all public schools would finish the remainder of the year remotely and should commence instruction on April 6.
The school system is preparing to act based on Ivey’s announcement, Herring said.
“In keeping with our mission, to ensure each student realizes and embraces their own unique talents and intellectual gifts, and to achieve personal aspirations while admirably contributing to the greater good, Auburn City Schools is well prepared to move into the days and weeks ahead,” she said.
Local, state cases
Update: Thursday, March 26, 5:30 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to climb in east Alabama.
There are now 47 confirmed cases in Lee County, 13 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and four in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 517 confirmed cases in the state.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 159 confirmed cases.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 5
- Blount – 2
- Bullock - 2
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 2
- Chambers – 13
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 4
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 1
- Cleburne – 1
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa - 1
- Crenshaw - 1
- Cullman – 6
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 1
- Elmore – 10
- Etowah - 4
- Franklin – 3
- Houston – 3
- Jackson – 4
- Jefferson – 159
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 9
- Lawrence – 3
- Lee – 47
- Limestone – 13
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 43
- Marengo - 1
- Marion – 7
- Marshall – 3
- Mobile – 18
- Montgomery – 17
- Morgan – 9
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 2
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 52
- St. Clair – 6
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 4
- Tuscaloosa – 19
- Walker – 17
- Washington – 2
- Wilcox – 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Spring high school sports officially canceled in Alabama
Update: Thursday, March 26, 4:45 p.m.
Alabama state superintendent Eric Mackey announced there would be no more spring high school sporting events during a press conference with governor Kay Ivey. The decision means a premature close to the season for baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track teams across the state as well as other extracurricular activities such as band.
Mackey’s comments came shortly after Ivey announced that all Alabama public school students will study from home beginning April 6 through the end of school year.
Gov. Kay Ivey press conference
Update: Thursday, March 26, 4 p.m.
Alabama public schools will move to online instruction for the remainder of the school year, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.
Ivey signed a supplemental state of emergency Thursday stating that all public K-12 schools will begin to implement a plan to complete the 2019-2020 school year using alternate methods of instruction as established by the State Superintendent of Education.
The alternative methods of instruction will begin on April 6, 2020, the proclamation states.
Case update
Update: Thursday, March 26, 3:09 p.m.
There are now more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama as numbers in Lee County near the 50 mark.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed 501 cases of the virus in the state as of 3:10 p.m. Thursday.
There are now 47 confirmed cases in Lee County, nine in Chambers County, one in Russell County and four in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 6
- Baldwin – 5
- Blount – 2
- Bullock - 2
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 2
- Chambers – 9
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 4
- Choctaw - 1
- Clay – 1
- Cleburne – 1
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa - 1
- Cullman – 6
- Dallas - 3
- DeKalb - 1
- Elmore – 10
- Etowah - 4
- Franklin – 3
- Houston – 3
- Jackson – 3
- Jefferson – 148
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 9
- Lawrence – 3
- Lee – 47
- Limestone – 12
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 43
- Marengo - 1
- Marion – 7
- Marshall – 3
- Mobile – 18
- Montgomery – 17
- Morgan – 9
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 2
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 52
- St. Clair – 7
- Talladega – 4
- Tallapoosa – 4
- Tuscaloosa – 19
- Walker – 18
- Washington – 2
- Wilcox – 1
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Press conference
Update: Thursday, March 26, 12:17 p.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey, State Superintendent Eric Mackey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will hold a joint press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday. The conference will be streamed on Ivey's official Facebook page.
.@GovernorKayIvey, State Superintendent @egmackey— Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) March 26, 2020
and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will hold a joint press conference at 4 p.m. today. The conference will be streamed on Governor Ivey’s official Facebook page: https://t.co/nLNRbcW84j. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nTSSRJMbTM
Cases update
Update: Thursday, March 26, 12:15 p.m.
There are now 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County, nine in Chambers County, one in Russell County and four in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 472 confirmed cases in Alabama, up from the 449 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning.
Local, state cases
Update: Thursday, March 26, 9:12 a.m.
There are now 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County as the number of cases climb to more than 440 in Alabama.
There are 449 confirmed cases in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Chambers County has 10 confirmed cases, Russell County has one confirmed case and Tallapoosa County has four confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most cases of any county in the state with 141 cases.
There were 40 confirmed cases in Lee County, ten in Chambers County, four in Tallapoosa County and one in Russell County as of Wednesday night.
ADPH confirmed the first death of an Alabama resident due to the virus Wednesday night.
View Alabama's #COVID19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard: https://t.co/GTqQp3nNQU for cases by county of residence, total number of people tested, and testing locations published in real-time.— Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) March 26, 2020
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 5
- Baldwin – 4
- Blount – 2
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 2
- Chambers – 10
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 4
- Clay – 1
- Cleburne – 1
- Coffee - 1
- Colbert – 1
- Coosa - 1
- Cullman – 6
- Dallas - 2
- DeKalb - 1
- Elmore – 10
- Etowah - 3
- Franklin – 2
- Houston – 2
- Jackson – 2
- Jefferson – 141
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 7
- Lawrence – 1
- Lee – 44
- Limestone – 10
- Lowndes - 1
- Madison – 37
- Marengo - 1
- Marion – 5
- Marshall – 3
- Mobile – 13
- Montgomery – 16
- Morgan – 7
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 1
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 48
- St. Clair – 6
- Talladega – 3
- Tallapoosa – 4
- Tuscaloosa – 17
- Walker – 17
- Washington – 1
- Wilcox – 1
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
First Alabama virus death
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 8:56 p.m.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed the first coronavirus death in Alabama.
The patient, a Jackson County resident, had underlying health problems and passed away in a facility outside the state, ADPH said.
“We express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as to the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “The health of our residents and the community is our greatest priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our state."
The patient was a Jackson County part-time employee, Tim Guffey, chairman of the Jackson County Commission, said in a Wednesday news release.
The employee worked in the courthouse, Guffey added and that all employees who may become in contact with the individual have been notified.
“The work area where the employee worked will be fully sanitized and will be checked thoroughly before any employees are allowed to return to work,” Guffey said.
The courthouse will not be open until April 6, at least.
“The Jackson County Commission and the employees of the county offer the family of one of our part-time employees its heartfelt sympathy in the passing of their loved one,” Guffey said.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement once the first coronavirus death was confirmed.
"I extend my prayers and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during these extraordinary circumstances,” Ivey said in a statement. “I continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we should continue to maintain social-distancing as much as possible. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.”
Arbor Springs
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 8:47 p.m.
An Opelika rehab center resident and employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Arbor Spring Health and Rehab Center was notified Monday afternoon that a resident tested positive for the virus, the center said in a news release.
The resident was sent to the hospital during the weekend before they were tested and remained in the hospital as of Wednesday night, Arbor Springs said.
An employee of Arbor Springs received a positive COVID-19 test result late Tuesday. The employee, however, hasn’t worked for 14 days in Arbor Springs’ building.
“Before the resident developed symptoms, Arbor Springs had implemented safety measures to limit our residents’ exposure to visitors and contact with each other to reduce infections,” the release reads.
“After receiving the diagnosis, we immediately contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Lee County Department of Health and had already begun implementing additional protocols to help ensure the safety of our residents and employees.”
The facility remains in contact with government officials for support and guidance.
Arbor Springs said it’s following CDC and ADPH guidelines regarding testing and protection. As a result, the facility will be testing all employees and residents.
“The well-being and safety of our residents has always been and still remains our top priority,” the release reads. ‘We have contacted the families of our residents and are very much appreciative of their patience and understanding during these times.”
Protective protocols remain in place at Arbor Springs.
EAMC update
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 6:17 p.m.
The number of patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) with COVID-19 has increased. However, the number of patients who are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 has decreased, the hospital said Wednesday night.
There are nine patients hospitalized at EAMC with COVID-19, with one of them being from a nursing home. There are 25 patients who are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, EAMC said.
One patient who was previously hospitalized with COVID-19 has been discharged, EAMC added.
There were seven patients at EAMC with COVID-19 and 27 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 as of Tuesday night.
Local, state cases
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 5:16 p.m.
There are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County while numbers in Chambers and Tallapoosa counties continue to rise. Russell County also confirmed its first case of the virus.
Chambers County has 10 confirmed cases and Tallapoosa County has four confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The number of confirmed cases in Alabama has soared to 386, a 103 case increase from Wednesday morning.
Jackson County is reporting that a part-time county employee died after contracting coronavirus, the Jackson County Commission said in a news release.
ADPH, however, has not confirmed a death from COVID-19 at this time, the department said in a tweet.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has not confirmed a death from COVID-19 at this time. ADPH continues to investigate cases of #COVID19 in Alabama.— Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) March 25, 2020
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
- Autauga – 4
- Baldwin – 4
- Blount – 1
- Butler – 1
- Calhoun – 2
- Chambers – 10
- Cherokee – 1
- Chilton – 1
- Clay – 1
- Cleburne – 1
- Colbert – 1
- Cullman – 4
- Dallas -2
- Elmore – 9
- Franklin – 2
- Houston – 2
- Jackson – 2
- Jefferson – 129
- Lamar – 1
- Lauderdale – 6
- Lee – 40
- Limestone – 6
- Madison – 35
- Marion – 3
- Marshall – 1
- Mobile – 10
- Montgomery – 13
- Morgan – 5
- Pickens – 1
- Pike – 1
- Russell – 1
- Shelby – 42
- St. Clair – 6
- Talladega – 3
- Tallapoosa – 4
- Tuscaloosa – 15
- Walker – 9
- Washington – 1
- Wilcox – 1
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
Opelika to scale back recycling operation
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 3:07 p.m.
The city of Opelika is scaling back its recycling operation for now, due to COVID-19 and its potential impact on city employees.
“Opelika’s Recycling Centers on 8th Avenue and Jeter Avenue are temporarily closing. We will also temporarily discontinue our commercial cardboard route until further notice,” according to city spokeswoman Leigh Krehling.
Krehling said the city would reopen the recycling sites and restart the commercial cardboard routes as soon as possible; however, curbside recycling is still on for now.
Auburn City Council to hold special meeting
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 1:50 p.m.
The city of Auburn will hold a special meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. remotely.
"[The meeting is] to discuss commercial loan assistance for local businesses," according to a Wednesday release. "The meeting will be held using the video conferencing platform, Zoom."
The details of the meeting will be updated here: auburnalabama.org/agenda.
Auburn offers filing help for unemployed
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 1:11 p.m.
The city of Auburn's Industrial Development Board (IDB) and Workforce Development division have formed a Workforce Action Center. Unemployment claims can be made by calling 866-234-5382 or by visiting labor.alabama.gov, and online filing is strongly encouraged.
While the center is available for those who need assistance or those without computer access, individuals do not have to come to the Workforce Action Center at 1500 Pumphrey Ave. for service.
Staff members from the City of Auburn’s Economic Development team will be available in a laptop lab to help workers file claims for unemployment online. People may also call the hotline set up at 334-501-7308 to ask questions about workforce-related needs.
Valley-area school
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 1:06 p.m.
A person at W.F. Burns Middle School in Valley has tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a Facebook post.
“While it is unknown when this individual contracted the virus, this family was advised by the ADPH to contact everyone that the individual has had contact with over the last two weeks,” the post reads.
“Therefore, out of our responsibility to you and your family, we are sending this notification to inform you that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with this individual.”
The school did not say if the person was an employee, teacher or student.
The school encourages its community to monitor themselves and their family for the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Body aches
- Shortness of breath
Bruce Pearl
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 11:15 a.m.
Local cases
Update: Wednesday, March 25, 10:36 a.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County is nearing 30 as cases continue to rise throughout the state.
There are now 29 confirmed cases in Lee County, seven in Chambers County and three in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The number of confirmed cases in Alabama has risen to 283, up from 242. No deaths have been reported.
There were 26 confirmed cases in Lee County, five in Chambers County and two in Tallapoosa County as of Tuesday night.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 99, according to ADPH.
Shelby County has 36 confirmed cases while Madison County has 21 confirmed cases. Tuscaloosa and Mobile counties have 10 confirmed cases each, according to the health department.
