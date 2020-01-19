The Dream Day Foundation will host its 21st annual Martin Luther King Observance Day program Monday at the Opelika Performing Arts Center.
The foundation has focused on serving young residents of Lee County and surrounding areas since 2009.
This year’s theme is “Nonviolence Is Love,” in remembrance of young people who have lost their lives to violence.
The event will begin with a peaceful march from Greater Peace Baptist Church to the center at 10 a.m. Those interested in participating in the march should arrive at Greater Peace by 9:30 a.m. to line up.
Individual participants, organizations and churches are welcome to march with their banners. There will also be shuttle rides to the center for seniors.
The program will feature songs, reflecting on Dr. King and his ideology of nonviolence and why it should continue to be adopted today.
McDonald’s locations in the cities of Auburn, Opelika and Tuskegee will partner with the organization for the program, along with local entities like the Harris Funeral Home, Kroger and Opelika City Council.
This year’s recipient of the foundation’s Dream Achiever Award will be announced along with scholarship winners during the program.
Doors to the Opelika Performing Arts Center will open at 10 a.m. for the public. Admission to the program is free, but donations and canned goods are appreciated.
In a related matter, city officials want to remind residents that trash and recycling pickups will run a day late this week due to the MLK holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.