The Lee County District Attorney’s Office stood outside in the on-and-off rain Friday afternoon serving lunch to local law enforcement, thanking them for all that they do.
“Law enforcement serves us, severs the community every single day,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said. “This is just our one opportunity a year that we feel like we can quite literally serve them by serving them lunch.”
This was the office’s second year serving lunch to area law enforcement at the Lee County Justice Center. Law enforcement in attendance felt the gratitude from the office throughout the meal.
“It’s fantastic,” Capt. Gary McWaters, of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said. “They recognize the job we do is for them.”
Members of the district attorney’s office served law enforcement officers an array of fresh barbecue. Hughes feels those appreciated the gesture.
“They love it,” Hughes said about the police coming for lunch. “You feed police they are very, very appreciative of it.”
Building relationships
McWaters was one of numerous law enforcement officers from several different agencies in attendance. He felt the lunch provided him an opportunity to meet others and get better ideas.
I decided to attend “to meet with other law enforcement,” he said. “To share ideas. To find out what’s going on within the community.”
McWaters also said it was important to be in attendance because of the working relationship area law enforcement has with the district attorney’s office.
“We’re here to provide whatever assistance they (the district attorney’s office) need as far as the criminal cases or cases,” he said. “We have a working relationship with them.”
Timothy Jones, an assistant administrator at the Lee County Jail, also attended the event to network with other law enforcement officers.
“It’s just a good way to sit and network and just build a bond,” he said. “Just building that bond up because we all need each other. Every part that we have represents the other part or it supports the other part.
With a heavy heart
This year’s lunch was to be held in May during National Police Memorial Week, however, tragedy struck the local law enforcement community at the same time.
Auburn police officer William Buechner was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 12, the same time as when the lunch was to take place. Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott also were injured during the incident.
“It’s with a little heavier heart that we’re doing this today but it certainly makes us appreciate what they do for us all the more,” said Hughes.
This year also offered law enforcement another challenging time. An EF-4 tornado ripped through Lee County on March 3, killing 23 people.
That experience of the tornado is what made this year’s lunch more special for McWaters.
“These guys are not only our law enforcement brother but they’re our friends in the community,” he said. “The tornado event, everybody got together, we knew each other, we worked well with each other and we got the job done.”