Montgomery and Elmore counties have nine confirmed cases each. Walker County has eight confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Lauderdale and Limestone counties have six confirmed cases each. St. Clair County has five confirmed cases.
Baldwin and Talladega counties have four confirmed cases each. Cullman County has three confirmed cases.
Calhoun, Jackson and Morgan counties have two confirmed cases each.
Autauga, Franklin, Houston, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Pike and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
Auburn University Adjusts Move-Out
Update: Tuesday, March 24, 7:45 p.m.
Auburn University Housing has adjusted its move-out policy after concerns from parents and students Tuesday.
Students can now move out their belongings on any weekend between March 27 through June 28, Auburn University Housing announced on its Facebook page Tuesday evening.
“Our email earlier today about early move-out caused understandable concerns by many of you and your families,” the post said. “Please know your voices have been heard. Because your health and safety is Auburn's top priority, we have adjusted the move-out plan to give you more flexibility and peace of mind.
We are so sorry for any confusion and anxiety that may have been caused. We ask that you please disregard the previous information and move-out dates.”
The residence halls, during those weekends, will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Additionally, students do not need to fill out any forms beforehand, the post added.
For any students who are not able to retrieve their belongings, Auburn University Housing will store them until the student is able to come.
“We thank you for expressing your concerns as well as your patience and understanding,” the post concluded. “Our goal is to provide the best and safest option for all during these uncertain times. Please note: check out procedures (returning keys), refunds, and obtaining/fowarding mail still remain the same as before. All of this information has been sent to your AU Email as well."
Opelika plans as if school will not reconvene
Update: Tuesday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.
Opelika City Schools announced in a Tuesday afternoon press release that the schools are, at this time, planning on not returning.
“I wanted to take a moment to touch base with you on our plans or the next few weeks in regard to the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and schools being closed,” said Superintendent Mark Neighbors in the release.
“We realize that being absent from school can be difficult to many children so we are trying to alleviate some of that stress by providing a connection to school and their teachers.”
Neighbors said that the plan not to return isn’t official and the school system is waiting on word from the State Department of Education and the Governor’s Office.
“This week, we are developing an instructional plan to provide critical content to students by each grade span,” he said. “In order to provide continuity and consistency of instruction, our administrators are working on an instructional plan that will provide critical content to students while our schools are closed.”
The plan should be announced by March 30, Neighbors said. Resources can be found on each school’s website and teachers will be calling parents soon.
“Our plan is to focus on critical content so students will be prepared for the next school year,” Neighbors added. “We are awaiting guidance from ALSDE for clarification on many issues including grades, graduation, earning course credits, etc.”
EAMC cases
Update: Tuesday, March 24, 6:15 p.m.
There are seven patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) with COVID-19 with one of them being from a nursing home, the hospital said Tuesday evening.
One patient who was previously hospitalized with COVID-19 has been discharged and 27 patients are currently hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, EAMC added.
“Like other hospitals, we have surge capacity contingency plans that have to be considered during times like these,” EAMC president and CEO Laura Grill said. “As such, we have made some changes to where we care for certain patient types so as to separate our non-COVID patients from our confirmed or suspected COVID patients.”
The age range of the patients who have tested positive is between 20-years and 82-years. The symptoms of the patients range from mild to severe, EAMC said.
EAMC has submitted more than 700 collection kits to one of four laboratories. The number of collection kits includes the HealthPlus drive-thru site, EAMC’s emergency department, EAMC-Lanier’s drive-thru site and EAMC-Lanier's emergency department. It does not include any kits that were submitted by area physicians, EAMC said.
A total of 416 tests have come back negative, while 252 tests were awaiting results as of Monday. The average time for a test to yield results is four days but some have taken up to seven days, said EAMC.
Cases climb
Update: Tuesday, March 24, 4:48 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to climb in Lee County, Chambers County, Tallapoosa County and the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now 26 confirmed cases in Lee County, five in Chambers County and two in Tallapoosa County.
The number of confirmed cases in Alabama has risen to 242. No deaths have been reported, ADPH said.
Tallapoosa County had one confirmed case as of Tuesday morning. Lee County had 21 confirmed cases and Chambers County had two confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 91, according to ADPH.
Shelby County has 27 confirmed cases while Madison County has 21 confirmed cases. Tuscaloosa County has 10 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Montgomery County has nine confirmed cases and Elmore County has eight confirmed cases. Mobile County has six confirmed cases Walker County has five confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Baldwin, St. Clair and Limestone counties have four confirmed cases each. Cullman and Lauderdale and counties have three confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Jackson, Morgan and Talladega counties have two confirmed cases each.
Autauga, Franklin, Houston, Lamar, Marion and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
Auburn student
Update: Tuesday, March 24, 3:34 p.m.
An Auburn University student has tested positive for coronavirus, Fred Kam, the medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic, told the Opelika-Auburn News.
“An Auburn student has tested positive for SARS CoV-2 which causes COVID-19,” Kam said in an email.
The student is believed to have contracted the virus outside of the United States during spring break. The student lives off-campus, Kam said.
“This student has been taking all online classes since the beginning of this semester and posed no direct threat to the campus community,” said Kam.
Those who have come in direct contact with the student have already been notified about the possible exposure and asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for at least 14 days, Kam added.
Auburn sends move out schedule to dorm residents
Update: Tuesday, March 24, 2:50 p.m.
Auburn Dining offers refunds to students
Update: Tuesday, March 24, 1:45 p.m.
Auburn University sent an email to students Tuesday afternoon with further instructions regarding reimbursements for campus dining plans.
“President Gogue recently let you know that Auburn will provide prorated refunds for your dining plan,” said the email from campus dining, student affairs. “We know this is a challenging time for everyone, and our goal is to make receiving your refund as quick and easy as possible for you and your family.”
Students should log onto AU Access, click on the ‘My Finances tab’ and click ‘Refunds Fast and East’.
Not all students will receive the same refund. Prorated refunds will depend on the remaining balance in the account. The email provided a link where students can check their balances: https://get.cbord.com/auburn/full/prelogin.php.
“If your account balance is more than the prorated refund, the difference will be made available for the coming academic year,” the email added. “However, if you graduate this spring or summer and have remaining funds, please contact us at dining@auburn.edu."
Local cases
Update: Tuesday, March 24, 10:36 a.m.
There are now more than 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Tuesday morning.
Lee County has 21 confirmed cases and Chambers County now has three confirmed cases, ADPH said.
The number of confirmed cases has risen from 196 to 215 in Alabama. No deaths have been reported.
Tallapoosa County continues to have one confirmed case. Lee County had 19 confirmed cases Monday night.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 90, according to ADPH.
Shelby County has 24 confirmed cases while Madison County has 21 confirmed cases. Tuscaloosa County has nine confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Montgomery and Elmore counties have eight confirmed cases each. St. Clair County has four confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Baldwin, Lauderdale, Mobile and Walker counties have three confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Cullman and Limestone counties have two confirmed cases each.
Franklin, Houston, Jackson, Lamar, Marion, Morgan, Talladega and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
"Great American Takeout"
Update: Tuesday, March 24, 9:02 a.m.
The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to order takeout from their favorite restaurant Tuesday as part of a national effort to help the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Great American Takeout,” a social media movement, is encouraging people throughout the country to order at least one of their meals to go on Tuesday.
The Opelika chamber decided to encourage residents to partake in the national effort in hopes of helping local businesses.
“We realize many people are already doing curbside pickup, and this is going to help our restaurants during this unique time,” Opelika Chamber of Commerce President Pam Powers-Smith said. “Tomorrow (Tuesday) is just to encourage citizens to not forget our restaurants that have much-reduced business right now. Pick your favorite or try something new, call your order in and pick it up curbside!”
A list of the restaurants that the Opelika-Auburn News knows of that are offering curbside or take out can be found on oanow.com.
Local cases
Update: Monday, March 23, 4:39 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen from 17 to 19 in Lee County and the first case of the virus has been confirmed in Tallapoosa County, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon.
There are still two confirmed cases in Chambers County while the number of confirmed cases in Alabama has risen to 196.
Lee County had 16 confirmed cases as of Sunday night.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 86, according to ADPH.
Shelby County has 22 confirmed cases while Madison County has 21 confirmed cases. Tuscaloosa County has nine confirmed cases and Elmore County has six confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Montgomery County has four confirmed cases.
Baldwin, Lauderdale, St. Clair and Walker counties have three confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Cullman and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Franklin, Houston, Jackson, Lamar, Limestone, Marion, Talladega and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
Opelika Utilities
Update: Monday, March 23, 1:56 p.m.
Opelika Utilities is closing its lobby to walk-in traffic beginning Monday until further notice, the city of Opelika announced.
The drive-thru will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
All new service requests must be conducted by telephone, the city said.
Mask donations
Update: Monday, March 23, 1:53 p.m.
An anonymous donor has donated 100,000 masks/PPE’s to Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday on her Twitter account.
Ivey writes that her office is working to provide resources to the state’s healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
A donor (who wishes to remain anonymous) has donated 100,000 masks/ PPE’s to our state. We are working to provide resources to our healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of #COVID19 It truly takes a team effort as we seek to flatten the curve! #alpolitics— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 23, 2020
“It truly takes a team effort as we seek to flatten the curve,” the tweet reads.
Auburn Public Library is now a help center
Update: Monday, March 23, 11:35 a.m.
The Auburn Public Library has transitioned to a help center as of Monday morning as coronavirus continues to affect Lee County.
“This morning we have transitioned the library to be a call center for information for the citizens of Auburn,” said Mayor Ron Anders in a Monday morning announcement.
Citizens can reach out to the library for information by calling 334-501-7307 or emailing weblibrary@auburnalabama.org.
“Simply put, we want to be a conduit of information for you,” Anders said. “If you have questions or concerns please give us a call, send us an email and we will do everything we can to connect you to those people or those organizations in our community that might can help you or provide this services that you’re looking for.”
Theses resources are not for emergencies, however, Anders said. This number and email is for other concerns, non-emergency concerns.
The library will be serving as a resource on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Don’t hesitate to call our staff at the library, email our staff at the library,” Anders said. “We want to be able to answer your questions and make sure that you have all the information you need as we deal with this unusual time, unprecedented time in our community.”
Local cases
Update: Monday, March 23, 11:03 a.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County continues to rise.
There are now 17 confirmed cases in Lee County. Chambers County continues to have two confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 167 confirmed cases in Alabama, up form the 157 confirmed cases Sunday night. No deaths have been reported, according to ADPH.
Lee County had 16 confirmed cases as of Sunday night.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 79, according to ADPH.
Shelby and Madison counties also have 17 confirmed cases each. Tuscaloosa County has seven confirmed cases and Elmore County has six confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Montgomery and St. Clair counties have three confirmed cases each.
Baldwin, Cullman, Lauderdale and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Jackson, Lamar, Limestone, Marion, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
State income tax
Update: Monday, March 23, 10:53 a.m.
The state income tax filing due date is being extended to July 15 due to coronavirus, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced Monday.
The filing date is being extended from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020.
Taxpayers also can defer state income tax payments due on April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed, a news release from Ivey said.
“This morning, I signed a supplemental State of Emergency order to allow the Alabama Department of Revenue to extend state filings until July 15, 2020,” said Gov. Ivey. “It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially. The safety and wellbeing of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”
Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax (FIET), and the Business Privilege Tax (BPT), according to the release.
“Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension through the usual methods,” the release reads.
EAMC
Update: Sunday, March 22, 6:15 p.m.
Health officials are asking residents to shelter in place at home, East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) said Sunday night.
Sheltering in place means that residents should stay at home with immediate family members only. Residents should not leave their homes except for essential activities such as food, medical care or work, according to EAMC.
“You should not host gatherings of people outside of your immediate family,” a news release from EAMC reads. “You should also maintain a 6-foot distance from other people as much as possible, wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds each time, and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces.”
EAMC is also advising businesses that are still able to be open to screen their employees before allowing them to enter.
If businesses are not able to check the temperature of their employees, EAMC provides the following questions to ask employees:
- Do you have a cough?
