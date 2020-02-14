Aubie was tackled to the floor by two giggling little girls in flowing dresses Saturday during the 31st annual Daddy-Daughter Date Night at the Clarion Inn & Suites University Center in Auburn.
They laughed as he flailed his arms, wearing a dashing black suit.
Aubie high-fived, posed for pictures and hugged several other girls and their fathers throughout the night.
“It is a night for girls 12 and under and their father figures to dance the night away and have some good food and some treats,” Elizabeth Kaufman, special programs coordinator for the city of Auburn, about the annual series.
Other special guests were present Saturday evening, including the Chick-fil-A cow and Miss Jefferson County Lauren Bradford.
“We came tonight because we had so much fun last year and we like to dance,” said Bailey Lewis, who came with his 5-year-old daughter Covey.
The theme of the evening was “Mad Hatter” and featured decorations that referenced Lewis Carroll’s famous “Alice in Wonderland” story.
“It’s a great night for girls to spend with their father figures, and I think it’s a really great night just to explore and have as a cherished memory throughout your childhood,” said Kaufman, who dressed up as the Mad Hatter.
Girls and their dads, grandfathers, uncles and other guests ate Chick- fil-A and enjoyed Steel City Pops before heading off for the dance floor.
Some girls had no fear of showing off their dance skills while others hugged the sides of the room with their dads.
“I think it’s a great bonding experience and you should never pass up an opportunity to dance,” Lewis said.
There are two opportunities left to attend the Daddy-Daughter Date Night at 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Visit https://bit.ly/2UQdvX2 to sign up. Tickets were still available, as of Thursday afternoon.
