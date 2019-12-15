Porch pirates are common this holiday season, and local law enforcement wants to make sure residents don’t fall victim to these thieves.
“A porch pirate is a mean old Christmas Grinch who wants to steal your packages off your front porch,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said in a video message.
It was estimated that 11 million homeowners were victims of porch pirates in 2017, Hughes added.
“This is a particularly important issue this time of year, because of the increase in online shopping we’re all doing for the Christmas season,” Hughes added.
Rise in porch piracy reports
Local law enforcement says it tends to see a rise in these thefts during the holiday season.
“The Opelika Police Department sees an increase in package theft around the holidays,” Opelika police Lt. Ben Blackburn said. “Package theft has become an increasing problem with more and more online shopping.”
The Auburn Police Division stated that it has had one report of a package theft from a front porch so far this holiday season.
Tips to protect yourselfAll three agencies have similar tips on how community members can protect their packages during the holiday season.
It is estimated that 74% of all packages stolen are taken during the day when no is home, according to Hughes.
Due to this, law enforcement advises community member have their packages delivered to the place they are planning to be.
“When possible, have packages delivered to locations where someone will be present and use tracking apps, if available, to know when a package is delivered,” Auburn police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said.
Hughes also suggests having packages delivered to a resident’s workplace, a friend’s house or a neighbor’s house.
If packages must be left at a residence during the day, Blackburn suggests giving the package carrier specific instructions of where to leave the package.
“Placing boxes out of sight from main roads and sidewalks like on a side porch or at a back door can prevent thieves from seeing an opportunity,” he said.
Dorsey suggests making sure front porches well-lit and clearly visible to help prevent porch pirates.
All three entities suggest investing in a video doorbell system so residents can watch who approaches their front porch.
“This device monitors all the activity at your front door,” Hughes said. “The best part about this is it will alert you when motion is detected.”
If you think your package is stolenIf a resident suspects a theft, Blackburn says to check shipping records to try and locate the package first.
“If you have a package that has not arrived and are unsure if it may have been stolen, first contact the carrier or the business it was shipped from,” he said. “Try to verify that the package was in fact delivered. If you suspect it has been stolen, contact police and make a report.”
