Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of nonviolence, Opelika’s Dream Day Foundation held its 21st annual Observance Day program on Monday.
The theme of this year’s program was “nonviolence is love” to pay tribute to young people in Lee County who lost their lives to violence.
Marion Sankey, founder of the Dream Day Foundation, said she felt compelled to show young people that “nonviolence and love for each other should be used to resolve the problems and conflict they face.”
“In a perfect world there would be little or no violence, but we don’t live in that kind of world,” she said. “Dr. King’s philosophy and teachings of nonviolence is the solution to evil and hurting others. We must continue to promote his principles and beliefs regarding nonviolence.”
The day began with a peaceful march from Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church to the Opelika Performing Arts Center where the program would take place.
After a prayer led by Yeasive Ware, the music portion of the program commenced with the singing of the Negro national hymn “Life Every Voice and Sing.”
In between musical selections by a choir of local children and teens involved with the foundation, were brief “commercials.”
Partners like McDonald’s, Kroger and Harris Funeral Home assisted the foundation in putting the program together, so the children and teens involved performed skits based on each, as their own form of helpful advertising.
A video segment showed family members of various local individuals that lost their lives to violence and what they feel young people should do when faced with a situation where violence could potentially take place.
Afterwards, tea lights placed on a table onstage were lit in memory of those who lost their lives.
Toward the end of the program, Sankey came onstage to announce the three winners of the foundation’s scholarships for 2020: Ciara Nicole Thomas (Beauregard High School), Steven Harvey (Opelika High School) and Angel N. Jones (Opelika High School).
Lastly, the foundation awarded its 2020 Dream Achiever Recipient to a former board member, George Echols, who died last September.
Echols’ widow, Yvonne, was present to receive the honor on her husband’s behalf.