- Are you having difficulty breathing?
- Do you have muscle aches or body aches?
- Do you feel like you have a fever?
- Have you traveled anywhere in the past 14 days?
- Have you been around anyone who has traveled in the past 14 days?
- Do you feel sick in any way?
If an employee answer yes to any of these symptoms, especially numbers 1-4, employers should strongly consider sending them back home and telling them to self-quarantine, EAMC said.
Local cases
Update: Sunday, March 22, 4:33 p.m.
Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lee County and another has been confirmed in Chambers County, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Sunday night.
There are 16 confirmed cases in Lee County and two in Chambers County.
The number of confirmed cases in Alabama also has risen to 157. No deaths have been reported.
Lee County had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Chambers County had one confirmed case Saturday night, according to ADPH.
There were 131 confirmed cases in Alabama as of Saturday night. Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 71, according to ADPH.
Shelby County has the second most confirmed cases of any county in the state with 17 confirmed cases.
Madison County has 16 confirmed cases. Elmore County has six confirmed cases and Tuscaloosa County has seven confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Montgomery and St. Clair counties have three confirmed cases each.
Baldwin, Cullman, Lauderdale and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Jackson, Lamar, Limestone, Marion, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
Lee County cases
Update: Sunday, March 22, 9:41 a.m.
There are now 14 confirmed cases in Lee County, up from 12 confirmed cases Saturday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 138 confirmed cases in Alabama. No deaths have been reported.
Chambers County continues to have one confirmed case, according to ADPH.
The health department adds that 1,602 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday. The number includes the number of patients that were tested by the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories.
The number of patients tested does not include tests from commercial laboratories, ADPH adds.
There were 131 confirmed cases in Alabama as of Saturday night. Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases with 61, according to ADPH.
Shelby County has the second most confirmed cases of any county in the state with 17 confirmed cases.
Madison County has 12 confirmed cases. Elmore County has six confirmed cases and Tuscaloosa County has seven confirmed cases each, according to the health department.
Montgomery County has three confirmed cases.
Baldwin, Cullman, Lauderdale and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Jackson, Lamar, Limestone, Marion, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
State cases
Update: Saturday, March 21, 4:25 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County remains the same despite numbers rising across the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 12 confirmed cases in Lee County and one confirmed case in Chambers County.
There are now 131 confirmed cases in Alabama. Jefferson County has the most of any county with 61 confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
The health department adds that 1,258 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday. The number includes the number of patients that were tested by the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories.
The number of patients tested does not include tests from commercial laboratories, ADPH adds.
Lee County had 11 confirmed cases Friday night. There were 106 confirmed cases in Alabama as of Friday night. No deaths have been reported.
Shelby County has the second most confirmed cases of any county in the state with 16 confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Madison County has nine confirmed cases. Elmore and Tuscaloosa counties have six confirmed cases each, according to the health department.
Montgomery County has three confirmed cases.
Baldwin, Cullman, Lauderdale and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Jackson, Lamar, Limestone, Marion, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
SBA loans
Update: Saturday, March 21, 3:40 p.m.
Small businesses in Alabama that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for assistance und the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Saturday.
The program is aimed at helping qualified businesses and non-profit organization recover from economic losses tied to COVID-19.
“Small businesses represent the backbone of Alabama’s economy, and many of them need immediate help in these trying times,” Ivey said in a release. “My team has worked closely with the SBA in recent days to make this economic assistance possible. We’re all grateful to President Trump and the SBA for responding rapidly to the problems faced by small businesses in Alabama.”
SBA's EIDL offers up to $2 million in assistance for an eligible small business.
The loans are low-interest and may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid due to the virus' impact.
Businesses must qualify for EIDL assistance. For more information, go to the SBA’s COVID-19 disaster assistance web page.
Lee County cases
Update: Saturday, March 21, 10:25 a.m.
The twelfth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lee County while cases across the state continue to rise, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are 124 confirmed cases in the state with Jefferson County having nearly half of the confirmed cases with 60, according to ADPH.
Chambers County continues to have one confirmed case. Lee County had 11 confirmed cases Friday night.
There were 106 confirmed cases as of Friday night. No deaths have been reported.
Shelby County has the second most confirmed cases of any county in the state with 16 confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Elmore and Madison counties have six confirmed cases each and Tuscaloosa County has four confirmed cases. Montgomery County has three confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Cullman, and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Limestone, Marion, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Auburn City Buildings Close
Update: Friday, March 20, 5:25 p.m.
The city of Auburn is following in Opelika’s footsteps and has decided to close all city buildings.
A city of Auburn press release sent Friday afternoon said that the closure would begin at 5 p.m and the decision was made after Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest updates.
“Water, sewer, public works, garbage collection and public safety services will all carry on as usual,” the release said. “City staff will continue to serve residents through all electronic means possible including online applications, email, social media and phone.”
Any city business that cannot be conducted electronically can be discussed with staff on the help line (334-501-7307), the release said.
All city buildings will remain closed until April 5, at which time the city will evaluate the need to remain closed, the release added.
Lee County cases rise
Update: Friday, March 20, 4:53 p.m.
Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lee County bringing the county’s total to 11, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH)
There are now 106 confirmed cases in the state with Jefferson County having nearly half of the confirmed cases with 50, according to ADPH.
There were 81 confirmed cases as of Friday morning. No deaths have been reported.
Chambers County continues to have one confirmed case while Lee County has the second most confirmed cases by any county in the state.
Shelby County has 10 confirmed cases while Madison County has seven confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Elmore County has six confirmed cases and Tuscaloosa County has four confirmed cases. Montgomery County has three confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Cullman, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Limestone, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Auburn Public Library offers free resources
Update: Friday, March 20, 2:26 p.m.
The Auburn Public Library wants to help residents of Auburn practice social distancing and are offering free online resources during the coronavirus outbreak.
These resources include eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, videos a news sources and some video classes for learning, according to a Friday afternoon city of Auburn press release.
All of the library’s online resources (https://www.auburnalabama.org/library/online-resources/) can be found with a library card.
Any residents who don’t have a library card can sign up for one, however (https://books.auburnalabama.org/polaris/logon.aspx), the release added.
Additionally, Auburn Public Library is offering a streaming video service, Kanopy (https://auburnalabama.kanopy.com/), for movies, documentaries and films.
There is a children’s section as well. Auburn residents will have 10 free credits per month, the release said.
More books for children can be found at aTumbleBooks, which the Auburn public Library will now offer access to (https://www.tumblebooklibrary.com/).
Auburn Public Library users will also be able to access unlimited resources from the Washington Post, the release said (subscribe.washingtonpost.com/specialoffer/#/offsite-access?promocode=o13_7daytset1).
Access to CloudLibrary (https://ebook.yourcloudlibrary.com/library/auburnAL/Featured ) and Flipster (https://search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?authtype=cpid&custid=s8456163&profile=eon&groupid=main ) for Auburn Public Library users will continue to be available.
Auburn residents who may be feeling a little cooped up inside can find creative crafts and DIY videos at CreativeBug, another online resource for Auburn Public Library cardholders, the release added.
The videos for Creative Bug are available here: https://creativebug.com/lib/auburnalabama.
Auburn Med Clinic Adjusts Hours
Update: Friday, March 20, 1:55 p.m.
The Auburn University Medical Clinic shared on its Facebook page Friday morning that it will be shortening the hours it is open.
The adjusted hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The major adjustment is that the Medical Clinic will now be closed both Saturday and Sunday.
Auburn Housing Addresses Concerns
Update: Friday, March 20, 1:50 p.m.
Auburn University Housing shared a message with all students regarding move-out and refunds Friday afternoon following the Auburn University announcement to finish classes remotely.
“In light of Auburn’s announcement to continue with remote instruction for the rest of the semester, we at AU Housing are working hard to develop an early move-out plan and will be in contact early next week regarding our plan of action,” the message on the Auburn University Housing Facebook page said.”
Parents and student will receive pro-rated refunds to campus dining plans and housing bills.
“We recognize the frustrations and inconveniences the current situation may cause, and we appreciate your patience as we work through this unprecedented event,” the post added. “We have no higher priority than the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community.”
Importantly, the post reminded students not to return to campus for belongings until the University Housing reaches out directly.
“Please continue to check your AU email on a regular basis as this is how we will communicate any and all updates we will have,” the post finished.
Opelika City Buildings Close
Update: Friday, March 20, 1:25 p.m.
The city of Opelika announced Friday afternoon that it will close all city buildings to the public starting 6 p.m. on Friday.
Although city departments will still be operating remotely, the pubic will not be able to come into the buildings through April 5, the release said.
“The city plans to maintain continuity of services during this timeframe,” the release said. “Essential services like police, fire, power, solid waste and waste water are prepared and taking measures to make sure staff are practicing safe social distancing. Other departments are still working to maintain all projects at the moment, but that is subject to change at any time.”
Necessary business can be conducted online, such as applications and renewals for business licenses, the release added.
The Opelika Sportsplex, which had been continuing to operate, though with its basketball court closed, will now be freezing membership.
Additionally, all parks and recreation events have been canceled, as well as the track and field season.
The Lewis J. Cooper Memorial Library will waive late fees through April 6 to avoid crowds in the library. The release asked that patrons keep material at home until that time.
“Many services, including digital books, digital audiobooks, digital magazines, database research and more can be accessed through the library's website: www.cooperlibrary.com," the release said.
Auburn University moving online for rest of semester
Update: Friday, March 20, 12:14 p.m.
Auburn University will finish the rest of the Spring 2020 semester online and is postponing its spring commencement, the university announced in an email to students.
Auburn University President Jay Gogue sent an email to Auburn students Friday afternoon announcing the change.
“The decision to transition all instruction to remote delivery was made to uphold the safety for all and support our students as they continue their academic journey,” Gogue said in the email. “By reducing the number of individuals on campus, Auburn continues to promote as much social distancing as possible to help slow the spread of the virus.”
The university is working on a plan to provide prorated refunds for on-campus housing and dining plans.
Students can expect to be contacted by University Housing if they need to retrieve belongings from campus residence halls. Students are urged to not return to campus until they receive additional information, said Auburn.
Final decisions regarding summer classes, programs and events have not been determined yet. A decision is expected to be made soon, Auburn said.
Spring graduates will receive additional information about alternate commencement plans in the coming days, Auburn said.
“This was a very difficult decision made with careful thought and input from faculty, staff, and, most importantly, our students,” said Gogue about the postponement of commencement. “Graduation is one of the most important events in the lives of our students, and I look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at a future date.”
Despite the changes, Auburn will continue to conduct full university operations with the exceptions of remote instruction, on-campus student housing, on-campus dining, Auburn University Libraries and the Recreation and Wellness Center.
Faculty and staff who can work remotely have been asked to do so, Auburn added.
“The response of our campus community this week has been remarkable,” Gogue said. “Our students and faculty are embracing new approaches to teaching and learning while our staff is adjusting to a new form of work-life. One of the most extraordinary characteristics of the Auburn Family is our solidarity in times of crisis and need.”
The university continues to encourage those wanting more information about Auburn’s response to coronavirus to visit https://ocm.auburn.edu/news/coronavirus/ and sign up for ongoing email updates.
In an e-mail to the Auburn community, Dr. Jay Gogue has announced that we will continue online through the rest of the semester (no surprise) and that spring commencement is postponed (no surprise but sad!) Also announced prorated on-campus housing and dining refunds.— John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) March 20, 2020
Lee County Revenue office still open to public
Update: Friday, March 20, 12:11
Lee County Revenue Commissioner Online Price says all three of her offices - Smiths Station, Auburn and Lee County Courthouse - are still accepting customers; however, they are restricted to one person at a time (don't bring your kids). She said the May 6 tax sale is still on, too.
Price also said that just about any business with her office, except new car registration, can be done via mail or online. March 31 deadlines have been pushed back to April 16, she said.
Opelika cancels planning meeting
Update: Friday, March 20, 12:07 p.m.
From city of Opelika spokeswoman Leigh Krehling:
"Due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Opelika is cancelling the March 24 Planning Commission meeting. We understand that this will impact applicants, property and business owners, developers and design professionals, but it is numerically impossible for us to hold this meeting after Gov. Kay Ivey implemented a recent public health order."
