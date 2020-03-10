The CreekWood quarry meeting scheduled for later this month has been postponed, according to state officials.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced Tuesday that the March 31 public hearing planned for the Opelika Performing Arts Center at Opelika High School was postponed due to a request from CreekWood Resources LLC.
The meeting was intended to allow local residents comment on CreekWood’s application to ADEM for air and water permits to operate a granite quarry north of Opelika near the intersection of Lee Road 168 and US 431.
The water discharge permit in question — NPDES Permit No. AL00845018 — would allow CreekWood to pump water out of the quarry and into six surrounding ditches that empty into Saughahatchee Lake, which serves as the main water supply Opelika and a secondary source for Auburn and nearby rural communities within the county.
According to the permit application, the discharge volume from the quarry could reach 110,000 gallons per day.
"Although the hearing has been postponed, the city of Opelika will continue working in opposition of the quarry and the proposed location," city spokeswoman Leigh Krehling told local media Tuesday. "We appreciate the extra time. This will give our experts more time to study the Saugahatchee watershed."
No new public hearing date has been announced, but ADEM did state that the extended public comment period will still run through April 1 at 5 p.m. The department will give the public at least 30 days’ notice of any new hearing date.
