Auburn basketball has made history again.
In an event unlike anything that’s ever hit the Plains before, hundreds packed downtown Auburn on Thursday night, cheering and gathering around a basketball court built at the center of the city.
There were smiles, dances, camera flashes and slam dunks — all under the iconic street signs at College and Magnolia.
The Auburn men’s and women’s basketball programs held their first-ever Tipoff at Toomer’s event on a temporary court built in the street next to Toomer’s Drugs, the university and the city working together to shut down the streets and put together an event at the intersection of them both — and plenty of Auburn support showed up in orange and blue.
“That was amazing. I can’t believe the turnout,” Auburn men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl said just after the event, as music sounded out downtown. “It’s just so much fun to celebrate with our friends and our families and our fans — and probably most importantly, I think our players all really enjoyed tonight.”
Doing what’s never been done before has become a habit for Pearl and his program. After the men’s basketball team’s first-ever trip to the Final Four in April, support is swelling for Tiger basketball, and that showed Thursday night.
Players from the men’s and women’s teams mixed it up showcasing their skills for fans with events including a 3-point shootout and a dunk contest.
“It’s absolutely awesome,” Auburn women’s basketball head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. “It was unbelievable.
“What a great way for this Auburn community to welcome their women’s basketball team and men’s basketball team.”
The Auburn men’s team will open its season on Nov. 5 against Georgia Southern in Auburn Arena, after a preseason exhibition there against Eckerd on Nov. 1. The women’s team starts its season Nov. 6 at home against Wofford.
“I did not know this many people were in Auburn right now,” women’s team junior forward Unique Thompson laughed, speaking on the turnout. “But it’s great to see them all here.
“It was fun,” she said of mixing it up with the men’s team for a joint event. “We see them every day. We share the same arena, so it was just fun being outside the arena doing the thing that we love.”
Auburn scheduled a similar event last season but it was canceled due to weather. Thursday’s event marked the first of its kind in Auburn basketball history.
“Our students showed up, and the cool thing about it is, we got great cooperation from Ron Anders, the mayor, the city council and all the businesspeople down here, the merchants,” Pearl said. “We disrupted traffic all day long, and they were OK with it, because they knew it was going to be an iconic event.”