State cases rise
Update: Friday, March 20, 10 a.m.
There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee or Chambers counties despite state cases rising to 81 confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Lee County still has 10 confirmed cases and Chambers County has one confirmed case.
There were 78 confirmed cases in the state as of Thursday night. No deaths have been reported, ADPH said.
Shelby County now has 10 confirmed cases. Lee and Shelby counties are tied for the second most confirmed cases by any county in the state.
Jefferson County has 36 confirmed cases. Elmore County and Madison County have five confirmed cases.
Tuscaloosa County has four confirmed cases. Montgomery County has three confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Calhoun, Limestone, Mobile, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Tax deadline
Update: Friday, March 20, 9:55 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.
Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”
The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.
Chambers County case
Update: Thursday, March 19, 6 p.m.
The first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Chambers County presented to the Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) – Lanier a few days ago, the hospital announced.
The patient was screened outside and was mask was placed on them before being brought inside through a separate entrance for treatment and a specimen collection, EACM said.
“Proper infection prevention protocols were followed throughout, and the patient was discharged home and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days,” EAMC said in a release.
State numbers
Update: Thursday, March 19, 4:15 p.m.
Lee County still has only 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Thursday afternoon.
Chambers County still has one confirmed case as well. Lee County has the second most of any county in the state.
There are now 78 confirmed cases in Alabama, up from 68 this morning, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has 34 confirmed cases. No deaths have been reported.
Shelby County has nine confirmed cases; while Elmore County and Madison County have five confirmed cases.
Tuscaloosa County has four confirmed cases. Montgomery County has three confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Limestone, Mobile, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
ADOC employee
Update: Thursday, March 19, 4 p.m.
An administrative employee with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) tested positive for COVID-19, ADOC announced Thursday afternoon.
This is the first confirmed case within the ADOC; however, there are no positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon within the inmate populate.
“The ADOC has been actively preparing for the spread of COVID-19 throughout Alabama, which allowed us to quickly put in place necessary preventive measures and protocols to best protect our staff and inmate population,” said Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Unfortunately, no one is immune to this virus. The physical state of our facilities and our crowded inmate populations are additional challenges we are working diligently to address as we navigate the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.
“The entire Department is focused on reducing the potential impact of this disease on our correctional system while maintaining critical operational, rehabilitative, health, and mental health services.”
All individuals within the department who have been in direct contact with the patient who tested positive are now in self-quarantine for a 14-day period. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will monitor the people who are self- quarantining.
ADOC says it has the ability to test inmates within the facilities; however, testing will occur after the ADPH approves a physician’s order.
“System-wide preventative measures in place include temperature screening of all staff prior to entering the facilities, increased sanitization of facilities with CDC-recommended cleaning supplies, and the suspension of visitation, general legal visits, and work-release and work-center programs,” a release from ADOC reads. “The Department is also minimizing internal transfers of inmates on a case-by-case basis.”
Lee County Schools offer food
Update: Thursday, March 19, 3:05 p.m.
Lee County Schools shared on its Instagram Thursday afternoon that more organizations are finding ways to help the food insecure.
"The Hudson Family Foundation (@HudsonFamilyFdn) has coordinated with Philadelphia Baptist Church in Smiths Station to provide Emergency Food Assistance to Lee County Families who need it," the post said. "Food will be distributed on Monday, March 23rd. Please follow this link to sign up to receive help if you need it http://bit.ly/3b9fsTp."
Statewide health order
Update: Thursday, March 19, 1:53 p.m.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued a statewide health order Thursday in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.
This includes the closure of Alabama beaches, preschools and childcare centers.
The following items will be enacted statewide through April 5:
- All gatherings of 25 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. This Order shall apply to all gatherings, events or activities that bring 25 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time.
- Any restaurant, bar, brewery or similar establishments shall not permit on-premise consumption of food or drink. Governor Ivey continues to encourage patrons to visit their local eateries for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols include maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.
- All beaches will be closed effective today at 5:00 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.
- Preschools and childcare centers will be closed effective at close of school or business today. This shall not apply to licensed childcare centers that provide services exclusively to employees with: State and Local Governments, First Responders (including EMS and Fire Services), Law Enforcement, Hospitals, Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities), End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Centers, Pharmacies and grocery stores.
- Effective immediately, all Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities) shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.
- All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.
“Despite our best efforts, the threat of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread and, unfortunately, we have not yet reached peak impact,” Ivey said in a statement. “The decision to place regulations upon Alabamians living in Jefferson County and its surrounding counties was an effort to contain the area in which the virus has been prevalent in our state.”
“In addition, we rely heavily upon our first responders and critical healthcare workers to help those who are ill, as well as essential state government employees to keep the continuity of government, and many of them struggle with dependent childcare if daycares close. As a result, I have asked the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Alabama Department of Public Health to explore emergency rulemaking to make critical exemptions to allow for daycare to be provided for these areas of crucial personnel.”
Public Service Announcements coming
Update: Thursday, March 19, 12:45 p.m.
Local radio stations are teaming up with the city of Opelika to share the latest coronavirus news and advice.
Mayor Gary Fuller said WKKR, WMXA, WZMG and WTLM have all agreed to start running Public Service Announcements (PSA) from the city. Topics to be covered include tips about how to interact with city employees, the availability of city services and facilities and how to pay utility bills, as well as tips for combating the spread of COVID-19.
Auburn Public Library
Update: Thursday, March 19, 11:38 a.m.
The Auburn Public Library has decided to stop patrons borrowing and returning physical items to help curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
The new rule will go into place Thursday, according to a city of Auburn release Thursday. morning.
“Additionally, the library will suspend any due dates through April 10 for items currently borrowed, allowing patrons to keep them for longer, especially if they are practicing social distancing or self-quarantine,” the release said.
The Auburn Public Library will still be open, however.
“In keeping with social distancing guidelines put forth by public health professionals, the library will provide empty spaces between public computers, and the library will continue to follow and expand upon existing procedures for cleaning and sanitizing the facility,” the release said.
Residents with library cards can find online resources at auburnalabama.org/library/online-resources. And any residents without a card can sign up for one at books.auburnalabama.org/POLARIS/logon.aspx.
Opelika Power to offer temporary grace period
Update: Thursday, March 19, 11:25 a.m.
Opelika Power Services (OPS) announced via press release Thursday that it will continue to bill on schedule each month and payment is due as normal.
If payment is not received by the delinquent date, a late fee will be added; however, OPS will not charge a non-payment fee nor will OPS disconnect power if not paid by the disconnect date, according to the release.
This temporary policy runs through April 14, when it will be reevaluated. Call OPS at (334) 705-5170 for more information.
Publix designates hours for senior shoppers
Update: Thursday, March 19, 11:20 a.m.
Publix announced it is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m – 8 a.m. as senior shopping hours for customers ages 65 and over. This change will begin Tuesday, March 24, and will continue until further notice.
The grocery store’s pharmacy will also be open at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday s to serve the senior population.
Winn-Dixie to hire workers displaced by coronavirus closures
Update: Thursday, March 19, 10:45 a.m.
Winn-Dixie has announced it will be looking to hire people whose working hours have been affected by mandated store and restaurant closures. Additionally, the grocery store is offering seniors and high-risk customers the chance to shop from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Monday through Friday. It is asking other customers to respect this time.
Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, will be hiring throughout the Southeast. Those interested can visit www.segrocers.com/careers.
Lee County cases rise, Chambers' first case
Update: Thursday, March 19, 9:55 a.m.
Two more cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lee County and the first case has been confirmed in Chambers County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Lee County now has 10 confirmed cases, the second most of any county in the state. The county had eight confirmed cases as of Wednesday night.
There are now 68 confirmed cases in Alabama, up from the 51 confirmed cases as of Wednesday night, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has 31 confirmed cases. No deaths have been reported.
Shelby County has eight confirmed cases; while Elmore County has five confirmed cases.
Tuscaloosa County has four confirmed cases. Montgomery County has two confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Limestone, Madison, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Gulf Shores beaches
Update: Thursday, March 19, 9:10 a.m.
Gulf Shores is officially closing its beaches, making it one of the first to do so in Alabama.
The city announced Thursday that effective 7 a.m. Friday all public beaches in Gulf Shores will close with a tentative reopen date of April 6.
The city is also requesting the Baldwin County Commission, town of Dauphin Island and city of Orange Beach join us in asking Gov. Kay Ivey to close all Alabama beaches for the same time frame.
Walmart changes hours
Update: Thursday, March 19, 7:40 a.m.
Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets are changing their hours and adding a special shopping hour for shoppers who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Stores will begin operating from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours, Walmart said.
Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday from March 24 through April 28 for customers aged 60 and older.
The event will start one hour before the store opens, said Walmart.
Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers Offers Curbside
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 8:45 p.m.
Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers shared on its Facebook Wednesday that it will only be offering curbside pickup from now on.
The instructions say to first call the store (334-246-3003) and pay for the order, then pull up to the curb.
Orders can still be placed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the booksellers said. The stores coffee selections will also be available.
“We’re also trying to get creative,” the post said. “There’s nothing we love so much as a challenge, and we believe books are part of how we can all make it through social distancing without become distant in our hearts and minds.”
Southern Union says 2 students have been infected
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 7:00 p.m.
Two Southern Union State Community College students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently quarantined and receiving medical treatment in accordance with public health protocol, the college revealed in a Wednesday press release.
"Out of an abundance of caution and in our efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus, we will be notifying the instructor and all students in the students’ classes. To the extent possible these individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days," according to Southern Union spokeswoman Shondae Brown.
The press release goes on to promise that Southern Union officials will take "...additional steps to attempt to ensure the cleanliness or all of our facilities. While we hope and pray this will be the only positive tests for COVID-19 within our College community, in the event there are others of which we become aware, we will use our best efforts to notify those we are able to determine have had contact with that individual so they may take."
No more EAMC visitors
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 6:30 p.m
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) announced Wednesday that beginning Thursday morning it is beginning a ‘no visitors’ policy.
There are exceptions to the policy. The exceptions are as follows:
- Two primary caregivers for pediatrics
- One primary support person for laboring women
- One visitor in the emergency department lobby for the emergency department
- End-of-life circumstance.
If the attending physician or nurse manager determines that a support person is needed, the family will be contacted to make such arrangements, EAMC said.
“This temporary change is not a step we wanted to make,” said Laura Grill, President and CEO. “However, with Lee County now having the second most COVID-19 cases in Alabama, we feel that it is extremely important to use this tactic to help flatten the curve of cases.”
SkyBar closes
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 5 p.m.
SkyBar, which fell under community backlash after a video surfaced of its workers taking temperatures of its patrons at the entrance Tuesday night, announced it would be suspending its operations Wednesday.
“Never in our wildest imagination did we think this pandemic could reach and affect almost every person worldwide, but, unfortunately, it has,” SkyBar said in a statement. “We encourage everyone to listen and follow the warnings and advice of our government agencies and local officials.”
Lee County cases
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 4:15 p.m.
An eighth case of coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lee County, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
There are now 51 confirmed cases in Alabama.
Lee County had seven confirmed cases Wednesday morning and three confirmed cases Tuesday evening.
Jefferson County has 25 confirmed cases.
No deaths have been reported. There were 39 confirmed virus cases as of Tuesday night in Alabama.
Shelby County and Elmore County have four confirmed cases each. Tuscaloosa County has three confirmed cases. Montgomery County each have two confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Calhoun, Limestone, Madison and Str. Clair counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Dream Center to hand out meal boxes Friday
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 2:45 p.m.
"In partnership with the Auburn Dream Center and with the generous support of our community, Auburn City Schools is assisting with the provision of family meal boxes to those in need," ACS Superintendent Cristen Herring, has announced.
Arrangements have been made using an online reservation system. Many ACS families received correspondence Monday from Dr. Ashley Powell, Director of Child Nutrition. Respondents have scheduled a pickup time on Friday, March 20. Families will receive a combination of ready-to-eat items and products that may be prepared at home.
Opelika emergency order in effect Thursday
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 1:35 p.m.
