East Alabama Medical Center physicians say that it’s not a matter of “if” COVID-19 – the Coronavirus dominating world headlines – will hit locally, but “when.”
Hospital officials held a press conference Thursday morning to address the community’s growing concern over the virus, which originated in China last November, and the pace at which it is spreading throughout the United States and the world.
“Our role as the main provider of healthcare in the area is to ensure we stay ready and prepared in situations that will affect the health and wellness of our community,” EAMC president Laura Grill stated.
Brooke Bailey, EAMC’s Infection Prevention director, explained that going forward in dealing with the virus, they want to put emphasis on publicly communicating their efforts to control the virus spread and their work with local municipalities and Auburn University.
Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, a physician at the hospital, acknowledged the gravity of the situation but he said there is currently no need for panic. He encouraged individuals to educate themselves on the virus with reliable sources like the Center for Disease Control’s website.
“This shouldn’t fall just on the hospital,” Maldonado said, referring to preventing and controlling the potential spreading of the virus. “We all have the responsibility to respond to this epidemic. Every single member of this community should know what to do.”
Maldonado emphasized that COVID-19 is new; however, it isn’t anything medical professionals haven’t seen before. There are variations of coronaviruses which doctors have been aware of for the past 60 years.
While the COVID-19 strain is somewhat different, it shares some of the same symptoms of viruses like it, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
“What we’ve seen ... is that 80 percent of patients will have a mild illness,” Maldonado said. “Around 15 percent of patients can have more serious infections that may require hospitalization [to receive breathing treatments].”
About 5 percent of COVID-19 patients will require hospitalization and additional care beyond breathing treatments.
Maldonado reminded the audience that since COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, it’s transmitted through coughing and sneezing. It’s important that people cover their mouths and noses when they do so. It’s also important that people washing hands with soap and water and/or use a hand sanitizer.
Dr. Fred Kam, a physician at Auburn University’s medical clinic, echoed Maldonado’s statements. Kam added that he and other physicians in the area are in “a state of readiness” to care and treat any potential cases.
“We feel pretty comfortable that when this happens, we will be able to manage the situation” as long as there is cooperation from the community, Kam said. He also stressed the importance of relying on credible sources for information about the illness, rather than perpetuated rumors.
“In the last few days, we have spent too much time dealing with perpetuated rumors that are taking away time from us doing what we need to do to be in a state of preparedness and readiness,” he said.
Individuals who have traveled in the past 14 days to areas affected by the virus (China, Italy, South Korea, Iran and Japan) and haven’t exhibited symptoms are advised to call the state department of health infectious diseases and outbreaks division at (800) 338-8374.
Those who have traveled to affected areas within the same time span and are exhibiting symptoms are instructed to contact EAMC at (334) 528-7425, the hospital’s special hotline for screening patients for the virus.
