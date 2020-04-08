East Alabama Medical Center celebrated a milestone Tuesday despite still battling a rising local death count.
The hospital moved its first COVID-19 patient well enough to be removed from a ventilator and taken from the intensive care unit to a regular medical room.
Tony Thornton, 48, of Auburn, was admitted to EAMC on March 20 and was put on a ventilator. He was removed from the ventilator Sunday and was wheeled out of the ICU on Tuesday.
“I am still weak, but feeling pretty good,” Thornton said. “I talked to my wife for the first time and that was wonderful.”
EAMC employees were there to see him move rooms and cheer him.
Thornton’s advice to the public: be careful.
“People need to follow the guideline,” he said. “This is a big deal.”
EAMC also has discharged 29 other hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the hospital said Tuesday.
Death countChambers County reported that an eighth county resident died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The department has confirmed seven of those deaths were due to the virus. It hadn’t confirmed the eighth death as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Macon County reported Tuesday its first death due to the virus. There were 64 reported deaths and 39 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The health department confirmed seven deaths in Chambers County, three in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, five in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Madison County, one in Marion County, one in Marshall County, six in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
Local numbersThe number of confirmed cases in Chambers County topped 100 Tuesday. There were 102 confirmed cases in the county as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The only counties with more cases than Chambers County are Jefferson, Lee, Madison, Mobile and Shelby counties.
There are 2,197 confirmed cases in Alabama.
Lee County surpassed 130 confirmed cases Tuesday. There are 133 confirmed cases in the county.
Chambers County has about 31 confirmed cases for every 10,000 people living in the county. Lee County has about eight confirmed cases for every 10,000 people living in the county.
There are in six confirmed cases Macon County, 12 in Russell County and 33 in Tallapoosa County.
State numbers
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 461 confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Autauga — 12
Baldwin — 42
Barbour — 3
Bibb — 8
Blount — 10
Bullock — 2
Butler — 2
Calhoun — 48
Chambers — 102
Cherokee — 6
Chilton — 20
Choctaw — 6
Clarke — 10
Clay — 9
Cleburne — 12
Coffee — 8
Colbert — 7
Conecuh — 2
Coosa — 9
Covington — 5
Crenshaw — 2
Cullman — 22
Dale — 4
Dallas — 7
DeKalb — 14
Elmore — 22
Escambia — 3
Etowah — 43
Fayette — 1
Franklin — 7
Greene — 10
Hale — 7
Henry — 4
Houston — 25
Jackson — 18
Jefferson — 461
Lamar — 5
Lauderdale — 18
Lawrence — 8
Lee — 133
Limestone — 32
Lowndes — 8
Macon — 6
Madison — 150
Marengo — 14
Marion — 21
Marshall — 40
Mobile — 202
Monroe — 5
Montgomery — 74
Morgan — 31
Pickens — 14
Pike — 14
Randolph — 13
Russell — 12
Shelby — 159
St. Clair — 30
Sumter — 15
Talladega — 21
Tallapoosa — 33
Tuscaloosa — 79
Walker — 64
Washington — 7
Wilcox — 13
Winston — 3
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
