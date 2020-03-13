Opelika city officials announced Friday night that CreekWood Resources has withdrawn its applications for air and water discharge permits to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
CreekWood Managing Member Jeffrey Major sent a letter to ADEM Friday announcing the decision.
"After review of the concerns presented by the community of Lee County and the city of Opelika regarding potential impacts to the Saugahatchee Creek watershed, CreekWood Resources has, at this time, elected to withdraw its current application for an Air Quality and NPDES permit with ADEM associated with its proposed granite quarry."
Mayor Gary Fuller thanked all the citizens, businesses and local governments who teamed with Opelika to oppose the quarry proposal.
“I would like to express my appreciation to Jeffrey Major and CreekWood Resources for withdrawing their application. I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from citizens in Opelika, Auburn, Smith Station and Lee County. Without the support of all involved, we may not have had this outcome,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.
Friday's letter ends a concerted, two-month campaign by Fuller, Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors and others to whip up opposition to the granite quarry, which would have been located just north of the city.
Local pushback was rooted mostly in concerns about the effects of blasting, granite dust emissions reaching schools and the request to pump up to 110,000 gallons per day of sediment-filled water into Saughatchee Lake, Opelika's city water supply.
