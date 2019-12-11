Saturday is the deadline for any local high school seniors who want to apply to West Point, Annapolis or another service academy, according to U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers
Seniors must complete the application material and submit it to the congressman to be considered for appointment to the U.S. Military Academy, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and the Merchant Marines Academy.
Rogers is taking applications at his Opelika office and online at www.mikerogers.house.gov/services/service-academy-nominations.htm.
Application packets may also be sent to: Congressman Mike Rogers, Attn: Service Academy Application, 701 Avenue A, Suite 300, Opelika, AL 36801.
Call Roger's district office at (334) 745-6221 or visit the website for more information.
