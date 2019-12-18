The Auburn City Council met Tuesday night for the last time in 2019.
While many residents may have expected an update on the student housing moratorium, the council discussed holding up the measure.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders proposed a moratorium Dec. 3 on student housing — to be drafted by city staff and passed by the council — which would halt proposals for new student housing developments for 90 days.
City Manager Jim Buston updated the council on the mayor’s proposed plan during a planning meeting Friday. He said the moratorium must be passed by the city’s planning commission before it can come before the council. That vote is on the commission’s Jan. 9 agenda, Buston said.
“They don’t have a lot to do with this except review it and then pass it on to you,” he said. “But by law, by state law, it has to start at the planning commission.”
This means that the ordinance will not likely appear before the council until the second meeting of February, Buston said.
“There are certain advertising requirements, there are lengths of time that it has to be advertised which means you will see the ordinance on your second meeting in February,” he said.
Originally, the council had hoped that the moratorium might go into effect in January. Buston said it will hopefully go into effect Feb. 27. But, just because the moratorium won’t be taking effect for a while, staff can still be working on student housing solutions.
“Staff can continue to work on some of the issues that we perceive could remedy the situation,” Buston said. “We’ll start on them now. We can be bringing those to you periodically while this is being set in place.”
Boykin Community CenterThe council approved a contract with W.W. Compton Contractor, LLC for labor, equipment and material to continue with Phase 2 of the Boykin Community Center renovations, which will focus on the clinic in the center.
The clinic, a partnership with Auburn University, will turn three empty rooms into 11 different areas — including a pharmacy.
More parking also will be added. City Engineer Alison Frazier said the loop in front of the building will now be parking, in addition to more parking near the Joyland Day Care.
The total cost of the contract is over $1.35 million.
Frank Brown Recreation Center
The Frank Brown Recreation Center is home to a fitness center for cardio, weight training and locker rooms, a basketball court, volleyball court, racquetball court and game room.
The council approved a contract with J & L Contractors, Inc. for a $640,000 addition to the center.
“The project will consist of an addition to the existing Frank Brown Recreation Center,” said a memorandum from Frazier to Buston. “A new drop-off and entry will be constructed and tied into the existing sidewalks and drives on-site. The addition will include a new lobby, reception desk and offices. The existing entry doors will become exit only and the existing desk will be recaptured into office space.”
Conditional Use Approvals
Auburn City Council approved five conditional use approvals on Tuesday.
The first is an Automobile Service Center on 124 E. Veterans Blvd. The property, in the Comprehensive Development District, was approved for a conditional use for South Hood, LLC.
The second conditional use approval is for an outdoor recreation facility in a neighborhood at 1875 Keystone Drive. The facility would include a pool, pool house and parking lot in a Development District Housing zone. The conditional use was approved for FAB II, LLC.
Council approved an interim public park at 135 North College Street in the urban core zone district.
A warehouse distribution facility was approved for 2230 Pumphrey Avenue in the Industrial zoning district for HOPO Realty Investments.
There was one conditional use approval by the council that will directly affect the lives of many Auburn residents. The Wright Street Municipal Parking Deck will be the second municipal deck in downtown Auburn.
Located at 140 Wright Street, the deck is in the Urban Core zoning district — where the Auburn Baptist Student Union used to sit.
Other Business
- Auburn City Council approved Fire Stations 2 and 3 to receive new fire alert equipment for just over $18,000.
- The council approved new time clocks for the public safety complex for approximately $20,500.
- Council approved updates to the city fleet of vehicles that will include cellular gateways, hardware accessories and gateway licenses for approximately $487,500. This means that the city will be able to much better monitor their vehicles, and that the vehicles will also be equipped with GPS.
- The City’s Biennial Citizen Survey is coming up and the council approved a contract with ETC institute to conduct the survey for over $15,000.
- The City Council will begin meeting in a new City Council chamber in the public safety building next year. On Tuesday, the council approved a contract to provide live streaming of council meetings and other city meetings for approximately $163,000.
- The council unanimously agreed to establish ‘no parking’ on the south side of North Avenue.
- Three speed bumps and a traffic circle were approved for Belmonte Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.