Opelika city officials expect to have a State of Emergency order in place Thursday morning, giving Mayor Gary Fuller wide discretion in running the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Opelika City Council approved the move Tuesday night, doing a first reading and suspending the rules to move the measure to second reading, according to Clerk/Treasurer Russell Jones. The law goes into effect Thursday when it's published - see Thursday's Classifieds section of the Opelika-Auburn News.
Frank Brown Recreation and Boykin close basketball courts
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 1:30 p.m.
Frank Brown Recreation Center and Boykin Community Center are closing their basketball courts until at least March 28, according to the city of Auburn.
"The courts are being closed to ensure social distancing to help minimize the exposure to and transmission of COVID-19," the city announced in its release.
Alabama Power phone scam
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 1:20 p.m.
Alabama Power released a statement Wednesday warning customers of a phone call scam in which someone claiming to be a representative of the company requests immediate payment on accounts.
The company warned that in some instances the scammers have altered a customer’s called ID, which falsely reads “Alabama Power Company.”
“The No. 1 tip we tell customers is if anyone calls you directly and claims to be with Alabama Power, hang up and call our Customer Service line at 800-245-2244,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power customer services center director. “This small step can save a customer from making a false payment. We are happy to talk the situation through with them so they are confident in their account status and our process.”
Additionally, Alabama Power stressed to customers that:
- it will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.
- it will never call you and ask you over the phone for bank information or a credit card number.
- any employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will gladly show.
- they should not provide credit card information, bill information, account number or any personal banking information to someone claiming they represent a public agency or government office offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or other utility bill. If someone makes this claim, call Alabama or your local police department to report it.
For further questions, contact Alabama Power's customer service at 800-245-2244 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. The company’s automated voice system at 800-245-2244 is available to check account balances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Bars closing
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 12:50 p.m.
Jon Hyink, owner of Auburn bars 17-16 and Southeastern, is suspending operations at both places due to the coronavirus.
"The health, safety, and welfare of not only our staff but our customers is paramount to us," Hyink's statement reads. "We have made the decision to suspend operations of our businesses effective immediately to shift our focus to fighting this evolving crisis."
Lee County EMA Updates App
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 12:35 p.m.
Lee County Emergency Management Agency has updated its app to include up to date coronavirus COVID-19 information.
To find the app search Lee County Emergency Management Agency, the agency said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
The app includes a COVID-19 feature with several tabs, including COVID-19 articles, COVID-19 Local News, What you should know, CDC Travel Notices and more.
Additionally, the app includes a notification system, the Facebook post shared.
Opelika Main Street postpones event
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.
Opelika Main Street shared on its twitter Wednesday morning that the Opelika Songwriters Festival has been postponed.
The festival will now be held Sept. 18-20. The tweet also said that Opelika Main Street will provide more updates in the future.
Primary election runoff moved
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 10:24 a.m.
The primary runoff election is being postponed until July in Alabama due to the coronavirus.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that the election will be moved to July 14, 2020.
The election was originally scheduled to be held March 31.
Lee County cases
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 10:07 a.m.
The confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 doubled overnight in Lee County. There are now seven confirmed cases in the county, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Wednesday morning.
There were three confirmed cases as of Tuesday night in Lee County. There are 46 confirmed cases in the state, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has 23 confirmed cases.
No deaths have been reported. There were 39 confirmed virus cases as of Tuesday night in Alabama.
Shelby County has four confirmed cases. Tuscaloosa County has three confirmed cases. Elmore and Montgomery counties each have two confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Calhoun, Limestone, Madison and Str. Clair counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Performances canceled
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 9:25 a.m.
The Choir of Men performance at East Alabama Arts has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The performance was scheduled for April 2.
In response to the national health crises, the performance by the Choir of Man, will not occur as originally scheduled for April 2. We are all disappointed of course, but the paramount consideration is the safety of our subscribers and community. #Opelika #livemusic pic.twitter.com/c0QDcqg33L— East Alabama Arts (@eastalabamaarts) March 18, 2020
Auburn state of emergency
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 9:15 p.m.
The Auburn City Council declared a state of emergency Tuesday night in response to increasing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re in an unprecedented time in our community,” said Mayor Ron Anders.
The state of emergency, approved during a regularly scheduled council meeting, will give the city the more flexibility in handling during the spread of the coronavirus, Anders said.
Decisions such as potentially putting a public safety curfew in place or canceling city meetings will be easier, said City Manager Jim Buston.
“I want to let our citizens know … your staff and your city is meeting every day, as many times as it takes to try to make sure that we’re doing all that we need to do to provide, to make your life safe and to be doing the kinds of things that puts Auburn in the best position to be successful and to get through this situation,” Anders said.
It allows the city to waive certain rules guidelines involving performance of public work, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employing temporary workers or hiring volunteers. There is also the option of foregoing rules for equipment rentals, supplying necessary materials or facilities, imposing a public safety curfew or to close any public buildings under control of the city.
Buston and Anders will more discretion to act without the usual limits on their jobs during the emergency as well. The measure was proposed during the committee of the whole before the regular business meeting, and council members were each given time to read the resolution before it was voted on.
Target hours
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 6:50 p.m.
Target has announced it will be closing at 9 p.m. each day and that it will be reserving an hour of shopping each Wednesday for those most susceptible to COVID-19.
Target said that at all locations the first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be reserved for vulnerable guests including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
The local Target is located in Tiger Town in Opelika.
The chain says that closing at 9 p.m. will give staffers more time to replenish shelves and deeply clean stores.
It also claims to be fast-tracking the flow of high-demand products like food, medicine and other essentials while maintaining sale limitations on in-demand items.
Restaurants closing dining rooms
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 6:10 p.m.
Several Lee County restaurants joined together to close their dining rooms and instead will offer to-go orders only due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Acre, Bow & Arrow, The Hound, Amsterdam Cafe, Zazu Gastropub and Lucy's announced on social media Wednesday that they will be closing their dining rooms until further notice.
"That sentence is something that I never thought I'd have to write or say," David Bancroft, owner of Acre and Bow & Arrow, wrote in an Instagram post. "My 'what if’s' are now 'even if's."
"We as a collection of chefs and restauranteurs in the Lee County community have agreed to temporarily suspend on premise dining in our restaurants to protect our team members and local families," Lucy's wrote on Instagram.
Acre is working on an online ordering platform but will take orders over the phone for curbside pickup beginning Wednesday. Acre will have a new streamlined menu of its favorites available.
It is also working on a delivery option, Bancroft wrote.
Bow & Arrow is available to order online through its website or its app and can be picked up in the drive-thru.
The Hound is offering mobile ordering and curbside pickup. The restaurant is looking into starting delivery options soon.
Amsterdam Café is offering curbside pickup beginning Tuesday night. Customers can order and pay online or call in.
Zazu will not be offering curbside takeout as of Tuesday, however, the restaurant plans to announce changes on its Instagram.
Lucy's will offer online or call ahead ordering for curbside pick-up or takeaway.
"We also just found out that Alabama has relaxed some ABC liquor laws and we can sell cocktails to go in sealed containers," Lucy's wrote.
Lucy's also is offering bottles of wine at reduced prices to-go.
Auburn University pay
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 6:20 p.m.
Auburn University Human Resources sent an email to its employees Tuesday afternoon sharing that all employees would be paid, even if they cannot come into work.
Last week Auburn University said that it would be moving to remote education and all employees that could, should work remotely.
“At this time, the University continues to conduct full university operations,” the email said. “Supervisors are encouraged to be as flexible as possible to help minimize the spread of illness.”
The email said that Jay Gogue, President of Auburn University, said all employees would be paid, however, even if they cannot preform their duties remotely or come into work.
Administrative/Professional and Faculty (Exempt) Employees that work full time were guaranteed pay for 40 hours. Part-time employees will be paid based on FTE, the email said.
University Staff (non-exempt) were guaranteed 40 hours and any overtime.
Part time staffers would be guaranteed pay as well, using an average of the hours the staff member worked form Jan. 5 to Feb. 29.
Temporary Employment Services and student employees would also be paid using an average of their worked hours from Jan. 5 to Feb. 29.
All staff employees that use the Kronos system should continue to do so, the email said, so that hours will be properly tracked.
“We will evaluate employment options beyond spring term based on information at this time,” the email said.
ALEA
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 6:25 p.m.
State suspends driver’s license testing, encourages online renewals
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has suspended road testing for driver’s licenses, opened curb-side check-in at locations, and is encouraging online or by-phone renewals of driver’s licenses after changes made to state-wide operations in response to the spread of COVID-19.
ALEA in its release announcing the changes also reminds those with expiring Alabama driver’s licenses that the state affords them a 60-day grace period after expiration and says that drivers can wait to renew.
The ALEA discourages anyone with weakened or compromised immune systems from visiting any driver’s license renewal location, and says that online services are available for anyone needing to renew a driver’s license or STAR ID or non-driver ID. For those needing to make the trip, curb-side check-in and screening has begun and ALEA asks those going to follow instructions posted outside each location and wait in their vehicles to reduce possible exposures.
The ALEA can be found on the web at alea.gov. The Opelika location’s phone number is 334-737-1665.
Macon County to start testing
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 4:38 p.m.
Macon County heath officials announced Tuesday that they are expecting the first shipment of COVID-19 test supplies within the next 3 days.
Details on testing will be revealed at a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Tuskegee Medical Surgical Center, 301 Wright St. in Tuskegee.
Public inquiries concerning COVID-19 should be directed to the Alabama Department of Public Health at 888-264-2256.
Archdiocese of Mobile cancels mass
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 4:37 p.m.
The Archdiocese of Mobile is ordering all public masses in the archdiocese to be canceled through and including Palm Sunday, April 5. according to St. Michael Parish in Auburn.
The order include the following points:
- All public Masses are hereby cancelled through and including Palm Sunday, but may be extended depending on future developments.
- Funerals with or without Mass, will not be celebrated in churches or any other location. Only graveside services are permitted.
- Weddings, only without Mass, may be conducted in a church building solely with a cleric, bride, groom, two witnesses and parents of the bride and groom present. No one else may be present.
- Baptisms may be celebrated but with only parents, godparents and one cleric.
- Anointing of the Sick is to continue. This sacrament is administered by the priest. Parishioners should reach out to Fr. Farmer at mfarmer@mobarch.org.
- Clergy may continue to bring communion to the sick. Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion may no longer do so except in cases where it is done by a member of the immediate family and with permission granted by the Pastor.
- Confessions will continue but with only a screen between the priest and the penitent or with a minimum of six feet of space between the priest and the penitent.
St. Michael’s added that it also will not host any public gatherings including religious education, RCI, bible studies, etc.
“Some of our ministries will continue to provide food, from food pantries or kitchens, only on a take-out basis,” a statement from St. Michael’s reads.
St. Michael’s church and Frassati chapel will remain open most days for people to come and pray; however, they must maintain social distancing.
Confessions will continue to be heard Monday – Friday from 5 – 6 p.m. Confession also will be available Saturday from 8 – 9 a.m.
St. Michael’s says its looking to see if it can possibly televise its private Mass on a daily basis.
Updates and changes will be posted on the church’s website, www.stmichaelsauburn.com
Kroger Updates Hours
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 4:20 p.m.:
Kroger has decided to change its hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. though it has stressed this is not due to problems with supply chain.
A press release sent Tuesday afternoon shared that the hours will take effect starting today.
"As of Monday, we were hoping to maintain current store hours. However, this temporary adjustment is necessary to allow our store teams time to train new associates, while focusing on additional cleaning as well as stocking our fresh, affordable food and essentials,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
The decision was made by Kroger’s Atlanta Division according to the release, so affected branches will include stores in Georgia, East Alabama and South Carolina, the release added.
Hiring is underway, however, the release said.
"Kroger stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina continue to escalate hiring and those in industries hardest hit by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for open positions at jobs.kroger.com," the release said.
Opelika update
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 3:50 p.m.:
Opelika Power Services will close its lobby and take payments only at its drive-thru window, the city of Opelika announced Tuesday.
All other buildings and departments will continue to provide services as normal until further notice. The city also is sanitizing doors, countertops and public facilities, the city added.
