Good Ol’ Boys restaurant in Auburn lost its busiest day of the year due to COVID-19, but the restaurant is still making the best of it.
Mother’s Day was the venue’s most profitable day of the year in part due to its annual Mother-Daughter Tea Party. Those plans, however, had to be put on hold due to Alabama’s safer-at-home order.
Instead of being disappointed and dwelling on the fact that her busiest day might be lost, owner Jenny Woolward decided to find a way to still celebrate the holiday.
“We’ve just kind of already accepted the fact that Mother’s Day’s not going to happen this year,” she said. “We’ve taken a very large financial hit through this whole thing but at this point it’s well we’ve made it this far and we lost our busiest day of the year but we’re still going to have fun anyway.”
Woolward got the idea to have a Mother’s Day drive-in movie event out at the restaurant to give the community something to do on Sunday.
“People can stay in their cars if they want and people can keep their distance and get out,” Woolward said. “Our sunsets are really pretty here so I just thought it would be fun.”
The movie event begins at 7 p.m. Sunday at Good Ol’ Boys with a sunset and s’mores.
“My husband is going to have a campfire going and we’re going to roast marshmallows and make s’mores for everybody,” Wooldward said.
Then once the sun sets, the movie will begin playing on a giant outdoor movie screen provided by Daniels Entertainment Services.
The live-action version of “The Jungle Book” will be shown and the cost of admission is $10 per family.
Safety measuresWoolward is making sure everyone adheres to the social distancing guidelines put in place by health officials during the event.
“We’re just asking for vehicles to be at least 10 feet apart. That way we adhere to social distancing guidelines,” she said.
Event attendees can either stay in their vehicles to watch the movie, set up camping chairs in front of their vehicle or can convert the bed of their pickup truck, if driving one, into a lounge area, Woolward explained.
Families are also asked to keep an eye on their children and make sure that they are also adhering to social distancing rules and regulations.
Good Ol’ Boys is located at 1843 Sandhill Road in Auburn.
