East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC), Auburn University and other agencies with Lee County are preparing for the spread of COVID 19, or coronavirus.
Both EAMC and the Auburn University Medical Clinic are planning to screen all patients before they can enter the emergency room or clinic.
“We have a COVID-19 task force that has been meeting frequently,” said John Atkinson, public relations and marketing director for EAMC. “During a meeting last Thursday, in which we discussed the more rapid spread of the coronavirus around the United States, the team decided it was time to begin screening patients outside of our Emergency Department before they proceed inside. This allows us to know quickly if the person should be evaluated further for COVID-19.”
Patients will be asked about travel and any symptoms they may have, Atkinson said. If the evaluation deems it necessary, “a nurse is summoned and the patient is taken through a separate entrance and placed in a negative pressure room for a full evaluation,” he added.
Although Auburn University is currently on spring break, the med clinic will begin the same process following spring break.
“As a precaution, Auburn’s Medical Clinic will employ a screening tent outside its facility starting Monday, March 16 only for those exhibiting symptoms similar to that of COVID-19,” said Preston Sparks, director of university communications services in a university statement. “For students, faculty or staff who believe they may have possible COVID-19 symptoms, we ask that they always call the Auburn University Medical Clinic at 334-844-9825 before visiting the clinic.
“After hours or on weekends, people should always call the East Alabama Medical Center COVID-19 hotline at 334-528-7425 before going to the hospital, where a screening tent has also been implemented.”
Additionally, the university is preparing for how classes would continue if the coronavirus rears its head in Alabama.
“Auburn University continues working to ensure campus is as prepared as possible for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including contingency planning for the possible disruption to normal operations,” Sparks said.
“While there are no known cases in the state of Alabama, Auburn remains aligned with public health officials and is ready to adjust university operations as needed should conditions change. The university will continue to provide updates and other helpful information through its COVID-19 information webpage, social media and various other channels.”
A Facebook post for the university’s Biggio Center announced Tuesday that Provost Bill Hardgrave has asked all faculty to hold one of their classes online next week. This would allow the university to practice and prepare.
“Representatives from the Biggio Center are providing hands-on training for instructional technologies such as Canvas, Zoom, and Panopto,” the post said. “Biggio team members are available this week for remote or in-person help.”
Other agencies within Lee County are canceling activities in the wake of the virus outlook.
Special Olympics International has canceled all practices, according to Executive Director of Special Olympics Alabama Robert Bushong.
Lee County will not hold any of its practices for the month of March.
“Special Olympics International has indicated that worldwide, very strongly recommended that special Olympics programs suspend all sports training and competition activities through the 31st of March,” Bushong said.
