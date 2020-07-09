Black enrollment and dorm renovations took up much of Thursday morning’s brisk, busy meeting of Auburn University’s board of trustees.
Administrators got approval to hire an architect for the first phase of the $61 million plan to renovate the Quad dorms in the middle of campus. Work will be done two buildings at time annually for five years, starting in 2021.
The renovations are intended to update aging buildings and help the university phase out the aging Hill dorms over the next several years. Trustees previously approved leasing apartments at the 160 North Ross student apartment complex – beginning this fall – as part of the process of replacing those rooms on the Hill.
Trustee James Pratt said the trustees’ study committee on monuments, building names and the like is still in the organizational phase, but he promised serious, fair looks at the issues and “no rush to judgement” in the committee’s recommendations.
He did not give a date for the committee to complete its work.
In a related matter, trustee Liz Huntley commended the university’s admissions staff for improved recruitment of in-state black students. She said such admissions are up 15% for the 2020-21 year.
“Low enrollment of African-American students is something I’ve been passionate about, as well as the entire board,” Huntley said.
This story will be updated with additional information.