“We are not taking the COVID-19 situation lightly,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We are working to limit employee exposure by decreasing in-person meetings when possible. We would also like to ask that if you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, that you please do not enter city buildings.”
The city is allowing several employees with immune compromising issues to start working from home.
Other city departments and events that have been closed/cancelled include:
- Opelika Parks and Recreation games, classes, activities and programs until re-evaluation on March 27, 2020. This includes all practices, games, group fitness classes and swim lessons. The Opelika Sportsplex will remain open, but the SportsPlex basketball gym and pool, Denson Drive Recreation Center and Covington Recreation Center will be closed until re-evaluation on March 27, 2020. The Covington preschool will remain open until further notice.
- Opelika Sportsplex employees have developed several virtual group fitness videos that are posted on the Sportsplex Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. We encourage you to continue your workout routine at home.
- Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will maintain regular hours and is open for materials checkout and computer use. Cooper Library has cancelled all events and activities, including scheduled offsite programming, for the next two weeks. As always, our digital resources are available to use anytime at www.cooperlibrary.com.
- All community census events have been postponed until further notice. However, we ask that you still fill out your census online, by phone or via paper when it comes in your mailbox.
Lee County cases
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 3:35 p.m.:
Two more coronavirus COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lee County, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There are now three cases in Lee County and 39 in Alabama, according to ADPH.
There are 21 confirmed cases in Jefferson County.
No deaths have been reported. There were 29 virus cases as of Monday night.
Shelby County has four confirmed cases. Tuscaloosa County has three confirmed cases. Elmore and Montgomery counties each have two confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Madison, St. Clair, and Limestone counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
SEC cancels rest of 2019-20 athletic year
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 2:05 p.m.:
The Southeastern Conference has officially called off the rest of the 2019-2020 athletic year, ending the season for Auburn’s teams playing spring sports.
The move was inevitable. The NCAA had already called off all national championship events and the Big 12 and Pac 12 had already made a similar announcement last weekend.
Previously, the SEC had only announced postponements amid growing concerns over COVID-19.
“The SEC has announced all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year,” the SEC posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Auburn baseball and softball are among the teams that have had their seasons cancelled, along with Auburn football’s spring practices and annual spring game.
New restrictions for Jefferson, surrounding counties
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 12:10 p.m.
State of Alabama has ordered the closure of day care and senior centers in Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Blount, St. Clair and Shelby counties and told restaurants in those counties to end on-site dining for the next week, according to AP.
Virus cases rise
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 10 a.m.:
There now are 36 confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Alabama, Scott Harris, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) State Health Officer, said during a Tuesday morning news conference.
There are 20 confirmed cases in Jefferson County.
No deaths have been reported. There were 29 virus cases as of Monday night.
Shelby County has four confirmed cases. Tuscaloosa County has three confirmed cases. Elmore and Montgomery counties each have two confirmed virus cases, according to the health department.
Lee, Baldwin, Madison, St. Clair, and Limestone counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
ABC stores closing
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 9:34 a.m.:
ABC Stores is closing 78 of its stores in Alabama, including its two Opelika locations and its store in LaFayette. The Opelika stores are located at 1945 Opelika Rd. and 3051 Frederick Rd., while the LaFayette location is at 15173 US Highway 431.
“After further consultation today with Governor Ivey's staff, ABC Board executive staff, health experts and others, we have decided to implement some operational changes that will provide better safety measures for our store and warehouse employees, patrons, licensees and the general public,” Dean Argo, ABC Board manager of government relations & communications, said in a statement.
The stores that are scheduled to close will be closing at the end of the business day Tuesday. The personnel at those stores will temporarily be re-assigned to other open ABC stores in their area, Argo added.
“We believe that closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said Argo.
All ABC stores that remain open will be open from Noon until 7 p.m., except for wholesale-only stores, whose hours will remain the same.
Other operational changes specifically for patron and employee safety:
- Beginning Wednesday, all stores will operate as "over the counter" stores in order to keep as much distance between patrons and store personnel as possible. In an effort to reduce exposure we are limiting the number of customers allowed in the store to a maximum of 5 at any given time.
- Customers will not be allowed to pull their own product. Store personnel will ask customers for their order, retrieve the product(s), and bring the item(s) to the counter for check out.
- Customers are asked to pay for their purchase with a credit card, if possible. If cash must be used, customers should place the requested amount on the counter and store personnel will return their change in the same manner.
- Employees will be required to wear gloves. Masks are optional, at this time.
You can visit ABC Board website, www.alabcboard.gov, for store location and operational updates.
Opelika schools to offer free meals for kids
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 9:00 a.m.:
Opelika High School and Carver Primary School will be serving meals Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23, school spokeswoman Becky Brown announced.
The meals will be provided for free to anyone 18 years old or younger regardless of which school they attend. No paperwork is required. Children must be present in order to receive the meal.
The schools will be set up for pick-up service only, as no meals will be consumed on site.
McDonald's
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 6:42 a.m.:
McDonald's is closing its seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, at its company-owned restaurants in the United States in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
The restaurants will be focusing on serving customers through the drive-thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery, the company said.
"This decision allows for customers without access to a Drive-Thru and those unable to use McDelivery to continue to have access to McDonald's," McDonald's said in a news release.
All PlayPlaces at McDonald's location in the United States also are closed.
"If customers have questions about the status of their local McDonald’s, they are encouraged to contact their local restaurant," the release reads. "We believe this temporary change is the right decision for our consumers, our communities, and our business and will continue to evaluate our operations as the situation evolves."
Drive-thru testing
Update: Monday, March 16, 6:22 p.m.:
East Alabama Medical Center opened a drive-thru testing center Monday to test patients for coronavirus COVID-19.
The testing facility is by appointment only and is located at the former location of Health Plus Fitness Center.
The hospital asks that anyone showing symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, to call 528-SICK.
More information about the testing center can be found in Tuesday's edition of the Opelika-Auburn News.
Auburn Municipal Court Suspended
Update: Monday, March 16, 4:55 p.m.:
Auburn Municipal Court Proceedings have been suspended until April 16, following an order from the Alabama Supreme Court.
"The order was issued in response to recommendations of the CDC and other government entities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said an city of Auburn release sent Monday afternoon. "The order applies to all in-court proceedings with the exception of bond hearings, police emergencies and anything deemed an emergency by the Auburn Municipal Court judge."
Auburn also asked citizens to conduct business online, such as paying parking tickets or traffic citations.
"Updated court notices will be resent via mail to individuals' last know addresses," the release added. "A list of rescheduled court dates is available at auburnalabama.org/court."
Virus cases rise
Update: Monday, March 16, 4:36 p.m.:
There now are 29 confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
A Montgomery County resident tested positive for the virus. This is the second case in Montgomery County.
There were 22 virus cases as of Monday morning.
Jefferson County has the most cases with 17 confirmed coronavirus cases. Tuscaloosa County and Shelby County have three confirmed cases each, according to the health department.
Lee, Baldwin, Elmore, and Limestone counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Auburn University asks students to stay off campus
Update: Monday, March 16, 4:30 p.m.:
Auburn University Student Affairs sent an email to students Monday afternoon asking that they not come to campus.
"We ask that no students come to campus during this time, including congregating on Samford Lawn and other green spaces on campus," said Bobby Woodard.
The email also asked students to practice social distancing of at least six feet and wash hands regularly.
Lee County Commission Calls Special Meeting
Update: Monday, March 16, 4:25 p.m.:
Lee County Commission has called for a special session Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss the coronavirus COVID-19.
"The purpose of the emergency meeting is to discuss the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic’s effect on Lee County operations and suggested temporary policy changes related to our employees," said Judge Bill English in a letter calling for the session. "The agenda for the emergency meeting of the Commission will consist solely of determining whether to make any temporary policy changes to Lee County policies and procedures."
Acre Offering Curbside
Update: Monday, March 16, 3:55 p.m.:
Another local business, Acre, has announced it will offer curb-side pickup.
Acre shared the news on its Instagram Monday afternoon that lunch and dinner will be available to-go.
Lunch is available for curb-side pick up from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
"Please call (334) 246-3763 and press '1' to speak with a host and place your order," the post added. "We will provide you with an estimate pickup time and instructions on where to park. Thank you for supporting our team during this time."
Local Businesses Affected
Update: Monday, March 16, 3:22 p.m.:
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is closing its dining room, the company announced Monday.
All ordered items will be packed as carryout. The restaurant is still open for online ordering and delivery, said the company.
Update: Monday, March 16, 2:55 p.m.:
The Bean announced on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that it has decided to close for the week.
“The safety and well being of our employees and customers is the utmost importance to us, and we do not feel that providing a space that goes against the protocol of social distancing is truly loving our neighbors well and could potentially put others at risk,” the post read. “Waiting for testing to increase and for more cases to pop up to make this call will only make the community fall behind. So we are trying to get ahead of COVID-19 and take care of our community and customers.”
The Bean said it would reevaluate the situation in a week to determine if it should stay closed or re-open.
“Thank you for understanding,” the post said. “Thank you for supporting us this past year as we’ve walked through big changes before. Our response is not out of fear, but out of faith and hope that this will have a ripple effect of loving our neighbors well by practicing social distancing. Stay at home and make a difference.”
Another Auburn restaurant, Fratelli's Ristorante Italiano, has decided to operate by curbside pickup only.
The business announced on its Facebook Monday morning that all orders would be to-go and brought to the customer's car.
Additionally, the business is extending the military discount to medical personnel and first responders to 50% off orders.
"We love you all," the post said. "We love you all so much that is better we don’t see each other for a while. We are operating in the safest and responsible way we can."
Auburn University Parking
Update: Monday, March 16, 2:40 p.m.:
Auburn University Transportation Services shared on its Facebook Monday afternoon that there will be lots available for parking.
"'C & PC lots are available for utilization until regular campus activities resume," the post read. "Please note that faculty & staff may still be accessing campus therefore A & B zones are unavailable at this time."
Opelika Municipal Court
Update: Monday, March 16, 1:50 p.m.
The Opelika Municipal Court issued an emergency order outlining court procedures, the city of Opelika announced Monday afternoon.
The order remains in effect until April 16 or until the Supreme Court of Alabama issues further orders related to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Normal operations of the municipal court will continue, except in-person hearings, the city said.
The court will reschedule all non-jail hearings previously scheduled between March 16 and April 16.
Only inmates who have not made bond will appear in court on their regularly scheduled date, but will keep the number of people in court at a minimum during this order, the city said.
“There will be a court employee available on regularly scheduled dates issuing continuance letters and to have defendants and subpoenaed witnesses sign an acknowledgement to return to court at a future dates.”
The full order can be seen below.
Due to concerns with COVID-19, Opelika Municipal Court has issued an emergency order outlining court procedures. Please see the attached order from Presiding Judge Ben Hand and Judge Wes McCollum. https://t.co/4WGRo0SZcD pic.twitter.com/bYFbbNf3Ey— City of Opelika, Ala (@opelikacity) March 16, 2020
Confirmed virus cases rise
Update: Monday, March 16, 1:36 p.m.:
There now are 28 confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There were 22 virus cases as of Monday morning.
Jefferson County has the most cases with 17 confirmed coronavirus cases. Tuscaloosa County and Shelby County have three confirmed cases each, according to the health department.
Lee, Baldwin, Elmore, Limestone and Montgomery counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Auburn Parks and Rec cancels events, closes centers
Update: Monday, March 16, 11:18 a.m.:
Auburn Parks and Recreation and Auburn Police Library program and events are canceled through at least Saturday, March 28, in response to the coronavirus COVID-19.
All indoor recreation facilities in Auburn are closed, and all recreation programs and reservations have been canceled.
The following facilities are included in the closure:
- Boykin Community Center
- Dean Road Recreation Center
- Frank Brown Recreation Center
- Dean Road Recreation Center
- Harris Center
- Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center
The fitness centers at Frank Brown and Boykin have closed as well as the gyms at Frank Brown, Boykin and Dean Road and the auditorium at Boykin.
The ceramics studio at Dean Road is also closed. All spring sports are delayed through March 28.
