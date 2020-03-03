David Wayne Dean

David Wayne Dean, 53.

 

David “RoadDog” Dean loved his Harley.

Dean was killed at the age of 53 during the March 3, 2019, tornado in Beauregard.

Born May 25, 1965, Dean loved everybody and lived life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment when he was around.

