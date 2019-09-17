The Auburn City Council faces a likely vote on the Cullar’s home relocation at Tuesday’s regular meeting. The vote previously was delayed in the hopes that a private entity could provide the necessary funding.
On Tuesday, if a private entity has not come forward, the council will vote on whether to reallocate $1 million to save the historic house.
Cullar’s Home
City Council faces a vote on the historic Cullar’s home at South College Street and Samford Avenue after agreeing at its Sept. 3 meeting to delay in hopes that a private entity would come forward to provide the funds necessary to save the house.
Jason Price, manager of Orange-Auburn III LLC, decided to place a deadline upon the house of Sept. 30. If before that deadline, the house is not moved, then it will demolished.
That plan has sparked debate and discussion in city council on whether to allocate $1 million in city funds to relocate the home.
Tuesday’s council meeting is the last before the deadline. For weeks, residents have discussed the home with opinions on both sides on whether the city should invest in saving the house.
Earlier stories incorrectly reported that a CVS store is planned for the location, but Price and CVS both denied that, raising the question of what is intended for the lot.
Price would not comment on that.
“I don’t have anything else to say. There’s just nothing else to report,” Price said.
Landscaping medians
The council also will vote on whether to approve a contract with Bodine Landscape Services Inc. at Tuesday’s meeting. The contract would allow Bodine to install trees, shrubs, ground cover, grass and irrigation in the medians on South College.
The contract would award Bodine $174,992.
The medians affected are those located in front of the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center that were recently installed.
“It is staff’s opinion that this is a qualifying bid and is under the city’s approved budget of $190,000 for this project,” said Public Works Director Timothy Woody in a memorandum to City Manager Jim Buston. “Therefore, I recommend execution of a contract with Bodine’s Landscape Services Inc. in the amount of $174,992 for this project.”
