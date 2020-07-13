Police lights

A Georgia woman is dead after her vehicle collided with another near Smiths Station Monday morning.

Chloe Diana Couvrette, 27, of Marietta, Ga., was killed when the 2014 Jeep Wrangler she was driving struck a 2016 Kenworth truck on Lee Road 249 at Lee Road 379, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.

The crash occurred at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.​

