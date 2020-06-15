An employee at a downtown Auburn bar has tested positive for COVID-19.
Southeastern Bar said one of its team members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning in a social media post.
“Even though none of our team members were presenting symptoms while at work, we will be closing our facility out of an abundance of caution,” the post reads. “We will deep clean the facility and have each of our employees tested so that we can reopen safely for our customers and staff.”
