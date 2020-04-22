Families are stuck together during quarantine, told not to leave their houses unless necessary. This adds to a difficult situation for those living in an abusive relationship or are having relationship problems, law enforcement officials are saying.
While not exponential, there has been a noticeable increase in domestic violence since the pandemic began, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Police Division and Opelika Police Department.
“I looked at some of the stats that we have from this time last year and compared them to what we currently have right now,” said Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart with the Auburn Police Division. “As of right now we have seen a slight increase, slight being about 10 or 11 more than we did this time last year.”
‘Open 24/7 still’The cases include not only abuse, but any type of domestic problems, such as an argument that someone calls in to report he said.
“Safety is the biggest concern; that’s first and foremost, is safety,” Stewart said. “I like to say, if people know someone or they are in a situation like this, they can contact us. We’re open 24/7 still. We’re still taking reports, we’ll still respond.”
People are spending more time together than they normally would be, working from home. Businesses and restaurants are closed, as are most city parks.
There is a good-news element, too, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.
“We have seen a slight uptick in domestic violence calls, but not to what I would say significant, where you’d step back and go ‘Woah, what’s this,’’’ he said.
Outside of domestic violence, crime rates are down for all three provinces, Lee County, Auburn and Opelika.
“We have seen a decrease in burglaries, and I think there is a direct correlation for that in that people are not at work, in many cases are at home for the duration of this,” Jones said.
Opelika is facing a similar situation. Overall crime is down, but domestic violence is up.
“In general overall, the crime rate has dropped; definitely our call volume has dropped,” said Opelika police Capt. Shane Healey.
Although the call rates and crime have dropped, domestic violence makes up the majority of those calls during this time, he said.
Officer safetyJones said that to help protect Lee County Law Enforcement Officers, they are using a summons system, which provides a person a day and time to appear, rather than having officers pick up a person.
“Only certain offenses would qualify for that and it would all be in the non-violent offense category,” Jones said. “If we have a violent crime that occurs bottom line, that person is going to jail. That’s not changing.”
Healey said that though they are trying to handle things as remotely as possible, when officers do have to go to a scene, he said they try and talk with people outside of their homes.
Officers attempt to keep 6 feet as well, he said.
“One of the things that we are doing is obviously our building is closed,” Healey said. “We also have officers here that are taking reports over the telephone. So anything that is a delayed type call or an advice situation, anything that does not require an immediate police response or police presence at another location, we’re handling those kinds of calls over the telephone.”
Available resourcesIn addition to the pandemic factors, Stewart believes cases may be up due to more of a willingness to report.
He also recommended that those who just want to talk in private can use the national domestic violence hotline.
“We have a lot of resources here in the city, as well as the whole county too, for people who may be in those types of situations,” he said.
Alabama Healthy Marriage Initiative, an outreach of the Human Development and Family Studies, is a resource for couples in Auburn who may be having problems, or just want to improve their relationships, Stewart said.
“The focus is on providing programming focused on the promotion of relationship health,” said Francesca Adler-Baeder, professor of human development and family studies at Auburn University. “So it offers programming in the schools, so we target high school students and do like a relationship smarts educational program and then we also have community-based programming for adults as couples but also people can come individually.”
Auburn’s program actually extends beyond the Plains to communities throughout Alabama, Adler-Baeder said.
The program has been around to help couples in need since 2003.
“Domestic violence is a health crisis and what we have to focus on is being alert and aware in both our own home situations and others we’re connected to,” she said.
The situation as it stands, quarantine, businesses closed, 6-foot distances, are often actions enforced by an abusive partner, Adler-Baeder said.
This includes cutting a person off from their friends or support systems or holding power over another.
Take a time-outShe recommends partners who want to fix their relationships during quarantine utilize techniques such as time outs.
Don’t use that time to stew over why you’re mad, she said, use that time to calm down.
“I still want people to be vigilant in reporting these things,” Stewart said. “If you see something suspicious report it to us.”
