Downtown Opelika shops slowly welcome back customers

As states take the first steps to pull back restrictions, local retailers are making plans and taking various precautions to protect their workers and customers.
Southern Crossing boutique in downtown Opelika has been able to maintain its business by taking things week by week. The store itself was never closed to the public, and owner Valerie Smith said that while they haven’t seen many customers in person, they have been engaging with them online.
“We’ve had a lot of orders via social media,” Smith said. “Our website’s activity has increased.”
While social distancing restrictions were in place, Smith and her staff began curbside pickups and free delivery to addresses in the Auburn-Opelika area on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. With the new “Safer at Home” practices, the boutique has modified its hours to be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Based on our square footage, the 20 percent capacity that Mayor Fuller asked for, we’re not even at half of that,” Smith said, adding that the store hasn’t had issues with large crowds. “We just plan to monitor things and watch the numbers, what’s going on in our community. As long as everything seems to be progressing along as it has been, I feel like we’ll keep these hours until the end of May.”
Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street, commended the local businesses for their flexibility with the economic uncertainty the pandemic has brought. The organization has rallied the city’s behind its small-business owners, encouraging them to “shop small safely.”
“I think our entire Opelika, east Alabama community has really embraced the small businesses during this time,” Ward said.
He explained that while larger retailers can survive an economic blow from a pandemic, smaller businesses are dependent on every sale. Many downtown businesses have even taken extra measures to keep their customers and staff healthy.
Smith said that she and her staff come in to open the store earlier so that they can clean and sanitize everything before customers arrive. They’ve also placed sanitizing wipes just outside of the entrance so customers can clean their hands before entering.
At Studio 3:19, owner Molly Anderson and her staff have also been attentive to their customers, while providing service inline with social distancing recommendations. The boutique has its own supply of sanitizers, gloves and masks for workers to use when working.
Instead of allowing customers to come in as they like, they’ve opted to change their shopping experience altogether. Customers can visit the boutique’s website and schedule an appointment for a personal shopping session. Only one other person can accompany them during their session.
Studio 3:19 has also seen an increase in web and social media interactions, along with also offering curbside pickup and delivery for orders.
“Our internet shopping has picked up a lot,” Anderson said. “The customer service we have now is more than we’ve been able to put in before.”
Claire Davis and Ashley Mann, co-owners and stylists at Davis Mann and Co, shared a video update with clients after Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home announcement last week. Clients who had appointments set during the time the salon is closed, they said, would be contacted by their stylist May 15 to reschedule, should salons remain under restriction.
“Even though May 15 is the date we’ve been given now, things change,” Mann explained. “So until we know for sure, that is when you should expect your stylist to reach out to you.”
The pair also provided recommendations, like coloring kits for clients with color-treated hair, to maintain their hair in the meantime. Following their recommendations, for now, Mann added, would also help cut down on the number of people coming into the salon once they are able to open again.
Furthering Opelika’s downtown businesses’ determination, Opelika Main Street has designed Keep Opelika on Track T-shirts to be sold in the restaurants, stores and entertainment venues. Made locally by Victory Designs, the T-shirt’s design features the historic Lee County Courthouse.
