Auburn University sports have been put on pause. But now just as much as ever, Auburn’s major players are huddling together, knowing at the end of the day they’re all part of one team.
A coalition of familiar faces has helped to donate more than 60,000 pounds of food to area families in need as Lee County grips with the coronavirus pandemic, with more being ordered and packed to ship out of the Dream Center in Auburn.
Now they’re aiming to use their platform to reach more in need, and to raise awareness to the cause.
The Hudson Family Foundation has partnered with the Jason Dufner Foundation and the families of Auburn’s three figurehead coaches in providing boxes of nonperishable food to families with children who are on food assistance at schools in Lee County.
Each box contains 25 to 30 pounds of food, and hundreds of boxes have been distributed across the area, with hundreds more going out this week.
“We’re just trying to fill that void,” Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn said, as schools throughout the state have shut down on-campus learning and as systems are scrambling to provide food for children dependent on being fed at school every day.
The Hudson Foundation, led by Kim Hudson and her husband former Major League star Tim Hudson, have spearheaded the new effort in sync with Jason Dufner, bringing his expertise as the PGA Champion golfer already worked to provide meals to children facing food insecurity in the area in a slightly different way.
This new objective is to help fill the pantry for nights and weekends for those families, and it was automatic to jump on board for Malzahn and his wife Kristi, Auburn head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl and his wife Brandy, and Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson and his wife Robin.
They all operate in different sports, but one thing brings them together:
“We’re family at Auburn,” Malzahn said simply. “It’s very important, and me and Kristi are blessed to be a part of it and help these kids out — the kids that are used to going to school and eating and being taken care of,” he also added.
The program offers a box of food to families every week, plus a snack bag loaded with about 10 snacks for every child in that family.
“Right now, it’s just such uncertainty because this isn’t something that anybody’s ever really dealt with, with kids not being in school for such a prolonged period of time,” Kim Hudson said. Schools in the area are providing sack lunches to students and school systems often have summer programs set up for in-need families, but this group pulled together to try to fill the void between now and then, at the least.
“That’s why we’re trying to plug in now,” she said.
Dufner’s foundation packs food weekly at Auburn Arena for his own charitable efforts, but the foundation was forced to suspend that when the university shut down. As Kim Hudson reached out to him and the others as the crisis was developing, they say a natural fit emerged for the housing the operation in the Dream Center, which runs under the Church of the Highlands.
With a place to pack and Dream Center volunteers at the ready, Dufner brought his knowledge of what area kids needed and turned the group onto the food-supply chain he works with, while also making his own contributions.
“It kind of just came together right after they started talking about not having the kids go back to school after spring break and all that, and then obviously that got extended for the rest of the year,” he said. “We were already thinking about, ‘How can we help? What can we do? What are the school systems going to do?’”
Kim Hudson reached out to the superintendents at Auburn City, Opelika City and Lee County schools. And when the idea formulated, the crew jumped on board.
“Shortly after we got back from the SEC Tournament, we all got together at the Dream Center and kind of laid out a plan,” Pearl said. “We knew that there were going to be a lot more people that were going to be in need, and so we better get started right away.
“I can just tell you that whether the Hudsons call us, or we call the Malzahns, or the Malzahns call Dufner — not one time when any of us have called one another, to support anything, has there been a no. That’s the coolest thing about it. When Gus and Kristi have got a great idea, or Brandy and I are supporting something, or the Thompsons or the Hudsons, it’s just an automatic.”
It’s an automatic thing and it’s a family thing, they’ll say, which reaches far beyond Auburn University’s campus and Auburn’s city limits. About 170 boxes are being distributed in Notasulga this week and about 100 boxes in Smiths Station, with about 150 going to Esperanza House and hundreds more being distributed elsewhere.
While volunteer opportunities are limited during social distancing, those interested can give to any of the involved foundations, and those with questions can email auburndreamcenter@churchofthehighlands.com.
“Our community never ceases to amaze me,” Kim Hudson said. “It’s kind of one thing after another, especially the last year and a half here, and nobody ever runs out of resources, nobody ever runs out of time.
“Everyone is always just ready to help and we’re just thankful to be part of that.”
