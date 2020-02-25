The company that wants to put a granite quarry near Opelika has promised publicly to meet with residents and not foul the local air and water.
Elizabeth Revel, a public relations consultant for CreekWood, told the O-A News Monday that her clients want to be good neighbors.
“CreekWood Resources will meet or exceed all regulatory requirements set by ADEM,” Revell stated in an e-mail. “Throughout the permitting process, CreekWood Representatives will be happy to meet with concerned community members to discuss their concerns and to provide factual information about our proposed granite operation.
“CreekWood Resources will not release pollutants into the air or surface water and will, in no way, impact groundwater or aquifers,” Revell continued. “We will strive to be a positive addition to the surrounding community.”
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has set a public hearing at the Opelika Performing Arts Center for March 31 at 6 p.m. The meeting is part of the state’s review process for the air and water permits CreekWood needs to operate a quarry at the site.
The water discharge permit in question — NPDES Permit No. AL00845018 — would allow CreekWood to pump water out of the quarry and into six surrounding ditches that empty into Saughahatchee Lake, which serves as the main water supply Opelika and a secondary source for Auburn and nearby rural communities within the county.
According to the permit application, the discharge volume from the quarry could reach 110,000 gallons per day.
Residents have until April 1 to submit letters for or against the quarry proposal to ADEM. Go to https://bit.ly/323JUev for more information.
The city’s utilities board voted last week to oppose the CreekWood project. It is the most recent of many entities, including the Lee County Commission and city of Auburn, to stand with the Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the city’s council.
