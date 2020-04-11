A disaster morgue trailer was deployed Friday in Lee County, county coroner Bill Harris said, amid rising hospitalizations and cases in the community.
The trailer can hold a total of 18 bodies and was requested by East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) in the event of a worst-case scenario if the hospital’s morgue becomes overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris said.
There were 171 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 213 in Lee County, nine in Macon County, 20 in Russell County and 53 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Chambers County has reported eight deaths, Lee County has reported six deaths, Macon County has reported one death and Tallapoosa County has reported two deaths as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to ADPH.
There were 2,999 confirmed cases, 80 reported deaths and 58 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of then.
EAMC requested through the coroner’s office use of the disaster morgue trailer that is part of the State Mortuary Operations Response Team assets, which are stationed in Lee County, Harris said.
The coroner’s office made the official request through the Lee County Emergency Management Agency and the trailer was deployed, said Harris.
“We pray that its use is not needed but wanted to be ready in the event things progressed to the point it was,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.
There are 72 patients hospitalized at EAMC with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, the hospital said Friday.
There are 51 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 21 with suspected COVID-19.
Thirty-seven patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged. Additionally, 18 patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative, EAMC said.
EAMC update and projections
EAMC released new COVID-19 projection models for the local community Friday.
EAMC’s Chief of Staff Michael Roberts, M.D. used the Penn Medicine CHIME tool last week to look at where East Alabama Medical Center — and its collective communities — stand regarding COVID-19 and social distancing.
Roberts says the community’s effort is making a difference but “it is not time to take our foot off the gas pedal as it’s very possible to have a second wave of cases and then have to start the whole process over again.”
The following is the latest projections from EAMC:
0 percent social distancing
Peak date: May 5
Patients in hospital: 2,331
Patients in ICU: 1,149
Patients on life support: 1,050
25 percent social distancing
Peak date: May 13
Patients in hospital: 1,455
Patients in ICU: 725
Patients on life support: 668
50 percent social distancing
Peak date: June 15
Patients in hospital: 577
Patients in ICU: 290
Patients on life support: 268
75 percent social distancing
Peak date: April 10
Patients in hospital: 61
Patients in ICU: 27
Patients on life support: 23
100 percent social distancing
Peak date: April 9
Patients in hospital: 61
Patients in ICU: 26
Patients on life support: 23
EAMC has submitted 2,191 tests for COVID-19 testing, of those 1,697 were negative and 140 are pending results. About 16.3 percent of tests submitted by the hospital have tested positive.
Easter
EAMC is asking the community to continue to social distance during the Easter weekend in order to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.
“It is critically important that residents continue to shelter at home and not physically attend church or family gatherings,” EAMC said in a statement. “Easter is a sacred time for faith and family for many, however, this year we all must find creative ways to worship and celebrate with family virtually.”
The hospital reminds the community to not be physically with family members if they do not live together. Families should stay at home and only leave their homes for essential activities such as food, medical care or work.
EAMC also encourages residents to wear a mask at the store or anywhere they will be in close proximity to someone not in their household.
Camp War Eagle
Auburn University’s annual Camp War Eagle will be online this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Students will first be asked to sign up for virtual sessions. Eight sessions will be offered from late May through early July. Each session covers four days, but total engagement time is less than that. All sessions will operate Monday-Thursday with the exception of the second session, which will run Tuesday-Friday to accommodate the Memorial Day holiday.
Students will only need to sign up for one session. There is no advantage to attending an earlier session. Sign up for a session is done through the Camp War Eagle registration portal in AU Access.
Registration will open Wednesday, April 29 at 1 p.m. CST. For session dates and registration instructions, visit fye.auburn.edu/cwe/dates.
Mike Eads contributed to this story.
