Downtown Auburn looked refreshingly familiar at lunchtime Friday – almost no parking, traffic backed up and sidewalks and shops swarming with people.
The state’s relaxed restriction on retailers went into effect Friday, bringing out hundreds who have been cooped up at home for the last six weeks.
No one was happier than Shelby Cohan, proprietor of Charming Oaks apparel store on College Avenue, who had about a dozen customers within an hour of opening.
“Meredith, I have never been so happy to see anybody in my life!” said Cohan to sales associate Meredith Brown, who she had to call in to handle the rush. “We’ve had a great morning.”
Cohan said she has enough square footage to accommodate 35 or so customers under the states’ COVID-19 occupancy restrictions (no more than half full), but she still decided to close off some of her dressing rooms, steam all of the clothes and arrange to have the store disinfected every night after closing.
“I want to hug about half of these people coming in, but I can’t obviously and that’s difficult,” Cohan said.
Mellow Mushroom owner Greg Bradshaw worked out in front of his restaurant from Cohan’s shop, helping his staff with curbside pickup and welcoming people back to downtown. He said the pizza business managed to keep staff on and ride out the last month and a half with increased pickup and delivery, as well as loan help from the Small Business Administration.
“We began by trying to survive, but we did better than that,” said Bradshaw, who was quick add to temper expectations. “We’re not so sure we need to open all the way back up immediately” if the state lifts more COVID-19 restrictions May 15, as many hope.
Bradshaw is pitching a plan to the other eateries along College Avenue to close the rear parking lot to traffic and use it for outdoor dining with proper social distancing.
Kaitie Meyer, her husband, Joe, and grandmother, Esther, were making their way north from Navarre Beach, Florida when they decided to stop in Auburn to visit Toomer’s for some ice cream.
“When you come to Auburn, this is where you stop,” said Joe, who visited town about a decade ago.
Kaitie was pleasantly surprised when told that they stopped on the first day everything has reopened.
“Oh, wow, that’s really good timing, isn’t it?” said Katie. “…It’s really beautiful here, with the campus and the town.”
Local retired couple Karol and Neal Moore decided to reward themselves – and their toddler grandson William – to a picnic on Samford Lawn, followed by a stroll past the downtown shops.
“The yard work and the landscaping work has kept us busy,” Neal said, as the trio rested on a sidewalk bench.
“Yes, but we have stayed in and our grandchildren have had to stay in, so we’re out here today,” said Karol.