All Auburn Public Library programs and events have also been canceled through March 28. This includes all storytimes, Gamer’s Society, Show and Tell Book Club and the author visit with Patti Callahan Henry, the city said.
Library patrons are encouraged to utilize the library’s online resources.
First Lee County virus case
Update: Monday, March 16, 10:12 a.m.:
An employee at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) is the first confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 case in Lee County, the hospital announced.
“While EAMC has done everything possible to help prevent the spread of the virus in our region, we also believed that it was a matter of time as the virus made its way across America,” EAMC said in a statement.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Sunday night the first confirmed case of the virus in Lee County. Alabama has 22 confirmed virus cases, with Jefferson County having the most confirmed cases with 12.
The Lee County patient’s symptoms are mild, and the employee had not traveled outside of Lee County prior to the symptoms “making this what is considered ‘community transmission’ of the virus,” EAMC said.
The employee made a doctor’s appointment once they began showing symptoms. A COVID-19 specimen was collected during the appointment and was submitted for testing, EAMC said.
The employee is quarantined at home, the hospital added.
EAMC has cancelled most elective procedures in response to the confirmed virus case. The hospital is also taking all extra precautions in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, the statement said.
“In addition, we have implemented a plan to perform deep cleaning in all patient care areas,” EAMC said. “Employees are actively practicing meticulous infection control and the use of personal protective equipment.”
The hospital is closely monitoring all patients, visitors and employees and is taking every precaution to minimize the spread of the virus.
EAMC reminds the community to wash hands and do not go to work, school or public areas if showing any signs of illness or not feeling well.
The hospital asks that anyone showing symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, to call 334-528-SICK.
Opelika City Schools
Update: Monday, March 16, 9:51 a.m.:
Opelika City Schools is planning on providing breakfast and lunch to students in the weeks following the school system’s spring break, Becky Brown, public relations coordinator for Opelika City Schools, told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Administrators are coordinating locations and times for students to receive their meals.
A formal announcement will be made once all details are set.
Meals will not be served this week, due to spring break; though they should begin the week of March 23, Brown added.
Chick-fil-A & Starbucks
Update: Monday, March 16, 9:50 a.m.:
Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing its dining room seating while Starbucks is temporarily changing to a ‘to go’ model in response to the coronavirus, COVID-19.
“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact,” the restaurant said in a statement.
“Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”
Starbucks transitioned to a 'to go' model Sunday in all company-owned stores in the United States and Canada for at least two weeks.
“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.
Here’s what customers can expect, Starbucks said in a release:
- We are pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas
- Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery
- We will have a modified condiment bar in all stores
- You may see modified “order ahead” handoff areas on a store-by-store basis
- Temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses
- Temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID – 19 cases
ADPH guidelines
Update: Monday, March 16, 9:20 a.m.:
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) released new recommendations regarding public gatherings in response to the coronavirus COVID-19.
ADPH is making the following recommendations concerning public gathers, food establishment and other retail venues and businesses:
- No mass gatherings of 50 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between participants (with exceptions noted below). This may include festivals, parades, assemblies, or sporting events.
- Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family) of 10 or more persons, and should avoid travel by air, train or bus.
- For retail business, including restaurants, limit patronage at any one time to 50 percent of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a six-foot distance between tables.
- Public buildings should consider whether visitation may be limited. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons.
- All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or cancelled.
- Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals and family events should exercise prudence and maintain consistent six-foot distance between participants if possible.
ADPH added that workplaces should attempt to adhere to the recommendations whenever possible, “it is understood that exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies, and health care facilities including clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Consider using means for electronic or video meetings in workplaces if possible,” a release from ADPH reads.
Update: Monday, March 16, 8:25 a.m.:
The Alabama Department of Public Health will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the coronavirus COVID-19.
Boys and Girls Club closes
Update: Sunday, March 15, 8:43 p.m.:
The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County announced that it will be closed until March 20, if not later.
“It’s important that you know the safety and protection of your children is the number one priority of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County,” said the post on the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County Facebook page. “We are doing everything possible to keep our Club members, staff and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus.”
Staff of the club will be disinfecting the the clubhouses during the closure, the post added.
“In the meantime, we are advising all our Club staff, families and youth to continue to take preventative measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the post said. “Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our administrative office at 334-502-1311. We will continue to update you with any new information.”
Lee County case confirmed
Update: Sunday, March 15, 7:15 p.m.:
Lee County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Sunday evening.
No other details were immediately available Sunday night, including the location or how the virus was brought into the county.
There are 22 confirmed virus cases in Alabama as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
Jefferson County has the most cases with 12 confirmed. Tuscaloosa County has three confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Elmore, Limestone and Montgomery counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Update: Sunday, March 15, 7:10 p.m.:
Auburn University Campus Safety and Security sent the following email at 7:14 Sunday night to its employees:
"As you all are aware, university leadership is in constant communication with state and federal officials as we continue to monitor developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Auburn remains committed to doing our part in ensuring the safety and health of the university community and takes seriously our responsibility to the broader local, state and national community.
"Based on the latest COVID-19 developments and best practices recommended by state and federal authorities, Auburn will transition to an alternate operations model starting Monday, March 16, to be fully implemented by close of business Monday. All Auburn employees who can perform their job responsibilities from a remote location should begin doing so as soon as possible but no later than close of business Monday, March 16.
"Determinations regarding assigned work locations for employees (remote or job site) will be made by supervisors based on the employee’s assigned job responsibilities and the need to maintain full university operations. Supervisors should communicate as soon as possible with employees in their units regarding implementation of this directive.
"This alternate operations model is currently intended to be in place until April 10. As we all know, however, new information is becoming available daily. The university will communicate any necessary modifications to this operations model as circumstances change. Please monitor the university’s COVID-19 site for regular updates."
Update: Sunday, March 15: 5:15 p.m.:
Alabama state employees can begin working from home, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Sunday night.
Effective on Monday, March 16, I will be authorizing agency directors to implement telework, flexible work schedules and practice social distancing for the next three weeks. #alpolitics #COVID19— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 15, 2020
“Effective on Monday, March 16, I will be authorizing agency directors to implement telework, flexible work schedules and practice social distancing for the next three weeks,” Ivey said in a statement.
“Departments providing public safety, direct care, and other essential services must plan and schedule their activities accordingly, with the directors of depts determining the staffing to ensure the continued operation of essential and emergency services.
“For more information, please contact your immediate supervisor or department head. While out of the office, please continue the practice of sound hygiene and social distancing.”
Employees should plan to return to their regular work schedules on Monday, April 6, Ivey said.
Update: Sunday, March 15, 3:42 p.m.:
There now are 13 positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Sunday afternoon.
There were 12 virus cases as of Saturday night.
Jefferson County has the most cases with seven confirmed coronavirus cases. Tuscaloosa County has two confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Elmore, Limestone and Montgomery counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Update: Saturday, March 14, 10:42 p.m.:
Walmart and Publix are changing their business hours in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. beginning Sunday until further notice, the company announced Saturday.
“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” a release from Walmart reads. “Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.”
Publix also announced Saturday that all grocery store location will close at 8 p.m. until further notice. The change begins Saturday.
The change is “to better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on shelves,” a release from Publix reads.
Updated: Saturday, March 14, 10:32 p.m.:
There now are 12 positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Alabama, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Saturday night.
There were six virus cases as of Friday night.
Jefferson County has the most cases with five confirmed coronavirus cases. Tuscaloosa County has two confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Baldwin, Elmore, Limestone and Montgomery counties each have one confirmed case.
There also is one confirmed case from out of state, according to the health department.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
Updated: Saturday, March 14, 4:34 p.m.
The Supreme Court of Alabama is suspending all in-person court appearances across the state, effective Monday.
Julia Jordan Weller, the Clerk of the Supreme Court of Alabama, issued a statement on behalf of the justices late Friday.
The order, made possible by Gov. Kay Ivey’s declaration of a state of emergency Friday, applies to circuit courts, district courts (including small claims), juvenile courts, municipal courts , probate courts and appellate courts, according to the statement. It runs through April 16, 2020.
The statement also lists exceptions, including bond hearings, emergency order hearings, plea agreements and civil and criminal trials already in progress. Those in-person hearings that are allowed will only include attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers and other necessary persons, as determined by the trial judge.
In addition, “… this order expressly does not prohibit court proceedings by telephone, video , teleconferencing, or other means that do not involve in- person contact . This order does not affect courts' consideration of matters that can be resolved without in- person proceedings,” according to the statement.
The order may be read in full at https://www.alabar.org/assets/2020/03/COV-19-order-FINAL.pdf.
Updated: Saturday, March 14, 3 p.m.
Alabama nursing homes are restricting who can visit residents in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Nursing Home Association (ANHA) announced Saturday.
The move is in response to guidance published Friday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to restrict visitation of residents.
The CMS guidance says nursing homes “should restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific room only,” a release from the ANHA reads. “In addition, CMS directs nursing homes to cancel communal dining and group activities and actively screen residents and staff for respiratory symptoms.”
ANHA President & CEO Brandon Farmer issued the following statement:
“With a national state of emergency declared by the President, the Alabama Nursing Home Association is urging all nursing homes in the state to follow the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) new guidance to restrict visitation of residents.”
ANHA says state nursing home have been practicing protective protocols similar to the new CMS guidance for several days.
“These actions are imperative because nursing homes serve people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” the release reads. “Protecting the health and well-being of those in our care at all times and the protection of the general public during this health-related emergency are our priority. We know this is a difficult time for our residents and their family members. Please know that nursing home staff are committed to helping families and residents communicate during this time."
Updated: Friday, March 13, 9:34 p.m.:
There are six confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The confirmed cases are from the following counties: Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. Another confirmed case is from out of town.
For the latest figures from the health department visit: http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html
UPDATED: Friday, March 13, 9:25 p.m.:
Auburn University Transportation shared on Facebook that students whose cars are parking on campus will not need to move them during the remote instruction.
UPDATED: Friday, March 13, 9:05 p.m.:
Auburn City Schools released a statement after Gov. Kay Ivey's announcement:
"Auburn City Schools will be CLOSED until Monday, April 6. In accordance with the Governor’s State of Emergency, ACS will be closed for three weeks"
UPDATED: Friday, March 13, 7:10 p.m.:
East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) shared in a tweet Friday afternoon that they have coronavirus COVID-19 test kits available at the hospital which, after testing, will be sent to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“At this time, EAMC has COVID-19 collection kits available that are reserved for patients who meet certain criteria,” the tweet read. “We cannot currently test. If a kit we collect is approved by ADPH, the specimen can be sent to ADPH or an independent lab for testing.”
UPDATED: Friday, March 13, 6:56 p.m.:
The Lewis J. Cooper Memorial Library in Opelika will remain open with normal hours, for now.
However, all events, activities and offsite programming has been canceled for two weeks, according to a Friday afternoon press release from the city of Opelika.
UPDATED: Friday, March 13, 6:45 p.m.:
Following the lead of Alabama governor Kay Ivey, the AHSAA has announced that all athletic events are hereby suspended. The last date for any activity – which includes but is not limited to contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning – will be Tuesday, March 17.
At the end of the two-and-a-half weeks during which Alabama public schools will be closed, the AHSAA will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.
The announcement comes after the AHSAA began Friday with a statement saying it would simply limit crowds at events to no more than 500 people.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 5:30 p.m.:
All Lee County Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 - Sunday, April 5. This includes all school related activities.
All Lee County Schools will be closed Monday, March 16th - Sunday, April 5. This includes all school related activities. pic.twitter.com/yRRDJnLULv— Lee County Schools (@LeeCoSchools) March 13, 2020
Updated: Friday, March 13, 5:15 p.m.:
All public K-12 schools in Alabama will close at the end of Wednesday, March 18, through at least April 6 in response to coronavirus COVID-19, Gov. Kay Ivey said during a news conference Friday.
Schools will close for a two-and-a-half week break in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Ivey also issued a state of emergency.
