Traffic can be expected on U.S. 280 West in Salem beginning today.
The right westbound lane on the highway will be closed from Lee County Road 253 to Lee County Road 391 at about 6:30 a.m. today in order to data to be collected.
The data collected is for a project designed to help researches develop innovative road pavement materials and processes that will reduce the cost of maintaining safe and sustainable roads.
The National Center for Asphalt Technology at Auburn University will collect the data on behalf of a partnership with other states and the Federal Highway Administration.
Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly and are urged to sure caution when traveling in the work zone.
