The Christmas parade in Auburn is a great chance for families to get together and spend quality time with one another ... and Aubie.
Downtown Auburn will host this annual parade Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m.
“It really just gets everybody in the holiday spirit,” said Jessica Kohn, downtown coordinator. “This is one of the big holiday traditions that we do for the City of Auburn, so it’s really just a great time to come, get into the holiday spirit. The kids will love it, too, and even if you don’t have kids, it’s still fun to come out.”
Last year the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association took over the parade from the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.
Downtown roads will close at 1:30 p.m. ahead of the 2 p.m. parade start. The parade route will follow that of every other Auburn parade and will begin at Thach, Kohn said.
There are over 60 businesses and organizations participating, Kohn said, including both floats and walking groups. Aubie and Santa are also slated to attend.
“When you think of just that hometown, festive, holiday parade, this is it,” Kohn said.
Santa will be available for photos and meet and greets with children downtown, right before the parade for Santa on the Corner.
He will be there Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Parade goers can also check out the Auburn Open House, in addition to Santa on the Corner and the Auburn Parade on Sunday.
This event is designed to get people shopping in downtown Auburn's small businesses. There will be sales and deals for this annual event.
Because all three are happening on the same day, it’s a great chance to hit all the events, Kohn said.
“If you’ve already come downtown for the Christmas parade, then we’re going to give you that extra incentive to stay,” she said. “Either come beforehand or stay afterwards and take advantage of some great specials that our retailers will offer and just a great time to get some Christmas shopping done.”
