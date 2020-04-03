The number of reported deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose again Thursday in east Alabama and throughout the state.
Lee County, most notably, reported that a third county resident diagnosed with the virus died Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. No other information regarding the death was made available.
The health department has confirmed two deaths in Lee County, four in Chambers County and one in Tallapoosa County.
The number of confirmed cases hit another milestone in both Lee and Chambers counties Thursday. There were 91 confirmed cases in Lee County and 67 in Chambers County as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
Four cases of the virus were confirmed in Macon County, and the second case of the virus was confirmed in Russell County Thursday. There also are 17 in Tallapoosa County, according to the health department.
There are 1,261 confirmed cases in Alabama.
Food bankThe Food Bank of East Alabama is hosting a food distribution at 2 p.m. Saturday, it announced on its Facebook.
The drive-thru distribution will consist of perishable items, fruits and vegetables, for those in need in the community, the post said.
The distribution will not require reservations, and the distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendants should not exit their vehicles, the post said. Questions can be directed to the food bank at 334-821-9006.
The food bank is at 355 Industry Drive in Auburn.
State casesThere were 32 reported deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama at of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
The health department has formally confirmed four deaths in Chambers County, one in Jackson County, one in Lauderdale County, three in Lee County, one in Madison County, three in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, two in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
The following counties also have reported deaths:
Baldwin — 1
Cullman — 1
Etowah — 1
Houston — 1
Jefferson — 5
Lauderdale — 2
Madison — 1
Marion — 2
