East Alabama Medical Center reported a seventh death Monday due to COVID-19 as confirmed cases numbers rose in east Alabama and throughout the state.
The death marks the fifth fatality of a Chambers County resident due to the virus since Friday. The hospital is also reporting two deaths of Lee County residents.
Lee County saw the biggest rise in confirmed cases Monday with 12 new confirmed cases. There are now 71 confirmed cases in the county as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Chambers County saw six new cases, bringing the county’s total to 33 confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Tallapoosa County had four new cases Monday. The county has 12 confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. Monday. Health officials also confirmed the county’s first coronavirus-related death Monday.
Russell and Macon counties continue to have one case each as of Monday at 6 p.m.
There are 923 confirmed cases in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Monday.
EAMC update
There are 20 patients hospitalized at EAMC with confirmed COVID-19. Seven patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, EAMC said.
There are 31 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19. Twenty-five patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative, EAMC added.
EAMC has submitted 1,215 COVID-19 tests for testing, 18.6 percent of all the tests submitted in Alabama. Of those tests, 806 were negative and 294 are pending results, EAMC said.
About 9.7% of the test kits submitted by EAMC have tested positive.
“EAMC’s comprehensive team of highly trained physicians and nursing staff, along with hospital leadership, were able to quickly implement strategies and contingency plans that other hospitals are now using as a guide,” EAMC said in a statement.
Among the strategies used are as follows:
Organization of the 334-528-SICK call center and drive-thru testing site before the first case was announced in Lee County,
Implemented a no-visitor policy at the hospital before it was mandated,
Implemented daily screening of all employees
Asking the community to shelter in place
Other clinical preparations behind the scenes
EAMC continues to ask the community to shelter in place.
“Unfortunately, there are still groups gathering, children playing in neighborhood parks, dinner parties, Bible studies and other similar events,” the hospital said in a statement. “These gatherings are part of our everyday life, and may seem harmless, but continuing to participate in such events will allow COVID-19 to spread further throughout our community and infect the most vulnerable among us.”
Emergency extended
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and City Manager Jim Buston have extended the city of Auburn’s state of local emergency through April 30, the city announced Monday.
The city is encouraging its residents to follow the following guidelines as well as comply with orders from the governor and state health officials:
- All non-essential and non-emergency travel is strongly discouraged between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Non-work-related public and private gatherings of 10 people or more or non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons are prohibited through April 17, per a public health order from the state.
- Non-work-related public and private gatherings of 10 people or more or non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons are strongly discouraged through April 30, per the state of local emergency resolution.
- Businesses that remain open are strongly encouraged to limit numbers of patrons such that the six-foot social distancing standard can be maintained.
The following closures and cancellations have also been extended through April 30:
- All city buildings are closed to the public through April 30. The city remains operationally open, maintaining regular services supported by the city’s dedicated staff members.
- All Parks and Recreation programs and events have been canceled through April 30, including Auburn CityFest, the Auburn CityFest Juried Art Show and Preview Reception.
- All city of Auburn playgrounds, the Auburn/Opelika Skate Park, the bocce ball court at Martin Luther King Park, the Yarbrough Tennis Center, the Samford Tennis Courts, the outdoor basketball courts at Boykin Community Center and Frank Brown Recreation Center are closed through April 30.
- All reservations for gatherings of more than 10 people at city parks through April 30 will be notified by staff.
- The Auburn Public Library will remain closed through April 30 and will continue to operate as a resource center for residents looking for information and assistance. All library programs and events have been canceled through April 30. Due dates for items that are currently borrowed from the library have been extended through April 30. Patrons may use the drive-up and walk-up return slots, if they wish to return an item before the library reopens. Patrons can access the library’s extensive collection of online resources—including eBooks, video streaming, digital magazines and more—at auburnalabama.org/library/online-resources.
- All in-court proceedings at the Auburn Municipal Court have been suspended through April 30.
Anders has also postponed all Auburn 2040 efforts until further notice.
Opelika closures
The city of Opelika is extending its building closures until April 17, the city announced Monday afternoon.
The city will reevaluate the situation by April 16.
Opelika encourages residents who think they have symptoms of COVID-19 to call the 334-528-SICK hotline instead of call 911.
Opelika is also joining with EAMC in asking that area church members to not gather until Lee County has been deemed safe for group activities.
“In addition, we are asking that funeral homes work with families during this time to possibly delay funeral services,” a release from Opelika reads. “This is another place where due to sadness and need for consolation, people tend to come in close contact with one another.”
Opelika will be locking the outdoor basketball courts at Covington Recreation Center and Bandy Park until it is deemed safe for recreation.
Bank employee infected
An employee at the AuburnBank Bent Creek branch has tested positive for COVID-19, the bank announced Monday.
AuburnBank is temporarily closing the Bent Creek as a precautionary measure. All bank employees who have been in direct contact with the affected employee have been asked to self-quarantine by staying home for the next 14 days, said AuburnBank.
The Bent Creek branch will undergo deep cleaning in accordance with public health guidelines, AuburnBank said.
The decision on when to reopen the Bent Creek branch will be made in consultation with public health officials, the bank added.
The AuburnBank Bent Creek branch is located at 2315 Bent Creek Road, Auburn.
State cases
The health department confirmed the first case of COIVD-19 in a health department employee, who works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery, the department announced Monday.
Laboratory testing confirmed the diagnosis. The patient had no public interaction on the job and was not working on COVID-19 testing, the department said.
“The employee and staff working in close contact with the employee have been sent home for isolation,” it said in a news release. “In addition to the area where the employee worked, the entire building is being cleaned and disinfected according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.”
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 254 confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Autauga — 7
Baldwin — 18
Bibb — 2
Blount — 5
Bullock — 3
Butler — 1
Calhoun — 8
Chambers — 33
Cherokee — 2
Chilton — 10
Choctaw — 2
Clay — 2
Cleburne — 5
Colbert — 4
Coosa — 3
Covington — 2
Crenshaw — 1
Cullman — 8
Dallas — 2
DeKalb — 4
Elmore — 13
Escambia — 1
Etowah — 6
Fayette — 1
Franklin — 3
Greene — 3
Hale — 1
Houston — 9
Jackson — 5
Jefferson — 254
Lamar — 1
Lauderdale — 12
Lawrence — 3
Lee — 71
Limestone — 19
Lowndes — 1
Macon — 1
Madison — 92
Marengo — 4
Marion — 9
Marshall — 7
Mobile — 45
Monroe — 1
Montgomery — 28
Morgan — 18
Pickens — 3
Pike — 4
Randolph — 2
Russell — 1
Shelby — 85
St. Clair — 14
Sumter — 1
Talladega — 6
Tallapoosa — 12
Tuscaloosa — 27
Walker — 31
Washington — 3
Wilcox — 2
Winston — 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