I’m issuing a State of Emergency to strengthen AL’s efforts & plans already in place to deal with the #Coronavirus. This will help to alleviate our health care facilities & providers, our schools, & in turn, citizens across the state. @ALPublicHealth @AlabamaAchieves #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/V9K1PqSZFF— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 13, 2020
A second case of the virus was confirmed in Alabama, Dr. Scott Harris, who runs the Alabama Department of Public Health, said during the news conference.
The second virus patient is from Jefferson County.
Harris added that the health department received preliminary reports of three additional coronavirus cases, which would bring Alabama to a total of five cases.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 4:08 p.m.:
From Opelika City Schools: "... students should plan to return to school on Monday, March 23, 2020. If for any reason, those plans change due to decisions made by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the State Department of Education regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19, parents will be notified by school messenger and through the local media."
Updated: Friday, March 13, 3:45 p.m.:
Due to precautionary measures, all Reeltown High School athletic events including the RHS softball tournament have been canceled for tomorrow, March 14. The softball tournament would have included several local teams, including Dadeville, Opelika and Valley.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 3:33 p.m.:
Auburn City Schools will extend its spring break through March 23 to avoid the distribution of the coronavirus COVID-19.
"The scheduled Spring Break in Auburn City Schools was initially planned for March 9-13 with school scheduled to resume on Monday, March 16," said Daniel Chesser, public relations specialist for ACS. "Due to the concern for the spread of COVID-19, Coronavirus, the school holiday will be extended until Monday, March 23, to promote the safety health, and well being of students and staff."
The break will allow students to keep their distance from one another and hopefully curb the spread of the disease, Chesser said.
"System administrators are working closely with local and state authorities to mono tiro the situation. Updates will be provided to students, parents, and guardians throughout the extended spring holiday to ensure effective communication about plans moving forward," he added.
Hannah Lester/hlester@oanow.com
Updated: Friday, March 13, 3:10 p.m.:
The Friends of the Auburn Public Library's BIG Book Sale has been postponed until summer 2020.
The book sale was originally scheduled for March 28 - 30.
The Opelika SportsPlex will remain open; however, the basketball gym and pool will be closed until March 27.
The Denson Drive Recreation Center and Covington Recreation Center, both in Opelika, are closed until March 27.
All Opelika parks and recreation games, classes, activities and programs are canceled until March 27. This includes all practices, games, group fitness classes and swim lessons.
The city of Auburn also is extending its free parking in downtown Auburn though Friday, April 10.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 3:08 p.m.:
The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that all athletics activities at member schools, including Auburn, is to be suspended through April 15.
That includes all competition, practices, meetings and other organized gatherings.
The SEC previously announced a suspension for competition through March 30.
Auburn’s basketball, baseball and softball seasons have all been halted, among all other sports. Auburn football’s A-Day spring game was scheduled for April 11 and now the suspension extends past that.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 3 p.m.:
Auburn Parks and Recreation is cancelling numerous events in response to coronavirus COVID-19.
The following events are canceled:
- Bark in the Park
- Tails n Trails
- Ride and Seek
- Earth Day programs for Auburn City Schools’ second graders
- Breakfast with the Bunny
- Easter Egg Hunt
- Spring Skate Jam
Those who purchased tickets for any of these events will be issued a full refund, including online ticket fees.
The city released the following statement:
“As an increasing number of COVID-19 cases are reported across the U.S., including one confirmed case in Montgomery County, the City of Auburn is continuing to carefully monitor this issue and gauge its impact on the Auburn community. The City of Auburn’s COVID-19 Task Force is in regular contact with local, state and regional resources to remain informed of the latest updates and recommendations.
"The City of Auburn has engaged its longstanding business continuity plan to continue to safely provide the services Auburn residents need. Staff members are proactively preventing the spread of germs at public facilities by regularly disinfecting high-traffic surfaces, and employees are being encouraged to practice social distancing and other health precautions recommended by the CDC.
"Regularly scheduled programs and meetings throughout the City will continue as planned. Those who are more susceptible to illnesses are encouraged to evaluate and consider the risk of visiting high-traffic facilities or attending events.
"Those who purchased tickets for any of these events will be issued a full refund, including online ticket fees.
"City of Auburn staff will continue to protect and serve the Auburn community through 911 and public safety services, water and sewer services, trash collection, road and infrastructure maintenance, regular communications and more. Please take advantage of the many services available at auburnalabama.org, including online payment options, the reporting of non-emergency concerns, the Auburn Public Library’s online resources, livestreamed City Council meetings and more.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2:45 p.m.:
The Prattville Christian Academy softball tournament has been canceled. Beauregard, Central-Phenix City and Tallassee had been scheduled to participate.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2:20 p.m.:
Lee-Scott Academy will be closed to all students and parents March 16-20. All extracurricular activities and athletic events during that week are canceled.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2:17 p.m.:
Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, the OHS Prom has been moved from Saturday, April 4, to Saturday, May 9, 2020, according to Tweet just posted on Opelika City Schools account.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 2:02 p.m.:
The Alabama Republican Senate run-off election between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville remains scheduled for March 31 despite the state recording its first confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19, the Office of the Alabama Secretary of State announced.
“Secretary of State John H. Merrill is confident in the ability of the ADPH to monitor the potential spread of the virus and to treat the case(s) accordingly,” a release from the office reads. “The Office of the Secretary of State has been in close communication with the local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties to discuss Election Day preparation and encourage preventative measures to maintain the health and safety of voters.”
The office recommends that voters who are concerned about contracting or spreading the virus may vote by absentee.
The deadline to apply from an absentee ballot is Thursday, March 26, and the last day to postmark or return an absentee ballot by hand in Monday, March 30.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 1:28 p.m.:
The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) will shut down on-campus instruction at Southern Union State Community College and 22 other institutions across the state March 17-April 3.
Many ACCS institutions have a scheduled Spring Break during this time and students may be asked to extend this break period. All events scheduled at the state’s community colleges during this time frame are also cancelled.
While classes will not be taking place on campuses, ACCS colleges will continue normal operations.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 1:25 p.m.:
The free Multidisciplinary Tinnitus Care Conference scheduled for March 27 at Auburn University has been canceled as part of the university’s precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university has canceled all events through April 10. A rescheduled date is forthcoming.
For more information on Auburn’s preparedness for COVID-19, visit https://ocm.auburn.edu/news/coronavirus/
Updated: Friday, March 13, 12:40 p.m.:
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller released a statement Friday afternoon reassuring his citizens:
"I wanted to reach out today to reassure our citizens that the City of Opelika is prepared for the ever-changing coronavirus COVID-19 situation. City officials are working closely with East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika City Schools, local business and industry to ensure that we have plans in place to maintain essential city services. This includes but not limited to police, fire, EMT, power, solid waste and wastewater collection. In addition, we are in communication with Opelika Utilities and they are also prepared.
"We will be constantly monitoring the situation and provide updates via the city website (www.opelika-al.gov); social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram); and communicated through the local media.
"I encourage you to continue your daily routine while using social distancing as you can. Use common sense and wash your hands. Our local businesses are open and need your support. I know that our community is one who rallies together when challenging situations occur. Be calm and patient as we all work through this together.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 12:30 p.m.:
The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday morning.
A Montgomery county resident tested positive for the virus. The patient came in contact with the virus out of state, said Dr. Scott Harris, who runs the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“Our understanding is at this time is that the patient felt unwell upon returning home and has self-isolated themselves since they have been home,” Harris said. “This person continues to not be out in public or in the community but is isolated at this time.”
No other identifying factors were released by Harris, other than the patient had other chronic medical conditions, which considered the patient to be high risk for the virus.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a prepared statement. “We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.”
The state began testing for coronavirus about a week ago. The sample from the first confirmed virus patient in the state was submitted to the state Thursday.
“At about 8 a.m. this morning we learned that this test was positive,” Harris said.
Harris added that Alabama has continued to increase its testing ability, noting that any physician in the state who orders a test on a patient will automatically be approved. The health department expects to test about a dozen or more samples Friday for the virus.
Harris encourages Alabamians to make sure they have an adequate amount of food and prescription medication.
“We feel like we have a good plan in place,” he said. “We believe Alabama is prepared.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 12:02 p.m.:
The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center will postpone or cancel upcoming performances in wake of Auburn University moving to remote access classes.
“We are working diligently with all artists whose performances at the Gogue Center have been affected to reschedule their engagements for later dates,” said Jonathan Osborne, director of marketing and communications for the performing arts center. “At this time, our goal is to postpone and reschedule performances—not to cancel.”
“We are eager to welcome these artists to Auburn as soon as we can.”
Performances through April 10 will be affected, according to a press release from the center.
The only canceled performance, as of this time, is the United States Navy Band that was set to perform tonight.
The postponed performances will include Sierra Hull, who was set to perform March 20, The Dover Quartet with Bridget Kibbey, which was set to perform March 24, Marsalis who was set to perform March 26 and the Alfredo Ridriguez and Pedrito Martinez Duo who was set to perform April 7, according to the release.
Additionally, Baby Shark Live, on April 22 has been postponed.
“In addition to these performances, all related events, including pre-show artists talks, master classes, school show performances and community engagements, will also be rescheduled,” the release added.
The purchased tickets for performances that have been rescheduled will still be valid, the release said.
“The safety and wellbeing of our patrons, visiting artists, staff, the university and community is of our utmost concern,” said Christopher Heacox, Gogue Center executive director. “We sincerely regret any inconvenience and appreciate our patrons for their support and understanding.”
People who purchased tickets for performances that have been canceled can receive credit toward a future performance or request a refund, according to the release.
“Beginning Friday, March 13, members of our patron services team will be available to assist you with any questions or concerns via email and telephone only,” the release said. “The Gogue Center box office will reopen for in-person visits on Tuesday, April 14. For further information, please contact the box office at gpactickets@auburn.edu or 334.844.TIXS (8497).”
The release added that rescheduled dates will be announced soon.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 11:30 a.m.:
Smiths Station softball’s game against Pinson Valley on Friday has been postponed. Meanwhile, Tallassee High School’s track meet at Troy University has been canceled.
Updated: Friday, March 13, 10:25 a.m.:
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released a statement Friday morning updating the association’s plans for spring sports due to the coronavirus. The AHSAA plans for all sanctioned sports to continue but with stipulations regarding crowd size.
“As explained within previous correspondence, the AHSAA is closely monitoring statewide conditions regarding COVID-19 with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), and the Center of Disease Control (CDC),” the statement read. “Based on the ADPH’s recommendation and in accordance with information sent to public schools from the ALSDE, events with 500 or more in attendance from outside the school’s student body should be cancelled or limited to the recommended number.
“Compliance regarding this recommendation is the responsibility of local schools and school boards.”
Additionally, the AHSAA provided answers to several questions regarding spring sports.
If schools have canceled all extra-curricular activities, the association emphasized that practice and competition for any sport are a school and school system decision and should be based on recommendations from the ADPH. Presently, the AHSAA plans on spring sports to have their regularly-scheduled championships but have formed a Spring Sports Contingency Committee to develop alternative options for championship play if necessary.
Once those contingency plans have been developed, schools will be notified of championship qualifications to ensure all teams have equal opportunity to participate. If one team in a contest opts to not play due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, the AHSAA will not count that as a forfeit.
The association’s statement comes four days after initially saying it was “closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state and surrounding states. While there has not been a confirmed case of this new virus within our state, we are in constant contact with state officials who are monitoring the situation and providing updates.”
Updated: Friday, March 13, 10:06 a.m.:
The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday morning.
A Montgomery county resident tested positive for the virus. The patient is someone who traveled out of state and came in contact with the virus, the City of Montgomery announced.
ADPH confirms Coronavirus case in Montgomery County. Someone who travelled out of state came in contact with the virus. @GovernorKayIvey will address at 9:45AM today.— City of Montgomery (@CityofMGM) March 13, 2020
Ivey released the following statement:
“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.
“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.
Alabama has confirmed its first #Coronavirus case. Please see my full statement below. Learn more here: https://t.co/ZLxo0FasyT. @ALPublicHealth will have a live press conference at 10 a.m. today. @CDCgov @WhiteHouse #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/z8yzcSNKPt— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 13, 2020
Update: Thursday, April 8, 3:20 p.m.
