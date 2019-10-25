The 2018-19 flu season was vicious and to help protect against the disease for the upcoming season, experts are urging people to get their flu shots.
The flu is characterized by several symptoms which could be confused with other illnesses. Brooke Bailey, director of infection prevention with East Alabama Medical Center, said specifically to keep an eye out for fever, cough, a sore throat, runny nose, body or head aches and fatigue.
Children could experience nausea or vomiting, though this symptom is more uncommon in adults.
Numbers rise
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there were between 37.4 million to 42.9 million cases of the flu between October 2018 to May 2019.
Out of this number, up to 647,000 of these cases resulted in hospitalization while there were between roughly 36,000 to 61,000 flu-related deaths.
The ‘influenza season severity classifications’ chart showed the 2017-18 season as an overall high severity for flu in children, adults and older adults.
There are a few things people can do to prevent themselves from contracting the flu, starting with vaccination.
Vaccination is needed every year in the fall between October-November.
“Studies have shown that even though the flu vaccine is not 100 percent guaranteed that you will not get the flu, it has been proven to decrease complications related to the flu and also to decrease, in most people, the longevity of the flu,” Bailey said.
The time is now to receive vaccinations, she said.
The CDC says that vaccinations should begin in children 6 months and older.
“Vaccinating early — for example, in July or August —may lead to reduced protection against influenza later in the season, particularly among older adults,” the CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said.
Wash your hands
In addition to vaccination, there are other tips to avoid the flu, Bailey said, such as frequent hand washing.
“You want to avoid close contact with people who are sick,” she said. “If you’re sick, you want to try to keep your distance from others and you want to stay home when you’re sick if at all possible because that prevents spreading your illness to others.”
Once someone has contracted the flu, Bailey said to call the physician before showing up at the office. This helps them curb the spread of flu.
The peak time in flu season typically begins in November to December and Bailey said that so far EAMC has only seen 10 flu cases.
“The Alabama Department of Public Health released, probably about two weeks ago, that this area of the state was seeing an increase activity of flu, but we have not necessarily seen that specifically being reflected at East Alabama Medical Center,” she said.
Dangers from vaping
One issue that is more unique for this flu season is the complications that could arise due to vaping. Those who have a history of smoking, or even vaping, may see increased risk for the flu.
“The flu can be more severe in people who smoke cigarettes and people who vape as both cause damage to the inside of the lungs,” said Spencer Durham, associate clinical professor and infectious disease specialist in the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy in a release by the university.
“If someone acquires the flu, and their lungs are already damaged, the flu is more severe and is more likely to lead to complications, such as pneumonia and difficulty breathing. In addition, there is data to show that people who vape are actually more likely to acquire the flu,” Durham said.
Bailey acknowledged that those who participate in vaping or smoking could see an increased risk but also said that anyone with underlying medical conditions can see risks.
Additionally, younger or older patients might see more complications.
