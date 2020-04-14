The local death toll rose Monday as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama begins to close in on 4,000.
Lee and Tallapoosa counties reported Monday that more residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Lee County reported that nine residents have died after contracting the virus. ADPH had confirmed six deaths in the county as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Tallapoosa County reported that seven residents have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Two deaths in the county have been confirmed by ADPH as of 6 p.m. Monday.
There were 3,803 confirmed cases, 103 reported deaths and 62 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to ADPH.
ADPH has confirmed deaths in the following counties:
Autauga — 1
Chambers — 8
Colbert — 1
Etowah — 6
Jackson — 2
Jefferson — 8
Lauderdale — 1
Lee — 6
Macon — 1
Madison — 3
Marengo — 1
Marion — 3
Marshall — 1
Mobile — 9
Montgomery — 1
Randolph — 2
Shelby — 5
Tallapoosa — 2
Washington — 1
Tallapoosa County surpassed 100 confirmed cases of the virus Monday.
There are 107 confirmed cases in the county as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to ADPH.
There are 212 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 250 in Lee County, 17 in Macon County and 28 in Russell as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to ADPH.
Closures extendedOpelika Mayor Gary Fuller signed an executive order Monday morning extending city closures through April 30, according to a city release.
The closures include all city parks, recreation department activities, municipal court trials and city events, the release said.
Both city council and planning commission meetings will be held remotely and virtually.
State casesJefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 617 confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Autauga — 19
Baldwin — 78
Barbour — 9
Bibb — 17
Blount — 15
Bullock — 6
Butler — 8
Calhoun — 61
Chambers — 212
Cherokee — 9
Chilton — 33
Choctaw — 10
Clarke — 19
Clay — 14
Cleburne — 12
Coffee — 36
Colbert — 10
Conecuh — 5
Coosa — 18
Covington — 13
Crenshaw — 3
Cullman — 39
Dale — 12
Dallas — 14
DeKalb — 28
Elmore — 37
Escambia — 10
Etowah — 78
Fayette — 4
Franklin — 10
Geneva — 1
Greene — 18
Hale — 15
Henry — 13
Houston — 47
Jackson — 26
Jefferson — 617
Lamar — 7
Lauderdale — 22
Lawrence — 8
Lee — 250
Limestone — 37
Lowndes — 16
Macon — 17
Madison — 188
Marengo — 24
Marion — 57
Marshall — 103
Mobile — 491
Monroe — 7
Montgomery — 149
Morgan — 41
Perry — 6
Pickens — 23
Pike — 21
Randolph — 40
Russell — 28
Shelby — 230
St. Clair — 43
Sumter — 21
Talladega — 38
Tallapoosa — 107
Tuscaloosa — 120
Walker — 84
Washington — 12
Wilcox — 31
Winston — 4
