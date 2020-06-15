Do you support the removal of Confederate statues in the state of Alabama?

Majority-black county seeks to move Confederate monument

Macon County officials covered the base of a Confederate statue, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Tuskegee, Ala., after it was vandalized with spray-painted obscenities. The Alabama county is seeking to remove the statue that sits in a town square.

 Kim Chandler

