East Alabama Medical Center is seeing a decrease in calls to its COVID-19 hotlines, despite Lee County surpassing 300 confirmed cases Friday.
EAMC received more than 1,000 phone calls to its 334-528-SICK hotline in a 24-hour period at times, but routinely averaged 700-1,000 calls a day, the hospital said.
The number of calls per day has decreased along with hospitalized patients. The call volume dropped this week to about 400 a day, and weekend call volumes are usually half of weekday call volumes, EAMC said.
The call center is issuing new hours to match the lower demand. The new hours are as follows:
Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CDT)
Monday to Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (CDT)
EAMC’s drive-thru testing sites at HealthPlus in Auburn and EAMC-Lanier in Valley will be closed during the weekend and will reopen Monday due to the decreased number of people needing testing, the hospital said.
People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call 334-528-SICK during hours of operation. After hours, individuals should visit the nearest emergency department to be screened for the virus, and tested, if certain criteria are met, EAMC said.
There were 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County, 236 in Chambers County, 24 in Macon County, 35 in Russell County and 159 in Tallapoosa County as of 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There were 4,571 confirmed cases, 149 reported deaths and 96 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.
There are 11 reported deaths in Chambers County, 13 in Lee County, two in Macon County and eight in Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
National GuardThe Alabama National Guard is being deployed to designated nursing homes in the state in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, ADPH announced Friday.
Specially trained and equipped National Guard teams will disinfect nursing homes that have COVID-19 positive residents and employees and will train staff on the techniques of donning and doffing personal protective equipment.
“The Alabama National Guard is here to serve our citizens, and I’m glad Gov. Ivey asked us to take on this important mission,” said Major General Sheryl Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. “Our specially trained soldiers are prepared to assist nursing homes as they fight the spread of COVID-19.”
